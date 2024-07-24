ImmunOs Therapeutics Expands Phase I Clinical Trial of IOS-1002 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

Dosing of patients in new combination treatment arm – IOS-1002 plus KEYTRUDA

Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland – July 24, 2024 – ImmunOs Therapeutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company using its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class and innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the expansion of its ongoing Phase I clinical trial of IOS-1002 in combination with MSD (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA)'s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

This is a first-in-human, open-label, non-randomized and multicenter trial designed to assess the safety profile, determine the optimal dosing, and evaluate the anti-tumor activity of IOS-1002 when used alone and in combination with KEYTRUDA, an established immune checkpoint inhibitor.

“We are excited to open a new arm of our ongoing Phase I clinical trial and combine IOS-1002 with KEYTRUDA, the world’s leading PD1 inhibitor,” said Dr. Reinhard Ambros, CEO and Executive Chairman of the Board of ImmunOs Therapeutics. “IOS-1002 has the potential to enhance the anti-tumor activity of KEYTRUDA, offering a promising new treatment option for patients with advanced solid tumors. This trial represents a significant milestone in our mission to develop innovative therapies that harness the power of the immune system to fight cancer.”

“The combination of IOS-1002 with KEYTRUDA represents an innovative approach for cancer treatment, leveraging the strengths of both therapies by targeting multiple inhibitory checkpoint receptors,” said Stephen Luen, MD, Principal Investigator of the study at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center in Melbourne, Australia. “We look forward to assessing the optimal treatment for our patients with advanced-stage cancer who have limited therapeutic options.”

IOS-1002 is a novel, multifunctional immunotherapy agent for the treatment of advanced solid tumors that simultaneously targets several immune checkpoints. It is based on a naturally occurring human leukocyte antigen (HLA) targeting LILRB1 (ILT2), LILRB2 (ILT4), and KIR3DL1. Designed to activate both innate and adaptive immune cells it modulates the tumor microenvironment, potentially enhancing the effectiveness of existing treatments like KEYTRUDA. By combining these two therapies, ImmunOs Therapeutics aims to improve patient outcomes and expand the therapeutic options for individuals battling advanced solid tumors.

ImmunOs Therapeutics is committed to advancing the clinical development of IOS-1002 and exploring its potential to improve the lives of cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.immunostherapeutics.com .

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About ImmunOs Therapeutics AG

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG leverages its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. ImmunOs’ lead program is a multi-functional HLA-fusion protein that binds specific LILRB (leukocyte immunoglobulin-like) and KIR (killer cell immunoglobulin-like) receptors and can stimulate both the innate and the adaptive immune systems of cancer patients to eliminate tumor cells. ImmunOs is also developing different modalities to agonize receptors for the modulation of the immune system in autoimmune diseases.

The Company is supported by leading international investors including Pfizer Ventures, Gimv, Mission BioCapital, BioMed Partners, Schroder Adveq, GL Capital, PEAK6, and Fiscus. ImmunOs Therapeutics is located in Schlieren, Switzerland.





Company Contact

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG

Wagistrasse 18

8952 Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland

info@immunostherapeutics.com



Media Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info@akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64 /

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68