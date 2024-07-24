24th July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|23rd July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|13,172
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|667.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|671.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|667.7787
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|667.7787
|13,172
|667.00
|671.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|23 July 2024 09:49:17
|251
|669.00
|XLON
|00288263889TRLO1
|23 July 2024 09:49:17
|350
|667.00
|XLON
|00288263892TRLO1
|23 July 2024 09:49:17
|118
|667.00
|XLON
|00288263891TRLO1
|23 July 2024 09:49:18
|446
|667.00
|XLON
|00288263929TRLO1
|23 July 2024 09:49:18
|22
|667.00
|XLON
|00288263928TRLO1
|23 July 2024 09:49:50
|478
|667.00
|XLON
|00288264474TRLO1
|23 July 2024 10:19:19
|126
|667.00
|XLON
|00288292835TRLO1
|23 July 2024 10:19:19
|126
|667.00
|XLON
|00288292834TRLO1
|23 July 2024 10:19:19
|503
|667.00
|XLON
|00288292833TRLO1
|23 July 2024 10:19:19
|2,002
|667.00
|XLON
|00288292836TRLO1
|23 July 2024 11:10:50
|117
|667.00
|XLON
|00288335477TRLO1
|23 July 2024 11:25:03
|247
|669.00
|XLON
|00288335992TRLO1
|23 July 2024 11:25:03
|218
|669.00
|XLON
|00288335994TRLO1
|23 July 2024 11:25:03
|190
|669.00
|XLON
|00288335993TRLO1
|23 July 2024 13:22:19
|169
|671.00
|XLON
|00288340170TRLO1
|23 July 2024 13:22:19
|75
|671.00
|XLON
|00288340169TRLO1
|23 July 2024 13:30:21
|213
|669.00
|XLON
|00288340390TRLO1
|23 July 2024 13:30:21
|21
|669.00
|XLON
|00288340389TRLO1
|23 July 2024 13:54:43
|1,000
|668.00
|XLON
|00288340867TRLO1
|23 July 2024 13:54:43
|1
|668.00
|XLON
|00288340868TRLO1
|23 July 2024 13:55:44
|169
|667.00
|XLON
|00288340894TRLO1
|23 July 2024 13:55:44
|79
|667.00
|XLON
|00288340893TRLO1
|23 July 2024 13:55:44
|2,000
|668.00
|XLON
|00288340895TRLO1
|23 July 2024 13:56:29
|4,000
|668.00
|XLON
|00288340911TRLO1
|23 July 2024 14:39:02
|125
|667.00
|XLON
|00288342693TRLO1
|23 July 2024 14:39:10
|126
|667.00
|XLON
|00288342702TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970