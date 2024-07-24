Global Cryogenic Hoses Industry Report 2024, Featuring Key Players for Abhijit Enterprises, Aero-Flex, Pacific Hoseflex, Penflex, Plantinflex Flexible Solutions and Unisource Manufacturing

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryogenic Hoses - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cryogenic Hoses was valued at an estimated US$971.2 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the cryogenic hoses market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG), advancements in healthcare, and the expansion of the aerospace industry. The rising adoption of LNG as a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuels has led to a greater need for efficient cryogenic transportation and storage solutions, propelling the demand for high-performance hoses. In the healthcare sector, the use of cryogenic gases for medical applications such as cryosurgery and cryopreservation is expanding, further boosting market growth.



Additionally, the aerospace industry`s ongoing advancements require reliable cryogenic equipment for rocket propulsion systems and other space exploration technologies. The push towards energy-efficient and environmentally friendly industrial processes also supports the adoption of advanced cryogenic hoses. As these trends continue to evolve, the cryogenic hoses market is expected to experience significant growth, driven by technological innovations and increasing application diversity.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Chemical & Petrochemical End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$744.4 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.0%. The Metallurgy End-Use segment is also set to grow at 7.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $264.6 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.2% CAGR to reach $366.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for LNG and Cryogenic Liquids Spurs Market Growth

Technological Innovations in Cryogenic Hose Materials Propel Industry Growth

Expansion of Cryogenic Applications in Healthcare Drives Market Adoption

Rising Investments in Space Exploration Projects Generate Demand for Cryogenic Hoses

Advances in Flexible and High-Performance Cryogenic Hoses Spur Market Growth

Stringent Safety Regulations in Cryogenic Handling Drive Adoption of Advanced Hoses

Increasing Industrialization in Emerging Economies Expands Market Opportunities

Development of Lightweight and Insulated Cryogenic Hoses Generates New Opportunities

Growth in Cryogenic Transportation and Storage Solutions Propels Market Demand

Rising Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Strengthens Business Case for Cryogenic Hoses

Adoption of Cryogenic Hoses in Renewable Energy Sector Drives Market Growth

Increasing Use of Cryogenic Hoses in Chemical Processing Industry Spurs Demand

Advances in Manufacturing Technologies Generate Demand for High-Quality Cryogenic Hoses

Growing Need for Cryogenic Hoses in Research and Development Applications Expands Addressable Market

