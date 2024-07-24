Wah Fu Education Group Announces Its Entry into Educational AI and Informationization

BEIJING, China, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (“Wah Fu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WAFU), a provider of online education and exam preparation services, as well as related training materials and technology solutions for both institutions and individuals, announcing its entry into the fields of educational AI and informatization.



Recently, Wah Fu's subsidiary, Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning Services Co., Ltd established a wholly-owned subsidiary to venture into cutting-edge fields such as smart education, smart psychology, and digital learning, leveraging its reserve of patented technologies and AI research and development team, and explore new models of education in the era of artificial intelligence based on informatization and artificial intelligence.

With the newly established subsidiary and investment in innovative education mechanisms, the Company expects to capture the momentum of China’s rapidly growing smart education industry. The market size of China's smart education industry amounted to over RMB one trillion (about USD 150 billion) according to relevant data by www.infoobs.com, and it is expected to continue growing driven by rapid development of education informatization, policy support and huge market demand.



About Wah Fu Education Group Limited

Since its establishment in 1999, Wah Fu has been committed to providing diversified and customized education solutions for the development of students, institutions and universities. The group keeps innovating in self-taught examination for higher academic degrees, information application in adult education, non-degree training and others. It has now become the most influential brand of distance education for adults in China. For more information about Wah Fu, please visit www.edu-edu.cn.

