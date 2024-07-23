FDA Accepts Telix NDA for New Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the filing of its New Drug Application (NDA) for TLX007-CDx, a new and proprietary cold kit (“Kit”) for the preparation of PSMA-PET imaging1 for prostate cancer. The PDUFA2 goal date is March 24, 2025.



If approved, the new Kit will enable use of a PSMA imaging product with a considerably extended geographic distribution radius from a nuclear pharmacy compared to currently approved gallium-68 (68Ga) based agents. Its innovative properties are designed to facilitate more flexible production, including with higher activity 68Ga sourced from both newer high activity generators and cyclotrons powered by the ARTMS® QUANTM Irradiation System™3 and GE FASTlab™4 solid and liquid target production system. Through this NDA, Telix’s objective is to further enhance patient access to PSMA-PET imaging and the clinical benefits of 68Ga imaging to underserved populations across the U.S., using Telix’s established nuclear pharmacy distribution partnerships and industry-leading on-time reliability.

PSMA-PET imaging represents a major advancement in prostate cancer management and in the U.S. has replaced conventional imaging methods (bone scan, CT scan) as the standard of care after initial diagnosis and biochemical recurrence5. Despite this major medical advancement, only a relatively small fraction of the 3.4 million men living with prostate cancer in America have undergone a PSMA-PET imaging scan6,7.

Dr Christian Behrenbruch, Managing Director and Group CEO of Telix stated, “We have seen rapid adoption and geographic expansion of PSMA-PET imaging with our first commercial product Illuccix®. This filing acceptance is an important step towards further improving equity of access and reinforcing our commitment to innovation in prostate cancer to continue to meet the needs of healthcare professionals and their patients. We now look forward to working with the FDA to bring TLX007-CDx to American men living with prostate cancer, including those residing in underserved communities and regions where access to state-of-the art imaging remains limited.”

