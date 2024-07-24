Rósa Guðmundsdóttir new CFO of Eimskip

Rósa Guðmundsdóttir has been hired as CFO of Eimskip and will start in September.

Rósa has extensive experience in domestic and international finance and since 2021 she has been CFO of the Nasdaq Iceland listed real estate company Heimar hf. From 2004 Rósa worked at Íslandsbanki in various roles e.g. within International division and as a business manager at Corporate and investment banking, where she was responsible for financing many of the bank‘s largest corporate clients. From 2017 Rósa was an Executive Director in the Personal Banking Division responsible for the pricing of personal savings and loan products and led the implementation of digital solutions that supported the transformation of the bank‘s personal banking service.

Rósa holds an M.S. degree in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from Pennsylvania State University and a B.S. degree in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering from the University of Iceland. She has also completed a certification in securities trading.

Vilhelm Már Þorsteinsson, CEO:

“Rósa has utilized her vast experience in the financial markets to transform the Heimar’s finance department in terms of planning, strategy, key performance indicators and processes which aligns with the journey we have been on within Eimskip in recent years. I’m pleased to get Rósa on board and am sure her knowledge and experience, not least in digital and automation projects, will benefit Eimskip in the coming months.”

