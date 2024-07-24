Corbion reports the end of its € 20 million share buyback program

On 26 April 2024, Corbion announced a share buyback program to repurchase its own ordinary shares in the amount of up to € 20.0 million. All repurchased shares will be cancelled to reduce Corbion's issued share capital.

The program ran from 29 April 2024 until 22 July 2024. In total 992,483 shares were repurchased at an average price of €20.1515 for a total amount of €19,999,991.46

An overview of the share buyback program is available on our website: https://www.corbion.com/Investor-relations/shareholder-information

This overview contains detailed information on the daily amount of repurchased shares and individual share purchase transactions.

