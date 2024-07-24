Light & Shadow Introduces Crypto Features and Benefits for Real Estate Investors

Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Light & Shadow team, led by its director Octavian Hadar, is launching a new crypto-friendly ecosystem for real estate. With a comprehensive staking protocol and Global Key NFTs, Light & Shadow is proposing a new recipe for this market.





The project will launch its cryptocurrency (KEY) and offer exclusive discounts and bonuses for real estate purchases. This is an RWA (real-world assets) platform with a clear roadmap and tokenomics design in mind.

Benefits of Light & Shadow for Real Estate Investors

Light & Shadow proposes an innovative solution to traditional property acquisition for real estate investors. First of all, the ecosystem will soon launch its native cryptocurrency, KEY. The project offers a 5% discount and the option to pay with KEY tokens. In this way, investors can save money while also potentially earning up to 26% through staking rewards.

This is basically an opportunity for real estate investors to enhance their overall acquisition experience. The idea is simple: the platform will apply a 5% discount for users. In order to achieve this, people need to transfer 2% of the property deal through the KEY token.

The smart contract - audited by SolidProof - will lock this 2% amount, returning a yield to the investor. The user can execute the remaining 93% of the transaction through any currency they wish to use.

With over 25,000 properties available and the choice to settle in USDT or fiat currencies, the choice is wide. From this point of view, Light & Shadow provides flexibility for investors with different preferences.

Staking tokens on Light & Shadow also has a penalty mechanism, discouraging early unstaking and promoting stable token circulation. Specifically, here is how the platform handles penalty fees:

25% of the fee is distributed among active stakers, strengthening community engagement and increasing rewards.

25% is burned, following a deflationary token model that adds value to the remaining tokens.

25% goes towards marketing efforts, increasing awareness and adoption of KEY tokens.

The remaining 25% is added to the staking reward pool, ensuring a continuous and attractive reward system for investors.

With these measures in place, Light & Shadow aims to incentivize long-term holding of KEY tokens. The project intends to promote a stable growth trajectory for investors and the platform itself.

The KEY Cryptocurrency - How Does It Work

The KEY token is Light & Shadow’s native cryptocurrency. With a total supply of 888,888,888 tokens, KEY offers various utilities and benefits for its holders. These include staking rewards, liquidity pool contribution incentives, and participation in vendor partnerships.

An essential aspect of stabilizing token prices is through real estate purchases. As the team mentioned, intrinsic value is safer than speculative value in this sector.

In terms of distribution, a part of the total supply is funding marketing efforts to promote the KEY token. Another portion goes into maintaining a healthy liquidity pool to ensure smooth exchange trading.

Some tokens will go to staking rewards, providing more reasons for users to hold onto their tokens. The team behind Light & Shadow will receive a limited number of tokens.

Also, a small part of the total supply will go towards airdrops, allowing lucky users to obtain free KEY tokens.

Lastly, the team allocated a part of the tokens towards vendor partnerships. This choice allows vendors and businesses to accept KEY as a form of payment, further increasing its utility and adoption.

About Light & Shadow

Light & Shadow is a new project with a unique approach to digital assets, specifically real estate investments. The team aims to make property investment accessible and profitable for everyone. KEY token holders can benefit from discounts on real estate properties and bonuses, a new way to enter this market.

Light & Shadow has a clear mission to empower investors and stimulate stability in the crypto (real estate) market. With its upcoming PinkSale launch and listings on PancakeSwap and 1inch, it aims to create a transparent platform for investors.

The project also plans to expand globally through creative marketing campaigns and ventures into VR and Metaverse technology.

The PinkSale fair launch operation will kick off on July 23rd and run until July 27th. Users can earn up to 20% in referrals by participating in the sale during this time. The referral system uses three tiers (5%, 10%, and 20%) based on the investment amount, with higher investments giving more referrals.

Anyone curious about how Light & Shadow works and its plans for the real estate market can visit its website. Light & Shadow's social pages below share more information about the KEY token and the team's news.

X (Twitter) | Telegram | Instagram