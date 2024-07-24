GLMX Tops $1 Trillion in Single Day Volume

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLMX, a leading global provider of intuitive technology solutions for repurchase agreements (repo), securities lending and money markets, reported that earlier this month it reached a record high in daily volume, exceeding $1 trillion* for the first time. Over 140 major global financial market participants utilize GLMX technology to negotiate and execute securities financing transactions (SFTs).



Glenn Havlicek, GLMX CEO and co-founder, said of the accomplishment, “$1 trillion in volume traded on GLMX in a single day is a milestone you’d be hard-pressed to replicate in any marketplace, anywhere in the world. It speaks both to the criticality of the global securities finance market and to GLMX’s contribution to the digitalization of the space”.

GLMX recently received industry recognition for its innovative technology and client engagement. It was named the Trading System of the Year, for the second consecutive year, and the Client Services Team of the Year at the Securities Finance Times Awards celebration earlier this month.

“July has been an exciting month for GLMX and has established a powerful trajectory for the second half of the year as we continue to execute in repo, securities lending, money markets and total return swaps,” Havlicek concluded.

About GLMX

GLMX is a leading global provider of intuitive trading solutions for repo, securities lending, and money markets. With offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, global institutions across the sell-and buy-side rely on GLMX for enhanced market liquidity and to maximize trade lifecycle efficiency and reporting.

Our global technology solution has driven $1 trillion in platform trading volumes in a single day, making GLMX the dominant player in this market segment. This powerful market position continues to expand as we diversify, taking our proven model into other market segments such as Total Return Swaps (TRS), and Time Deposits, CDs, and Commercial Paper. For more information about GLMX, please visit www.glmx.com .

*Single Counted

