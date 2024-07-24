Tattoo Numbing Cream Market Size to Hit $2,014.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Tattoo Numbing Cream Market size was valued at US$ 940.4 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 2,014.8 Million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2024 to 2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. The popularity of getting tattoos has been steadily increasing over the past decade. Younger generations in particular see tattoos not just as body art but also as a form of self-expression. As more people get tattoos, the demand for numbing creams that can reduce pain during the tattooing process has also grown. Tattoos can often take hours to complete depending on their size and detail, so numbing creams provide welcomed pain relief. They allow people to sit through longer tattoo sessions more comfortably. The reduced pain factor has also lowered the threshold for some individuals to get their first tattoo. This rising interest in tattoos overall is a key driver positively impacting the tattoo numbing cream market.



Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/7011

Market Dynamics:

The rising number of people opting for tattoos globally is driving the demand for tattoo numbing creams. As per several published studies, nearly 1 in 5 young adults aged between 18 to 30 had at least 1 tattoo by 2015. Hence, the growing tattoo culture amongst the youth population is fueling the growth of this market. Furthermore, ongoing product innovations in terms of ingredients, packaging, and long-lasting effects are also boosting the adoption of tattoo numbing creams.

Market Trends:

A notable trend gaining traction in the tattoo numbing cream market is the increasing demand for organic and all-natural products. People are showing preferences for products that are free from harsh chemicals and have natural ingredients to get the numbing effect. This is providing opportunities for manufacturers to offer bio-based numbing creams. Secondly, rising promotional activities via social networking websites are also helping companies to increase awareness about their products, strengthen customer engagement, and boost sales. This is anticipated to foster the market growth during the forecast period.

Tattoo Numbing Cream Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $940.4 million Estimated Value by 2031 $2,014.8 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, By End User, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Tattoo Numbing Cream Goes Mainstream



• Rise of At-Home Tattoo Aftercare Restraints & Challenges • Stringent regulatory policies



• Side effects of numbing cream ingredients

Market Opportunities:

The tattooing application segment held the largest share of the tattoo numbing cream market in 2024. Tattoo numbing cream helps reduce pain significantly during the tattooing process. As tattoos have become increasingly mainstream and popular, more people are opting for tattoos. This has created robust demand for tattoo numbing creams to make the tattooing experience less painful.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/7011

The tattoo removal segment is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period. As fashion trends change rapidly, many people opt to remove old tattoos that no longer reflect their personality or aesthetic preferences. Tattoo removal is a lengthy and often painful laser treatment process. Tattoo numbing cream helps reduce discomfort associated with tattoo removal treatments and procedures. This is expected to drive the demand for numbing creams from tattoo removal clinics and professionals.

Key Market Takeaways

Tattoo numbing cream market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the increasing popularity of tattoos and rising demand for pain management solutions for tattooing and removal processes.

On the basis of application, the tattooing segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to robust demand from the growing number of people opting for new tattoos.

On the basis of end use, the women segment is expected to hold the largest share, due to higher proportion of women undergoing tattooing and removal procedures.

On the basis of distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to widespread availability and high walk-ins at tattoo parlors and studios.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to early adoption of tattoos and availability of several established brands.

Key players operating in the tattoo numbing cream market include TattooNumbX, Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., and Zensa Skin Care. These players are focused on launching new products and expanding their geographical reach.

Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/7011

Detailed Segmentation:

By Application:

Tattoo Removal

Tattooing

By End User:

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Regional:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



Browse More Trending Reports:

Global Tattoo Aftercare Products Market: The global tattoo aftercare products market size is expected to reach US$ 368.2 Mn by 2031 from US$ 194.1 Mn in 2024, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.