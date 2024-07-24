Mexico Dental Prosthetics Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Growth in Dental Tourism Fuels Mexican Dental Industry - CAGR of 5.2% Forecast with Market Set to Reach $2.24 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | 2024-2030 | MedSuite | Includes: Crowns and Bridges, Inlays and Onlays, and 4 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, the Mexican dental prosthetics market was valued at over $1.57 billion. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, reaching over $2.24 billion by the end of the forecast period.



The comprehensive report on Mexico's market for dental prosthetics covers various segments, including crowns and bridges, dentures, denture teeth, computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) prosthetics, inlays and onlays, and veneers.



DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

COVID-19 Impact on the Digital Dentistry market

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors Mexico Dental Prosthetics Market Trends

The growth of the Mexican dental industry is significantly fueled by dental tourism, with many visitors being Americans and Canadians seeking affordable dental care. These tourists are attracted by the lower costs in Mexico compared to their home countries. This influx of foreign patients not only increases the number of procedures but also boosts revenue streams for dental offices and laboratories, especially those in northern regions and popular destinations like Los Algodones.

Additionally, these international clients often opt for higher-priced procedures, finding them economical even with the additional costs. This trend not only drives the increase in procedural volumes but also promotes innovation and investment in advanced dental technologies and techniques to meet the evolving needs of this diverse clientele.



Mexico Dental Prosthetics Market Share Leaders



The dental prosthetics market in Mexico is highly fragmented, characterized by a multitude of competitors contributing to its diversity. While the exact number of dental laboratories in the region is not specified, the sheer volume of participants underscores the market's decentralized nature. Notably, no single competitor holds a dominant position.



Many laboratories in Mexico enhance their market value by outsourcing work from countries with higher labor costs. This strategy allows them to capitalize on cost advantages and remain competitive in a dynamic market. A detailed competitive analysis of the denture teeth market will be discussed in a later section.



MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY



Crown and Bridge Market:

Prosthetic Type: Crown (full-cast, non-precious PFM, semi-precious PFM, precious PFM, all-cermanic), Bridge (full-cast, non-precious PFM, semi-precious PFM, precious PFM, ceramic)

Material Type: Full-cast, PFM, All-ceramic

Denture Market:

Prosthetic Type: Full (premium, standard, economy), Partial (cast metal, acrylic, flexible)

Denture Teeth Market:

Grade*: Premium, standard, economy

Material Type*: Acrylic, porcelain

CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market:

Composite Resin: Crown and bridge, inlay and onlay, veneer, denture

Setting*: In-lab, chariside

Inlay and Onlay Market:

Material Type: Gold, zirconia, ceramic, and composite resin

Veneer Market

Company Coverage:

Ivoclar

Dentsply Sirona

VITA

Kulzer

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Mexico





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Mexico Dental Prosthetics Market Overview

1.2 Competitive Analysis

1.3 Market Trends

1.4 Markets Included

2 Introduction

2.1 Crown and Bridge Market

2.2 Denture Market

2.3 Denture Teeth Market

2.4 CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market

2.5 Inlay and Onlay Market

2.6 Veneer Market

3 Unit Analysis

3.1 Denture Market Unit Analysis

3.1.1 Full Denture Market Units Sold by Grade

3.1.1.1 Premium Full Denture Market

3.1.1.2 Standard Full Denture Market

3.1.1.3 Economy Full Denture Market

3.1.2 Full Denture Market Unit Sales by Case Type

3.1.2.1 Single-Arch Full Denture Market

3.1.2.2 Full-Mouth Full Denture Market

3.1.3 Partial Denture Market Unit Sales by Material

3.1.3.1 Cast Metal Partial Denture Market

3.1.3.2 Acrylic Partial Denture Market

3.1.3.3 Flexible Partial Denture Market

3.2 Denture Teeth Market Unit Analysis

3.2.1 Denture Teeth Market Units Sold by Grade

3.2.1.1 Premium Denture Teeth Market

3.2.1.2 Standard Denture Teeth Market

3.2.1.3 Economy Denture Teeth Market

3.2.2 Denture Teeth Market Unit Sales by Material

3.2.2.1 Acrylic Denture Teeth Market

3.2.2.2 Porcelain Denture Teeth Market

3.3 CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market Unit Analysis

3.3.1 CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market Units Sold by Setting

3.3.1.1 In-Lab CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market

3.3.1.2 Chairside CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market

4 Currency Exchange Rate

5 Market Overview

6 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1 Crown and Bridge Market

6.1.1 Crown and Bridge Market by Type

6.1.2 Crown and Bridge Market by Material

6.1.2.1 Full-Cast Crown and Bridge Market

6.1.2.2 PFM Crown and Bridge Market

6.1.2.3 Ceramic Crown and Bridge Market

6.2 Denture Market

6.2.1 Denture Market by Type

6.2.1.1 Full Denture Market

6.2.1.2 Partial Denture Market

6.3 Denture Teeth Market

6.4 CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market

6.4.1 CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market by Segment

6.4.1.1 Crown and Bridge CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market

6.4.1.2 Inlay and Onlay CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market

6.4.1.3 Veneer CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market

6.4.1.4 Denture CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market

6.5 Inlay and Onlay Market

6.5.1 Inlay and Onlay Market by Material

6.5.1.1 Gold Inlay and Onlay Market

6.5.1.2 Zirconia Inlay and Onlay Market

6.5.1.3 Ceramic Inlay and Onlay Market

6.5.1.4 Composite Resin Inlay and Onlay Market

6.6 Veneer Market

7 Drivers and Limiters

8 Competitive Market Share Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p48n8p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment