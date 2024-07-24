24th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 23rd July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 13,172 Lowest price per share (pence): 667.00 Highest price per share (pence): 671.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 667.7787

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 667.7787 13,172 667.00 671.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 23 July 2024 09:49:17 251 669.00 XLON 00288263889TRLO1 23 July 2024 09:49:17 350 667.00 XLON 00288263892TRLO1 23 July 2024 09:49:17 118 667.00 XLON 00288263891TRLO1 23 July 2024 09:49:18 446 667.00 XLON 00288263929TRLO1 23 July 2024 09:49:18 22 667.00 XLON 00288263928TRLO1 23 July 2024 09:49:50 478 667.00 XLON 00288264474TRLO1 23 July 2024 10:19:19 126 667.00 XLON 00288292835TRLO1 23 July 2024 10:19:19 126 667.00 XLON 00288292834TRLO1 23 July 2024 10:19:19 503 667.00 XLON 00288292833TRLO1 23 July 2024 10:19:19 2,002 667.00 XLON 00288292836TRLO1 23 July 2024 11:10:50 117 667.00 XLON 00288335477TRLO1 23 July 2024 11:25:03 247 669.00 XLON 00288335992TRLO1 23 July 2024 11:25:03 218 669.00 XLON 00288335994TRLO1 23 July 2024 11:25:03 190 669.00 XLON 00288335993TRLO1 23 July 2024 13:22:19 169 671.00 XLON 00288340170TRLO1 23 July 2024 13:22:19 75 671.00 XLON 00288340169TRLO1 23 July 2024 13:30:21 213 669.00 XLON 00288340390TRLO1 23 July 2024 13:30:21 21 669.00 XLON 00288340389TRLO1 23 July 2024 13:54:43 1,000 668.00 XLON 00288340867TRLO1 23 July 2024 13:54:43 1 668.00 XLON 00288340868TRLO1 23 July 2024 13:55:44 169 667.00 XLON 00288340894TRLO1 23 July 2024 13:55:44 79 667.00 XLON 00288340893TRLO1 23 July 2024 13:55:44 2,000 668.00 XLON 00288340895TRLO1 23 July 2024 13:56:29 4,000 668.00 XLON 00288340911TRLO1 23 July 2024 14:39:02 125 667.00 XLON 00288342693TRLO1 23 July 2024 14:39:10 126 667.00 XLON 00288342702TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970