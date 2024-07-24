Global VLEO (Very Low Earth Orbit) Satellites Market Report 2024 and Future Leader Index

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global VLEO Satellites Market: 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The VLEO (Very Low Earth Orbit) Satellites research suite provides a detailed and insightful perspective into this upcoming lucrative space industry market; enabling stakeholders from operators, satellite network operators and technology vendors to understand its future growth opportunities in technological space capabilities (both on a country and global level), key trends, and the competitive environment in the commercial space.

This space technology research assesses the current use cases providing the most immediate revenue opportunities (such as continuous coverage for telecommunications), as well as the use cases proving long-term investment opportunities, with adjacent markets such as LEO orbits also being considered. Additionally, it provides insight into the major challenges (including space environment, launch costs, atmospheric drag, sustainability and ethics) in the VLEO satellite market with bespoke recommendations on how to mitigate these challenges in the space economy.

From single satellite launches to full satellite constellations, this space economy research suite provides a thorough assessment of the VLEO satellite market and includes both a data deliverable; sizing the market, and providing key forecast data across 60 countries, as well as a Strategy & Trends document which gives a complete assessment of key trends, challenges, and recommendations for stakeholders.

Collectively, the primary advantages of this data are in providing a critical tool for understanding this rapidly emerging market; supporting operators, OEMs, technology partners and satellite network operators to shape their future market strategy in space technology.

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends and market expansion within the VLEO satellites market; addressing challenges posed by the highly technical nature of VLEO satellites, atmospheric conditions, and the potential use cases of increasing VLEO satellite deployment. Additionally, the VLEO satellite market research includes a regional market growth analysis on the current technological development and segment growth of VLEO satellites in 60 countries, as well as providing a future outlook.

Benchmark Industry Forecasts: Comprehensive forecast data including total number of VLEO satellite launches, split by four key use cases including commercial, civil, government, and military, as well as total and cumulative investments into VLEO satellite launches.

The Future Leader Index: Key player capability and capacity assessment for nine leading VLEO satellite vendors in the market space, via the Future Leaders Index, featuring corporate capabilities, innovation and future prospects.

Key player capability and capacity assessment for nine leading VLEO satellite vendors in the market space, via the Future Leaders Index, featuring corporate capabilities, innovation and future prospects. Company Coverage: Albedo Blue Canyon Technologies Cspace Intelligent Technology Earth Observant (EOI Space) LeoLabs Redwire Space Forge Thales Alenia Space Tyvak International



Additionally, it includes a forecast summary of the total investment into VLEO satellite launches in 2030.

Market Data & Forecasts

The market-leading research suite for the VLEO satellites market includes access to the full set of forecast data of 20 tables and over 8,600 datapoints. Key metrics in the research suite include:

Total Number of LEO (Low Earth Orbit) Satellites in Orbit

Total Number of VLEO Satellites in Orbit, also split by:

Civil

Commercial

Government Agencies

Military

Average Cost per VLEO Satellite Launch

Total Investment into VLEO Satellite Launches

The Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:

Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Country Data Tool: This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

Country Comparison Tool: Users can select and compare specific countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool.

What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions, via 5 interactive scenarios.

