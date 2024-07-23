The Bloc Launches Exciting New Loyalty App

700 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90017, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bloc is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative new loyalty app, The Bloc Rewards, designed to reward our valued visitors for shopping, dining, and enjoying our vibrant community. Starting today, visitors can earn points simply by scanning any receipt from any retailer at The Bloc. The first 50 who sign up on the new rewards app will receive a Bloc Marketplace Jute Tote Bag. Guests who join The Bloc Rewards July 15 - 21 will be entered to win (1) pair of tickets to Clue | Center Theatre Group on Friday, August 2nd at 8pm and during Dine LA, starting July 15 – 26, loyalty app holders can earn double the points at participating Bloc restaurants HATCH & District DTLA.

How It Works:

After making a purchase at any of The Bloc's retailers, shoppers can use the Loyalty App to scan their receipts and earn points. Redeem Rewards: Accumulated points can be traded for a variety of exciting prizes at The Bloc's concierge desk.

“We are excited to introduce this loyalty app as a way to show our appreciation to our loyal customers,” said Daniel Cote, General Manager at The Bloc DTLA. “This program not only enhances the shopping experience but also fosters a deeper connection between The Bloc and our community. We can’t wait for our visitors to start earning and redeeming their rewards!”

The Bloc Rewards app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices. For more information on the rewards available and how to get started, please visit our website or stop by the concierge desk at The Bloc.

ABOUT THE BLOC DTLA:

The Bloc is a vibrant, open-air urban center, a growing, inclusive community, a LEED™ certiﬁed Gold project, an inﬂection point in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. Encompassing a full city block along LA’s iconic 7th Street corridor, The Bloc connects the ﬁnancial, fashion, jewelry, and theater districts – and the 7th Street Metro Center Station, where four DTLA lines converge. Offering a diverse mix of thoughtfully curated shops, artisans, premier retailers including a Macy’s ﬂagship store, restaurants, bars, open-air green space, and entertainment, The Bloc is also home to the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles Hotel, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, and a 727,000 square-foot, creative-focused ofﬁce tower. An array of events from live music, dance, and theater performances to art installations, ﬁtness classes, and food and drink tastings welcomes Angelenos and visitors from all walks of life – and anyone seeking inspiration, community, and connection.