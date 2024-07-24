Transaction in Own Shares

24th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:23rd July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:13,172
Lowest price per share (pence):667.00
Highest price per share (pence):671.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):667.7787

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON667.778713,172667.00671.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
23 July 2024 09:49:17251669.00XLON00288263889TRLO1
23 July 2024 09:49:17350667.00XLON00288263892TRLO1
23 July 2024 09:49:17118667.00XLON00288263891TRLO1
23 July 2024 09:49:18446667.00XLON00288263929TRLO1
23 July 2024 09:49:1822667.00XLON00288263928TRLO1
23 July 2024 09:49:50478667.00XLON00288264474TRLO1
23 July 2024 10:19:19126667.00XLON00288292835TRLO1
23 July 2024 10:19:19126667.00XLON00288292834TRLO1
23 July 2024 10:19:19503667.00XLON00288292833TRLO1
23 July 2024 10:19:192,002667.00XLON00288292836TRLO1
23 July 2024 11:10:50117667.00XLON00288335477TRLO1
23 July 2024 11:25:03247669.00XLON00288335992TRLO1
23 July 2024 11:25:03218669.00XLON00288335994TRLO1
23 July 2024 11:25:03190669.00XLON00288335993TRLO1
23 July 2024 13:22:19169671.00XLON00288340170TRLO1
23 July 2024 13:22:1975671.00XLON00288340169TRLO1
23 July 2024 13:30:21213669.00XLON00288340390TRLO1
23 July 2024 13:30:2121669.00XLON00288340389TRLO1
23 July 2024 13:54:431,000668.00XLON00288340867TRLO1
23 July 2024 13:54:431668.00XLON00288340868TRLO1
23 July 2024 13:55:44169667.00XLON00288340894TRLO1
23 July 2024 13:55:4479667.00XLON00288340893TRLO1
23 July 2024 13:55:442,000668.00XLON00288340895TRLO1
23 July 2024 13:56:294,000668.00XLON00288340911TRLO1
23 July 2024 14:39:02125667.00XLON00288342693TRLO1
23 July 2024 14:39:10126667.00XLON00288342702TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970