ODDITY TECH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Oddity Tech and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Oddity Tech (“Oddity Tech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ODD) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Oddity Tech securities between July 19, 2023 and May 20, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 17, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies, and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Oddity Tech overstated its AI technology and capabilities, and/or the extent to which this technology drove the Company’s sales; (ii) Oddity Tech’s repeat purchase rates and revenues were, at least in part, derived from unsustainable and deceptive sales and advertising practices; and (iii) Oddity Tech downplayed the true scope and severity of ongoing civil litigation against the Company and/or its subsidiaries.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Oddity Tech shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

