STRONG FIRST HALF 2024 REVENUE WITH CONTINUING GROWTH MOMENTUM

Consolidated revenue of €186.9 million for the first half 2024, representing a growth of 49.5% compared to H1 2023.

Revenues driven by organic growth (+35.0% on a like-for-like basis) and successful integration of strategic acquisitions.

2024 revenue guidance confirmed.





Exosens (Euronext FR001400Q9V2 – EXENS), a high-tech company focused on providing mission and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technology, achieved consolidated revenue of €186.9 million for the first half 2024, representing a growth of 49.5% and an increase of €61.9 million compared to €125.0 million for the half-year ended 30 June 2023.

Organic revenue growth1 was 35.0%.

H1 2023

(€m) H1 2024

(€m) YoY

Total Growth YoY

Organic growth Revenue 125.0 186.9 +49.5% +35.0%

This increase in revenue was mainly driven by a mixed effect of (i) organic growth with significant traction in group sales volume coupled with price increases and (ii) the successful integration of Telops, El-Mul and ProxiVision, acquired respectively in October 2023, July 2023 and June 2023.

“Our strong performance in the first half of 2024 demonstrates both our leadership in fast growing markets as well as the power of our value-creating and structured M&A strategy allowing us to seize attractive growth opportunities and continue offering our customers cutting-edge technology for a safer world”, said Jérôme Cerisier, Chief Executive Officer.

Outlook for 2024

Based on this strong revenue growth in the first semester, the company reiterates its outlook of high-teens organic revenue growth in the upper 15%-20% range and around 30% of total revenue growth including the contribution over 12 months of acquisitions made in 2024.

Financial Calendar

4 August 2024: start of the quiet period

3 September 2024 (before markets open): Half-Year Results 2024

4 September 2024: end of the quiet period

14 October 2024: start of the quiet period

28 October 2024 (before markets open): Third quarter revenue and gross margin 2024

29 October 2024: end of the quiet period

ABOUT EXOSENS:

Exosens is a high-tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 10 sites, in Europe and North America and with over 1,600 employees.

Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: EXENS – ISIN : FR001400Q9V2) and is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment.

For more information: exosens.com

Disclaimer

The financial information included in this press release have not been audited or been subject to a limited review from the auditors.

This press release is not being made in and copies of it may not be distributed or sent, directly or indirectly, into the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this press release comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future strategy and the environment in which the Group operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those set out and detailed in Chapter 3 “Risk Factors” of the registration document approved on 22 May 2024 by the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) under number I. 24-010.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Group. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, forward-looking information and statements.

1 Organic growth is the growth in revenue achieved by the Group on a like-for-like basis, which corresponds to revenue achieved during period “n” by all the companies included in the Group’s scope of consolidation at the end of period “n1” (excluding any contribution from companies acquired after the end of period “n-1”), compared with revenue achieved during period “n-1” by the same companies, regardless of when they entered the Group’s scope of consolidation. Organic growth for the half-year ended 30 June 2024 therefore excludes the contribution of ProxiVision, El-Mul and Telops, acquired by the Group in June 2023, July 2023 and October 2023 respectively.

