Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 41 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
24 July 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 17 – 23 July 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|238,500
|572,023,214
|17 July 2024
|1,100
|2,937.27
|3,230,997
|18 July 2024
|1,100
|2,968.25
|3,265,075
|19 July 2024
|1,100
|2,934.17
|3,227,587
|22 July 2024
|1,400
|2,911.64
|4,076,296
|23 July 2024
|1,500
|2,943.49
|4,415,235
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|244,700
|590,238,404
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 298,583 B shares corresponding to 1.38 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 17 – 23 July 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments