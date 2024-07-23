Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

BEDMINSTER, NJ, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) (the “Company”) announces its second quarter 2024 financial results.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Q2 2024 Investor Update, a copy of which is available on our website at www.pgbank.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

During the second quarter of 2024, core relationship deposits grew $354 million to $4.6 billion which represents an annualized rate of 33%.  During the first six months of the year core relationship deposits have grown by $524 million. Strong growth in core relationship deposit balances have enabled the Company to repay $119.5 million of all outstanding short-term borrowings as of June 30, 2024.

The improvement in the Company’s liquidity profile also resulted in an increase in the net interest margin compared to the previous quarter. The net interest margin increased to 2.25% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.20% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The Company recorded total revenue of $56.6 million, net income of $7.5 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.42 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to revenue of $57.5 million, net income of $13.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.73 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Return on average assets was 0.47%, return on average equity was 5.22%, and return on average tangible equity was 5.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO said, “One year ago we announced our strategic decision to expand our footprint into New York City with the addition of a team of experienced banking professionals and a new office on Park Avenue. During the second quarter of this year, we have taken another step to enhance our expansion effort with the addition of thirteen (13) commercial private banking teams that bring with them decades of experience and deep client relationships in the metro New York market. Our second quarter results demonstrate the progress and momentum we are building toward a successful destination. Growth in customer deposits in an extremely competitive environment, improvement in our net interest margin, along with an enhanced liquidity profile are evidence of the positive results we are striving to achieve."

Mr. Kennedy also noted, “We continue to expand our unique private banking model that offers a ‘Single Point of Contact’ to deliver a white glove experience for all of our product offerings. We are being extremely well received by all those that we have had the opportunity to interact with and are very pleased with the results to date. While we are aware of the potential headwinds in front of us related to credit quality concerns and a challenging interest rate environment, we remain focused executing our strategy which we believe will deliver a successful outcome."

The following are select highlights for the period ended June 30, 2024:

Wealth Management:

  • Gross new business inflows for Q2 2024 totaled $171 million ($139 million managed).
  • AUM/AUA in our Wealth Management Division totaled $11.5 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $10.9 billion at December 31, 2023.
  • Wealth Management fee income was $16.4 million in Q2 2024, which amounted to 29% of total revenue for the quarter.

Commercial Banking and Balance Sheet Management:

  • Total deposits grew by $382 million, to $5.7 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $5.3 billion at December 31, 2023. The Company intentionally allowed $142 million in high cost, non-core relationship deposits to roll off during the first six months of the year. Excluding this deposit run-off, core relationship deposits have grown by $524 million during 2024.
  • The Company has repaid all short-term borrowings as of June 30, 2024 compared to $404 million outstanding at December 31, 2023.
  • Total loans declined $167 million to $5.3 billion at June 30, 2024 from $5.4 billion at December 31, 2023.
  • Commercial and industrial lending (“C&I”) loan/lease balances represent 42% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2024.
  • Fee income on unused commercial lines of credit totaled $786,000 for Q2 2024.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.25% in Q2 2024, an increase of 5 basis points compared to 2.20% at Q1 2024.
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased by $35 million during the second quarter of 2024 and represented 17% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024.

Capital Management:

  • Tangible book value per share increased slightly to $30.73 per share at June 30, 2024 compared to $30.31 at December 31, 2023.
  • During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 100,000 shares of common stock at a cost of $2.2 million. During the first six months of 2024, the Company repurchased 200,000 shares of common stock at a cost of $4.6 million. For the full year 2023, the Company repurchased 455,341 shares at a cost of $12.5 million.
  • At June 30, 2024, the Tier 1 Leverage Ratio stood at 11.14% for Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the "Bank") and 9.45% for the Company. The Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (to Risk-Weighted Assets) was 14.05% for the Bank and 11.92% for the Company at June 30, 2024. These ratios remain significantly above well capitalized standards, as capital continues to benefit from net income generation.

SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT DETAILS:

The following tables summarize specified financial details for the periods shown.

June 2024 Year Compared to Prior Year

  Six Months Ended  Six Months Ended        
  June 30,  June 30,   Increase/ 
(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2024  2023   (Decrease) 
Net interest income $69.42  $82.90   $(13.48)  (16)%
Wealth management fee income  30.83   28.01    2.82   10 
Capital markets activity  1.86   1.83    0.03   2 
Other income  7.57   6.80    0.77   11 
Total other income  40.26   36.64    3.62   10 
              
Total Revenue  109.68   119.54    (9.86)  (8)%
              
Operating expenses  83.17   73.27    9.90   14 
Pretax income before provision for credit losses  26.51   46.27    (19.76)  (43)
Provision for credit losses  4.54   3.21    1.33   41 
Pretax income  21.97   43.06    (21.09)  (49)
Income tax expense  5.81   11.56    (5.75)  (50)
Net income $16.16  $31.50   $(15.34)  (49)%
Diluted EPS $0.91  $1.74   $(0.83)  (48)%
              
Return on average assets  0.51%  0.99%   (0.48)   
Return on average equity  5.58%  11.44%   (5.86)   

June 2024 Quarter Compared to Prior Year Quarter

  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended       
  June 30,   June 30,  Increase/ 
(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2024   2023  (Decrease) 
Net interest income $35.04   $38.92  $(3.88)  (10)%
Wealth management fee income  16.42    14.25   2.17   15 
Capital markets activity  0.59    0.87   (0.28)  (32)
Other income  4.55    3.46   1.09   32 
Total other income  21.56    18.58   2.98   16 
              
Total Revenue  56.60    57.50   (0.90)  (2)%
              
Operating expenses  43.13    37.69   5.44   14 
Pretax income before provision for credit losses  13.47    19.81   (6.34)  (32)
Provision for credit losses  3.91    1.70   2.21   130 
Pretax income  9.56    18.11   (8.55)  (47)
Income tax expense  2.03    4.96   (2.93)  (59)
Net income $7.53   $13.15  $(5.62)  (43)%
Diluted EPS $0.42   $0.73  $(0.31)  (42)%
              
Return on average assets annualized  0.47%   0.82%  (0.35)   
Return on average equity annualized  5.22%   9.43%  (4.21)   

June 2024 Quarter Compared to Linked Quarter

  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended        
  June 30,  March 31,   Increase/ 
(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2024  2024   (Decrease) 
Net interest income $35.04  $34.38   $0.66   2%
Wealth management fee income  16.42   14.41    2.01   14 
Capital markets activity  0.59   1.27    (0.68)  (54)
Other income  4.55   3.02    1.53   51 
Total other income  21.56   18.70    2.86   15 
              
Total Revenue  56.60   53.08    3.52   7%
              
Operating expenses  43.13   40.04    3.09   8 
Pretax income before provision for credit losses  13.47   13.04    0.43   3 
Provision for credit losses  3.91   0.63    3.28   521 
Pretax income  9.56   12.41    (2.85)  (23)
Income tax expense  2.03   3.78    (1.75)  (46)
Net income $7.53  $8.63   $(1.10)  (13)%
Diluted EPS $0.42  $0.48   $(0.06)  (13)%
              
Return on average assets annualized  0.47%  0.54%   (0.07)   
Return on average equity annualized  5.22%  5.94%   (0.72)   

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DETAILS:

Wealth Management

AUM/AUA in the Bank’s Wealth Management Division were $11.5 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $10.9 billion at December 31, 2023.  For the June 2024 quarter, the Wealth Management Team generated $16.4 million in fee income, compared to $14.4 million for the March 31, 2024 quarter and $14.3 million for the June 2023 quarter. The equity markets improved during the first half of 2024, contributing to the increase in AUM/AUA along with gross new business inflows of $171 million.

John Babcock, President of the Bank's Wealth Management Division, noted, “Q2 2024 continued strong client inflows totaling new accounts and client additions of $171 million ($139 million managed). Our 2024 new business pipeline is healthy, and we continue to remain focused on delivering excellent service and advice to our clients. Our highly skilled wealth management professionals, our fiduciary powers and expertise, our financial planning capabilities combined with our high-touch client service model distinguishes us in our market and continues to drive our growth and success.”

Loans / Commercial Banking

Total loans declined $167 million, or 3%, to $5.3 billion at June 30, 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023, primarily driven by repayments, maturities and tighter lending standards. Nearly half of the decline in outstanding loans was related to reductions in multifamily and commercial real estate balances. Total C&I loans and leases at June 30, 2024 were $2.2 billion or 42% of the total loan portfolio.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “As previously mentioned, we have tightened our underwriting guidelines due to economic uncertainty, successfully excited some problem credits, and originations have also slowed due to the rate environment. As a result, our outstanding loan balances have declined during 2024. Recently, we have been building a pipeline of C&I loans and believe that we will make up the decline in loans experienced during the first half of 2024. We are proud to have built a leading middle market commercial banking franchise, as evidenced by our C&I Portfolio, Treasury Management services, Corporate Advisory and SBA businesses. We believe these business lines fit perfectly with our private banking business model and will generate solid production going forward.”

Net Interest Income (NII)/Net Interest Margin (NIM)

The Company’s NII of $35.0 million and NIM of 2.25% for Q2 2024 increased $667,000 and 5 basis points from NII of $34.4 million and NIM of 2.20% for the linked quarter (Q1 2024), and decreased $3.9 million and 24 basis points from NII of $38.9 million and NIM of 2.49% compared to the prior year period (Q2 2023).  During Q2 2024, the Company has seen NIM expansion partially due the paydown of overnight borrowings which were replaced by lower cost deposit balances.  Prior to Q2 2024, the Company had seen a sharp increase in interest expense mostly driven by higher deposit rates during 2023. Noninterest-bearing checking deposits increased by $35 million during the second quarter of 2024, which also benefited NIM. Cycle to date betas are approximately 53%.

Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management

Total deposits increased $382 million to $5.7 billion at June 30, 2024 from $5.3 billion at December 31, 2023.  The change in deposit balances included a decline in brokered deposits of $95 million.  The overall growth in deposits was used to pay down all overnight borrowings as of June 30, 2024, as well as providing additional balance sheet liquidity. Outstanding overnight borrowings were $404 million at December 31, 2023.

At June 30, 2024, the Company’s balance sheet liquidity (investments available for sale, interest-earning deposits and cash) totaled $933 million, or 14% of assets. The Company maintains additional liquidity resources of approximately $2.9 billion through secured available funding with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount Window.  The available funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve are secured by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios.

The Company's total on and off-balance sheet liquidity totaled $3.9 billion, which amounts to 304% of the total uninsured/uncollateralized deposits currently on the Company’s balance sheet.

Income from Capital Markets Activities

Noninterest income from Capital Markets activities (detailed below) totaled $586,000 for the June 2024 quarter compared to $1.3 million for the March 2024 quarter and $868,000 for the June 2023 quarter. The March 2024 quarter included $818,000 of corporate advisory fee income.

  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024  2024  2023 
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) $34  $56  $15 
Gain on sale of SBA loans  449   400   838 
Corporate advisory fee income  103   818   15 
Total capital markets activity $586  $1,274  $868 

Other Noninterest Income (other than Wealth Management Fee Income and Income from Capital Markets Activities)        

Other noninterest income was $4.6 million for Q2 2024 compared to $3.0 million for Q1 2024 and $3.5 million for Q2 2023. Q2 2024 included $1.6 million of income recorded by the Equipment Finance Division related to equipment transfers to lessees upon the termination of leases, while Q1 2024 included $141,000 and Q2 2023 included $221,000 respectively. Additionally, Q2 2024 included $786,000 of unused line fees compared to $827,000 for Q1 2024 and $809,000 for Q2 2023.

Operating Expenses

The Company’s total operating expenses were $43.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $40.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $37.7 million for the quarter ended June 2023. Both 2024 quarters included expenses associated with the Company’s expansion into New York City. The June 2024 quarter also included normal annual merit increases.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “We continue to make investments related to our strategic decision to expand into New York City and are confident that these expenses will position us for future growth, which will ultimately translate to shareholder value. We continue to look for opportunities to create efficiencies and manage expenses throughout the Company while investing in enhancements to the client experience."

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 21.2%, as compared to 30.4% for the March 2024 quarter and 27.4% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.  The June 2024 quarter included a benefit related to the Company’s deferred tax assets associated with a surtax imposed by the State of New Jersey in June 2024. Excluding such benefit, the effective tax rate for the June 2024 quarter would have been approximately 29.0%. The higher tax rate for the March 2024 quarter was primarily due to the impact of vesting of the restricted stock at prices lower than original grant prices.

Asset Quality / Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets were $82.1 million, or 1.26% of total assets at June 30, 2024, as compared to $69.8 million, or 1.09% of total assets at March 31, 2024. Loans past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing were $34.7 million, or 0.66% of total loans at June 30, 2024 compared to $73.7 million, or 1.37% of total loans at March 31, 2024.

Criticized and classified loans totaled $269.1 million at June 30, 2024, reflecting an increase from the March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 levels. The Company currently has no loans or leases on deferral and still accruing.   

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company’s provision for credit losses was $3.9 million compared to $615,000 for the March 2024 quarter and $1.7 million for the June 2023 quarter. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by charge-offs related to the sale of two problem loans, which were approaching foreclosure and transfer to other real estate owned.

At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $68.0 million (1.29% of total loans), compared to $66.3 million (1.24% of total loans) at March 31, 2024, and $62.7 million (1.15% of total loans) at June 30, 2023.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “As evidenced by our asset quality metrics, we have seen some credit issues surface, but we believe these are presently isolated to a small number of specific multifamily sponsors and will work through each credit one at a time.  All of the multifamily loans that matured or repriced in 2024 have continued to make their scheduled payments despite the higher rate environment."

Capital

The Company’s capital position increased during the second quarter of 2024 due to net income of $7.5 million, which was partially offset by the repurchase of 100,000 shares through the Company's repurchase program at a total cost of $2.2 million and the quarterly dividend of $887,000. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a deterioration in accumulated other comprehensive losses of $582,000, net of tax. The total accumulated other comprehensive loss declined to $68.3 million as of June 30, 2024 ($75.1 million loss related to the available for sale securities portfolio partially offset by a $6.8 million gain on the cash flow hedges). 

Tangible book value per share increased during the second quarter to $30.73 at June 30, 2024 from $30.31 at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation tables included in this release for further detail. The Company’s and Bank’s regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2024 remain strong and reflect increases from March 31, 2024 levels. Where applicable, such ratios remain well above regulatory well capitalized standards.

The Company employs quarterly capital stress testing modeling of an adverse case and severely adverse case. In the most recently completed stress test (as of March 31, 2024), under the severely adverse case, and no growth scenario, the Bank remains well capitalized over a two-year stress period.

On June 27, 2024, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on August 22, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 8, 2024.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management/administration of $11.5 billion as of June 30, 2024. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides Private Banking customized solutions through its wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The foregoing may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • our ability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including our ability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;
  • the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2024 and beyond;
  • our ability to successfully integrate wealth management firm and team acquisitions;
  • our ability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;
  • an unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas, including potential recessionary conditions;
  • declines in our net interest margin caused by the interest rate environment and/or our highly competitive market;
  • declines in the value in our investment portfolio;
  • impact from a pandemic event on our business, operations, customers, allowance for credit losses and capital levels;
  • the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operation;
  • higher than expected increases in our allowance for credit losses;
  • higher than expected increases in credit losses or in the level of delinquent, nonperforming, classified and criticized loans or charge-offs;
  • inflation and changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and lead to higher operating costs;
  • decline in real estate values within our market areas;
  • legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) that may result in increased compliance costs;
  • successful cyberattacks against our IT infrastructure and that of our IT and third-party providers;
  • higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;
  • adverse weather conditions;
  • the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;
  • our inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets, including our expansion into New York City;
  • a reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;
  • changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;
  • our inability to adapt to technological changes;
  • claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters;
  • our inability to retain key employees;
  • demands for loans and deposits in our market areas;
  • adverse changes in securities markets;
  • changes in New York City rent regulation law;
  • changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;
  • changes in accounting policies and practices; and/or
  • other unexpected material adverse changes in our operations or earnings.

A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

(Tables to follow)

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30, 
  2024  2024  2023  2023  2023 
Income Statement Data:               
Interest income $79,238  $79,194  $80,178  $78,489  $74,852 
Interest expense  44,196   44,819   43,503   41,974   35,931 
Net interest income  35,042   34,375   36,675   36,515   38,921 
Wealth management fee income  16,419   14,407   13,758   13,975   14,252 
Service charges and fees  1,345   1,322   1,255   1,319   1,320 
Bank owned life insurance  328   503   357   310   305 
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value
(Mortgage banking)		  34   56   18   37   15 
Gain on loans held for sale at lower
of cost or fair value		  23             
Gain on sale of SBA loans  449   400   239   491   838 
Corporate advisory fee income  103   818   39   85   15 
Other income (A)  2,938   1,306   1,339   3,541   2,039 
Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security  (84)  (111)  585   (404)  (209)
Total other income  21,555   18,701   17,590   19,354   18,575 
                
Total revenue  56,597   53,076   54,265   55,869   57,496 
                
Salaries and employee benefits  29,884   28,476   24,320   25,264   26,354 
Premises and equipment  5,776   5,081   5,416   5,214   4,729 
FDIC insurance expense  870   945   765   741   729 
Other expenses  6,596   5,539   7,115   6,194   5,880 
Total operating expenses  43,126   40,041   37,616   37,413   37,692 
Pretax income before provision for credit losses  13,471   13,035   16,649   18,456   19,804 
Provision for credit losses  3,911   627   5,026   5,856   1,696 
Income before income taxes  9,560   12,408   11,623   12,600   18,108 
Income tax expense  2,030   3,777   3,024   3,845   4,963 
Net income $7,530  $8,631  $8,599  $8,755  $13,145 
                
Per Common Share Data:               
Earnings per share (basic) $0.42  $0.49  $0.48  $0.49  $0.73 
Earnings per share (diluted)  0.42   0.48   0.48   0.49   0.73 
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding:		               
Basic  17,747,070   17,711,639   17,770,158   17,856,961   17,930,611 
Diluted  17,792,296   17,805,347   17,961,400   18,010,127   18,078,848 
Performance Ratios:               
Return on average assets annualized (ROAA)  0.47%  0.54%  0.53%  0.54%  0.82%
Return on average equity annualized (ROAE)  5.22%  5.94%  6.13%  6.20%  9.43%
Return on average tangible equity annualized (ROATCE) (B)  5.67%  6.45%  6.68%  6.75%  10.30%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)  2.25%  2.20%  2.29%  2.28%  2.49%
GAAP efficiency ratio (C)  76.20%  75.44%  69.32%  66.97%  65.56%
Operating expenses / average assets annualized  2.70%  2.51%  2.33%  2.31%  2.36%

(A) The September 2023 quarter included $2.3 million of fee income from equipment finance activity.
(B) Return on average tangible equity is calculated by dividing tangible equity by annualized net income. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
(C) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  For the Six Months Ended       
  June 30,  Change 
  2024  2023  $  % 
Income Statement Data:            
Interest income $158,432  $145,343  $13,089   9%
Interest expense  89,015   62,444   26,571   43%
Net interest income  69,417   82,899   (13,482)  -16%
Wealth management fee income  30,826   28,014   2,812   10%
Service charges and fees  2,667   2,578   89   3%
Bank owned life insurance  831   602   229   38%
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking)  90   36   54   150%
Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value  23      23  N/A 
Gain on sale of SBA loans  849   1,703   (854)  -50%
Corporate advisory fee income  921   95   826   869%
Other income  4,244   3,606   638   18%
Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security  (195)     (195) N/A 
Total other income  40,256   36,634   3,622   10%
             
Total revenue  109,673   119,533   (9,860)  -8%
             
Salaries and employee benefits  58,360   50,940   7,420   15%
Premises and equipment  10,857   9,103   1,754   19%
FDIC insurance expense  1,815   1,440   375   26%
Other expenses  12,135   11,783   352   3%
Total operating expenses  83,167   73,266   9,901   14%
Pretax income before provision for credit losses  26,506   46,267   (19,761)  -43%
Provision for credit losses  4,538   3,209   1,329   41%
Income before income taxes  21,968   43,058   (21,090)  -49%
Income tax expense  5,807   11,558   (5,751)  -50%
Net income $16,161  $31,500  $(15,339)  -49%
             
             
Per Common Share Data:            
Earnings per share (basic) $0.91  $1.76  $(0.85)  -48%
Earnings per share (diluted)  0.91   1.74   (0.83)  -48%
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:            
Basic  17,729,355   17,886,154   (156,799)  -1%
Diluted  17,811,895   18,153,267   (341,372)  -2%
Performance Ratios:            
Return on average assets (ROAA)  0.51%  0.99%  (0.48)%  -49%
Return on average equity (ROAE)  5.58%  11.44%  (5.86)%  -51%
Return on average tangible equity (ROATCE) (A)  6.06%  12.51%  (6.45)%  -52%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)  2.22%  2.68%  (0.46)%  -17%
GAAP efficiency ratio (B)  75.83%  61.29%  14.54%  24%
Operating expenses / average assets  2.60%  2.31%  0.29%  13%

(A) Return on average tangible equity is calculated by dividing tangible equity by annualized net income. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
(B) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue.  For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  As of 
  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30, 
  2024  2024  2023  2023  2023 
ASSETS               
Cash and due from banks $5,586  $5,769  $5,887  $7,400  $4,859 
Federal funds sold               
Interest-earning deposits  310,143   189,069   181,784   180,469   166,769 
Total cash and cash equivalents  315,729   194,838   187,671   187,869   171,628 
Securities available for sale  591,884   550,870   550,617   521,005   540,519 
Securities held to maturity  105,013   106,498   107,755   108,940   110,438 
CRA equity security, at fair value  12,971   13,055   13,166   12,581   12,985 
FHLB and FRB stock, at cost (A)  12,478   18,079   31,044   34,158   35,402 
                
Residential mortgage  579,057   581,426   578,427   585,295   575,238 
Multifamily mortgage  1,796,687   1,827,165   1,836,390   1,871,853   1,884,369 
Commercial mortgage  600,859   615,964   637,625   622,469   624,710 
Commercial and industrial loans  2,185,827   2,235,342   2,284,940   2,321,917   2,278,133 
Consumer loans  69,579   66,827   62,036   57,227   52,098 
Home equity lines of credit  37,117   35,542   36,464   34,411   34,397 
Other loans  172   184   238   265   269 
Total loans  5,269,298   5,362,450   5,436,120   5,493,437   5,449,214 
Less: Allowance for credit losses  67,984   66,251   65,888   68,592   62,704 
Net loans  5,201,314   5,296,199   5,370,232   5,424,845   5,386,510 
                
Premises and equipment  24,932   24,494   24,166   23,969   23,814 
Accrued interest receivable  33,534   32,672   30,676   22,889   20,865 
Bank owned life insurance  47,716   47,580   47,581   47,509   47,382 
Goodwill and other intangible assets  45,470   45,742   46,014   46,286   46,624 
Finance lease right-of-use assets  1,055   1,900   2,087   2,274   2,461 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  38,683   16,035   12,096   12,800   13,500 
Due from brokers  3,184             
Other assets  71,387   60,591   53,752   76,456   67,572 
TOTAL ASSETS $6,505,350  $6,408,553  $6,476,857  $6,521,581  $6,479,700 
                
LIABILITIES               
Deposits:               
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $950,368  $914,893  $957,687  $947,405  $1,024,105 
Interest-bearing demand deposits  3,229,814   3,029,119   2,882,193   2,871,359   2,816,913 
Savings  105,602   108,305   111,573   117,905   120,082 
Money market accounts  824,158   775,132   740,559   761,833   763,026 
Certificates of deposit – Retail  502,810   486,079   443,791   422,291   384,106 
Certificates of deposit – Listing Service  7,454   7,704   7,804   9,103   10,822 
Subtotal “customer” deposits  5,620,206   5,321,232   5,143,607   5,129,896   5,119,054 
IB Demand – Brokered  10,000   10,000   10,000   10,000   10,000 
Certificates of deposit – Brokered  26,000   145,480   120,507   119,463   69,443 
Total deposits  5,656,206   5,476,712   5,274,114   5,259,359   5,198,497 
Short-term borrowings     119,490   403,814   470,576   485,360 
Finance lease liability  1,427   3,104   3,430   3,752   4,071 
Operating lease liability  41,347   17,630   12,876   13,595   14,308 
Subordinated debt, net  133,417   133,346   133,274   133,203   133,131 
Due to brokers  9,981             
Other liabilities  74,650   75,892   65,668   82,140   79,264 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  5,917,028   5,826,174   5,893,176   5,962,625   5,914,631 
Shareholders’ equity  588,322   582,379   583,681   558,956   565,069 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND               
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $6,505,350  $6,408,553  $6,476,857  $6,521,581  $6,479,700 
Assets under management and / or administration at
Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s Private Wealth Management
Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions)		 $11.5  $11.5  $10.9  $10.4  $10.7 

(A) FHLB means "Federal Home Loan Bank" and FRB means "Federal Reserve Bank."
.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  As of 
  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30, 
  2024  2024  2023  2023  2023 
Asset Quality:               
Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $  $35  $  $  $ 
Nonaccrual loans  82,075   69,811   61,324   70,809   34,505 
Other real estate owned               
Total nonperforming assets $82,075  $69,846  $61,324  $70,809  $34,505 
                
Nonperforming loans to total loans  1.56%  1.30%  1.13%  1.29%  0.63%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  1.26%  1.09%  0.95%  1.09%  0.53%
                
Performing modifications (A)(B) $26,788  $12,311  $248  $248  $248 
                
Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing $34,714  $73,699  $34,589  $9,780  $14,524 
                
Loans subject to special mention $140,791  $59,450  $71,397  $53,328  $53,606 
                
Classified loans $128,311  $117,869  $84,372  $94,866  $58,655 
                
Individually evaluated loans $81,802  $69,530  $60,710  $70,184  $33,867 
                
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"):               
Beginning of quarter $66,251  $65,888  $68,592  $62,704  $62,250 
Provision for credit losses (C)  3,901   615   5,082   5,944   1,666 
(Charge-offs)/recoveries, net (D)  (2,168)  (252)  (7,786)  (56)  (1,212)
End of quarter $67,984  $66,251  $65,888  $68,592  $62,704 
                
ACL to nonperforming loans  82.83%  94.85%  107.44%  96.87%  181.72%
ACL to total loans  1.29%  1.24%  1.21%  1.25%  1.15%
Collectively evaluated ACL to total loans (E)  1.14%  1.15%  1.13%  1.10%  1.11%

(A) Amounts reflect modifications that are paying according to modified terms.
(B) Excludes modifications included in nonaccrual loans of $3.2 million at June 30, 2024, $3.2 million at March 31, 2024, $3.0 million at December 31, 2023, $3.1 million at September 30, 2023 and $777,000 at June 30, 2023.
(C) Excludes a provision of $10,000 at June 30, 2024, a provision of $12,000 at March 31, 2024, a credit of $55,000 at December 31, 2023, a credit of $88,000 at September 30, 2023 and a provision of $30,000 at June 30, 2023 related to off-balance sheet commitments.
(D) Net charge-offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 included charge-offs of $2.2 million of a previously established reserve to loans individually evaluated on one multifamily loan and $5.6 million on one equipment finance relationship. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 included a charge-off of $1.2 million of a previously established reserve to loans individually evaluated on one commercial real estate loan.
(E) Total ACL less reserves to loans individually evaluated equals collectively evaluated ACL.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  As of 
  June 30,  December 31,  June 30, 
  2024  2023  2023 
Capital Adequacy               
Equity to total assets (A)    9.04%    9.01%    8.72%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (B)    8.40%    8.36%    8.06%
Book value per share (C)   $33.30    $32.90    $31.59 
Tangible book value per share (D)   $30.73    $30.31    $28.98 
                
Tangible equity to tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss*    9.36%    9.28%    9.02%
Tangible book value per share excluding other comprehensive loss*   $34.60    $33.97    $32.78 

*Excludes other comprehensive loss of $68.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, $64.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $68.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(A) Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets at quarter end.
(B) Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at quarter end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at quarter end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
(C) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders’ equity by quarter end common shares outstanding.
(D) Tangible book value per share excludes intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by quarter end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables.

  As of
  June 30, December 31, June 30,
  2024  2023  2023 
Regulatory Capital – Holding Company               
Tier I leverage $609,299  9.45% $600,444  9.19% $584,140  9.06%
Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets  609,299  11.92   600,444  11.43   584,140  11.47 
Common equity tier I capital ratio
to risk-weighted assets		  609,287  11.92   600,432  11.43   584,122  11.47 
Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets  792,684  15.50   785,413  14.95   773,808  15.20 
                
Regulatory Capital – Bank               
Tier I leverage (E) $717,557  11.14% $707,446  10.83% $696,399  10.80%
Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets (F)  717,557  14.05   707,446  13.48   696,399  13.69 
Common equity tier I capital ratio
to risk-weighted assets (G)		  717,545  14.05   707,434  13.47   696,381  13.68 
Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets (H)  781,448  15.30   773,083  14.73   759,935  14.93 

(E) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 4.00% ($258 million)
(F) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 8.50% ($434 million)
(G) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 7.00% ($357 million)
(H) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 10.50% ($536 million)

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
LOANS CLOSED
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarters Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30, 
  2024  2024  2023  2023  2023 
Residential loans retained $16,087  $11,661  $5,895  $21,310  $39,358 
Residential loans sold  2,361   4,025   1,449   2,503   1,072 
Total residential loans  18,448   15,686   7,344   23,813   40,430 
Commercial real estate  2,600   11,500   21,375   3,900   43,235 
Multifamily  4,330   1,900   5,725   3,000   26,662 
Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B)  103,065   145,803   145,397   176,845   158,972 
SBA  8,200   2,790   7,326   300   13,713 
Wealth lines of credit (A)  10,950   3,850   350   6,875   3,950 
Total commercial loans  129,145   165,843   180,173   190,920   246,532 
Installment loans  1,664   6,868   2,946   6,999   4,587 
Home equity lines of credit (A)  4,787   2,103   4,174   6,275   6,107 
Total loans closed $154,044  $190,500  $194,637  $228,007  $297,656 


  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2024  2023 
Residential loans retained $27,748  $69,661 
Residential loans sold  6,386   2,549 
Total residential loans  34,134   72,210 
Commercial real estate  14,100   62,225 
Multifamily  6,230   56,812 
Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B)  248,868   366,786 
SBA  10,990   23,663 
Wealth lines of credit (A)  14,800   27,175 
Total commercial loans  294,988   536,661 
Installment loans  8,532   16,673 
Home equity lines of credit (A)  6,890   9,028 
Total loans closed $344,544  $634,572 

(A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period but not necessarily funded.
(B) Includes equipment finance.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2024  June 30, 2023 
  Average  Income/  Annualized  Average  Income/  Annualized 
  Balance  Expense  Yield  Balance  Expense  Yield 
ASSETS:                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Investments:                  
Taxable (A) $801,715  $5,168   2.58% $806,447  $4,900   2.43%
Tax-exempt (A) (B)           1,858   20   4.31 
                   
Loans (B) (C):                  
Mortgages  576,944   5,582   3.87   557,575   4,942   3.55 
Commercial mortgages  2,420,570   26,881   4.44   2,504,268   26,839   4.29 
Commercial  2,191,370   37,067   6.77   2,241,817   35,457   6.33 
Commercial construction  21,628   489   9.04   6,977   165   9.46 
Installment  67,034   1,143   6.82   51,269   841   6.56 
Home equity  36,576   748   8.18   33,650   633   7.52 
Other  200   6   12.00   271   7   10.33 
Total loans  5,314,322   71,916   5.41   5,395,827   68,884   5.11 
Federal funds sold                  
Interest-earning deposits  207,287   2,418   4.67   141,968   1,451   4.09 
Total interest-earning assets  6,323,324   79,502   5.03%  6,346,100   75,255   4.74%
Noninterest-earning assets:                  
Cash and due from banks  7,537         7,800       
Allowance for credit losses  (67,568)        (63,045)      
Premises and equipment  24,820         23,745       
Other assets  99,838         85,969       
Total noninterest-earning assets  64,627         54,469       
Total assets $6,387,951        $6,400,569       
                   
LIABILITIES:                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
Checking $3,094,386  $29,252   3.78% $2,834,140  $22,219   3.14%
Money markets  791,385   6,016   3.04   788,745   3,853   1.95 
Savings  105,825   96   0.36   125,555   45   0.14 
Certificates of deposit – retail  504,313   5,367   4.26   385,211   2,462   2.56 
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits  4,495,909   40,731   3.62   4,133,651   28,579   2.77 
Interest-bearing demand – brokered  10,000   134   5.36   10,000   125   5.00 
Certificates of deposit – brokered  98,642   1,242   5.04   26,165   196   3.00 
Total interest-bearing deposits  4,604,551   42,107   3.66   4,169,816   28,900   2.77 
Borrowings  27,247   381   5.59   413,961   5,384   5.20 
Capital lease obligation  2,869   22   3.07   4,187   50   4.78 
Subordinated debt  133,377   1,686   5.06   133,090   1,597   4.80 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,768,044   44,196   3.71%  4,721,054   35,931   3.04%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                  
Demand deposits  945,231         1,033,176       
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  97,470         88,911       
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  1,042,701         1,122,087       
Shareholders’ equity  577,206         557,428       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $6,387,951        $6,400,569       
Net interest income    $35,306        $39,324    
Net interest spread        1.32%        1.70%
Net interest margin (D)        2.25%        2.49%

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2024  March 31, 2024 
  Average  Income/  Annualized  Average  Income/  Annualized 
  Balance  Expense  Yield  Balance  Expense  Yield 
ASSETS:                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Investments:                  
Taxable (A) $801,715  $5,168   2.58% $793,675  $5,136   2.59%
Tax-exempt (A) (B)                  
                   
Loans (B) (C):                  
Mortgages  576,944   5,582   3.87   577,648   5,420   3.75 
Commercial mortgages  2,420,570   26,881   4.44   2,460,403   27,541   4.48 
Commercial  2,191,370   37,067   6.77   2,240,161   37,559   6.71 
Commercial construction  21,628   489   9.04   18,927   428   9.05 
Installment  67,034   1,143   6.82   65,287   1,113   6.82 
Home equity  36,576   748   8.18   36,406   737   8.10 
Other  200   6   12.00   214   7   13.08 
Total loans  5,314,322   71,916   5.41   5,399,046   72,805   5.39 
Federal funds sold                  
Interest-earning deposits  207,287   2,418   4.67   140,097   1,522   4.35 
Total interest-earning assets  6,323,324   79,502   5.03%  6,332,818   79,463   5.02%
Noninterest-earning assets:                  
Cash and due from banks  7,537         10,105       
Allowance for credit losses  (67,568)        (67,105)      
Premises and equipment  24,820         24,393       
Other assets  99,838         87,129       
Total noninterest-earning assets  64,627         54,522       
Total assets $6,387,951        $6,387,340       
                   
LIABILITIES:                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
Checking $3,094,386  $29,252   3.78% $2,954,698  $27,433   3.71%
Money markets  791,385   6,016   3.04   757,753   5,525   2.92 
Savings  105,825   96   0.36   108,503   89   0.33 
Certificates of deposit – retail  504,313   5,367   4.26   477,793   4,855   4.06 
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits  4,495,909   40,731   3.62   4,298,747   37,902   3.53 
Interest-bearing demand – brokered  10,000   134   5.36   10,000   126   5.04 
Certificates of deposit – brokered  98,642   1,242   5.04   128,341   1,602   4.99 
Total interest-bearing deposits  4,604,551   42,107   3.66   4,437,088   39,630   3.57 
Borrowings  27,247   381   5.59   235,384   3,467   5.89 
Capital lease obligation  2,869   22   3.07   3,215   38   4.73 
Subordinated debt  133,377   1,686   5.06   133,303   1,684   5.05 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,768,044   44,196   3.71%  4,808,990   44,819   3.73%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                  
Demand deposits  945,231         916,848       
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  97,470         80,499       
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  1,042,701         997,347       
Shareholders’ equity  577,206         581,003       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $6,387,951        $6,387,340       
Net interest income    $35,306        $34,644    
Net interest spread        1.32%        1.29%
Net interest margin (D)        2.25%        2.20%

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 2024  June 30, 2023 
  Average  Income/     Average  Income/    
  Balance  Expense  Yield  Balance  Expense  Yield 
ASSETS:                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Investments:                  
Taxable (A) $797,695  $10,304   2.58% $798,828  $9,371   2.35%
Tax-exempt (A) (B)           1,861   38   4.08 
                   
Loans (B) (C):                  
Mortgages  577,296   11,001   3.81   543,650   9,225   3.39 
Commercial mortgages  2,440,487   54,422   4.46   2,491,527   52,756   4.23 
Commercial  2,215,762   74,626   6.74   2,221,921   68,827   6.20 
Commercial construction  20,278   917   9.04   5,644   253   8.97 
Installment  66,161   2,257   6.82   45,638   1,450   6.35 
Home equity  36,491   1,485   8.14   33,744   1,223   7.25 
Other  207   13   12.56   273   14   10.26 
Total loans  5,356,682   144,721   5.40   5,342,397   133,748   5.01 
Federal funds sold                  
Interest-earning deposits  173,692   3,940   4.54   152,538   2,989   3.92 
Total interest-earning assets  6,328,069   158,965   5.02%  6,295,624   146,146   4.64%
Noninterest-earning assets:                  
Cash and due from banks  8,821         9,117       
Allowance for credit losses  (67,336)        (62,310)      
Premises and equipment  24,607         23,835       
Other assets  94,044         86,288       
Total noninterest-earning assets  60,136         56,930       
Total assets $6,388,205        $6,352,554       
                   
LIABILITIES:                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
Checking $3,024,541  $56,686   3.75% $2,701,519  $38,700   2.87%
Money markets  774,569   11,540   2.98   955,470   8,726   1.83 
Savings  107,164   185   0.35   133,377   74   0.11 
Certificates of deposit – retail  491,053   10,223   4.16   371,657   4,191   2.26 
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits  4,397,327   78,634   3.58   4,162,023   51,691   2.48 
Interest-bearing demand – brokered  10,000   259   5.18   18,011   333   3.70 
Certificates of deposit – brokered  113,492   2,844   5.01   26,064   401   3.08 
Total interest-bearing deposits  4,520,819   81,737   3.62   4,206,098   52,425   2.49 
Borrowings  131,315   3,848   5.86   260,292   6,680   5.13 
Capital lease obligation  3,042   60   3.94   4,339   103   4.75 
Subordinated debt  133,340   3,370   5.05   133,053   3,236   4.86 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,788,516   89,015   3.72%  4,603,782   62,444   2.71%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                  
Demand deposits  931,040         1,104,440       
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  89,545         93,650       
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  1,020,585         1,198,090       
Shareholders’ equity  579,104         550,682       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $6,388,205        $6,352,554       
Net interest income    $69,950        $83,702    
Net interest spread        1.30%        1.93%
Net interest margin (D)        2.22%        2.68%

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders’ equity by common shares outstanding at period end. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding other real estate owned provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios because our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30, 
Tangible Book Value Per Share 2024  2024  2023  2023  2023 
Shareholders’ equity $588,322  $582,379  $583,681  $558,956  $565,069 
Less: Intangible assets, net  45,470   45,742   46,014   46,286   46,624 
Tangible equity $542,852  $536,637  $537,667  $512,670  $518,445 
Less: other comprehensive loss  (68,342)  (67,760)  (64,878)  (81,653)  (67,997)
Tangible equity excluding other comprehensive loss $611,194  $604,397  $602,545  $594,323  $586,442 
                
Period end shares outstanding  17,666,490   17,761,538   17,739,677   17,816,922   17,887,895 
Tangible book value per share $30.73  $30.21  $30.31  $28.77  $28.98 
Tangible book value per share excluding other comprehensive loss $34.60  $34.03  $33.97  $33.36  $32.78 
Book value per share  33.30   32.79   32.90   31.37   31.59 
                
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets               
Total assets $6,505,350  $6,408,553  $6,476,857  $6,521,581  $6,479,700 
Less: Intangible assets, net  45,470   45,742   46,014   46,286   46,624 
Tangible assets $6,459,880  $6,362,811  $6,430,843  $6,475,295  $6,433,076 
Less: other comprehensive loss  (68,342)  (67,760)  (64,878)  (81,653)  (67,997)
Tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss $6,528,222  $6,430,571  $6,495,721  $6,556,948  $6,501,073 
                
Tangible equity to tangible assets  8.40%  8.43%  8.36%  7.92%  8.06%
Tangible equity to tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss  9.36%  9.40%  9.28%  9.06%  9.02%
Equity to assets  9.04%  9.09%  9.01%  8.57%  8.72%

(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30, 
Return on Average Tangible Equity 2024  2024  2023  2023  2023 
Net income $7,530  $8,631  $8,599  $8,755  $13,145 
                
Average shareholders’ equity $577,206  $581,003  $561,055  $565,153  $557,428 
Less: Average intangible assets, net  45,624   45,903   46,167   46,468   46,828 
Average tangible equity $531,582  $535,100  $514,888  $518,685  $510,600 
                
Return on average tangible common equity  5.67%  6.45%  6.68%  6.75%  10.30%


  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
Return on Average Tangible Equity 2024  2023 
Net income $16,161  $31,500 
       
Average shareholders’ equity $579,104  $550,682 
Less: Average intangible assets, net  45,764   47,007 
Average tangible equity  533,340   503,675 
       
Return on average tangible common equity  6.06%  12.51%

(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30, 
Efficiency Ratio 2024  2024  2023  2023  2023 
Net interest income $35,042  $34,375  $36,675  $36,515  $38,921 
Total other income  21,555   18,701   17,590   19,354   18,575 
Add:               
Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security  84   111   (585)  404   209 
Less:               
Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value  (23)            
Income from life insurance proceeds     (181)         
Total recurring revenue  56,658   53,006   53,680   56,273   57,705 
                
Operating expenses  43,126   40,041   37,616   37,413   37,692 
Less:               
Accelerated Expense for Retirement              1,665 
Total operating expense  43,126   40,041   37,616   37,413   36,027 
                
Efficiency ratio  76.12%  75.54%  70.07%  66.48%  62.43%

(Dollars in thousands)

  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
Efficiency Ratio 2024  2023 
Net interest income $69,417  $82,899 
Total other income  40,256   36,634 
Add:      
Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security  195    
Less:      
Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value  (23)   
Income from life insurance proceeds  (181)   
Total recurring revenue  109,664   119,533 
       
Operating expenses  83,167   73,266 
Less:      
Accelerated Expense for Retirement     1,965 
Branch Closure Expense     175 
Total operating expense  83,167   71,126 
       
Efficiency ratio  75.84%  59.50%