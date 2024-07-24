SINGAPORE, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 24, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Nubit, a Bitcoin-Native Data Availability Layer

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Nubit, a Bitcoin-native data availability layer. This enables OKX Wallet users to benefit from a trustless environment that ensures data integrity through advanced data availability sampling (DAS) techniques.

With this integration, OKX Wallet is able to provide enhanced data throughput and efficiency, supporting applications like Ordinals, Layer 2 solutions and more.

Nubit is pioneering a Bitcoin-native future by fostering innovation and data freedom. It enhances data throughput and availability services, meeting the growing needs of the ecosystem. Nubit aims to onboard a vast community of developers into the Bitcoin ecosystem, empowering them with scalable, secure and decentralized tools.



To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.