Endeavour Silver provides a Q2 2024 construction progress update on Terronera; the surface construction progress has reached 77% completion

The Terronera project continued to make significant progress in the second quarter, as concrete and structural steel work are nearing completion on the Upper Plant Platform for areas including crushing, coarse-ore storage, grinding, flotation, and thickening. The Project remains on track for commissioning in Q4 2024 as major mechanical installations continued to advance on schedule.

"Construction is well past the halfway mark, and site activities are beginning to peak," commented Don Gray, Chief Operating Officer. "We are very pleased with the advance at the Upper Platform, which should be ready for dry commissioning in Q3 2024. We are concentrating resources on the Lower Platform to finalize earthworks and begin concrete works in early Q3. Underground mine development continues advancing in line with expectations as we accessed ore in Q2. We are extremely pleased with our Terronera team and their progress. With project completion in sight, our focus has expanded to implementing our business readiness plan as we prepare for operating Endeavour's next core asset."

Q2 2024 Construction and Development Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, site works and activities included:

Safety – The highest workplace priority is the health and safety of our employees and contractors, with a commitment to provide the tools, training, and resources needed to identify risks and apply effective controls. Recently, underground operations increased rescue brigade participation by 40%, and two self-contained mine refuge stations were installed.



Progress – Overall project progress (mine development and surface construction) reached 64.5% completion, with more than $204 million (1) of the project's budget spent to date. Project commitments total $260 million (1,2) , 96% of the $271 million capital budget.



of the project's budget spent to date. Project commitments total $260 million , 96% of the $271 million capital budget. Engineering – Efforts have transitioned to construction support. During the quarter, a detailed design was completed for the tailing storage facility, Portal 2 waste dump, and the Lower Platform excavation.



Mine Development – Over the quarter, over 1,270 meters were developed underground, totaling nearly 4,500 meters.



Upper Platform Plant Site – Surface mill and infrastructure construction is 88% complete and progressing on schedule. Concrete work and structural steel erection are 100% complete.

Primary Crusher – Structural and mechanical construction is complete on the conveyor and apron feeder support steel, and the apron feeder was placed in position. Conveyors are belted, and belts vulcanized. Cabling and terminations are ongoing.

Coarse Ore Stockpile and Reclaim ("COS") Tunnel – SAG Feed Conveyor and belt were installed. Piping, electrical, and instrumentation are ongoing.

Grinding – SAG and ball mill are installed. Piping, mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation are ongoing.

Flotation – Piping, mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation are ongoing. Flotation equipment, including blowers, instruments, and valves, is expected to be procured in early Q3.

Tailing Thickener – The Tailings thickener is complete and signed off. Some steel modifications, such as piping, mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation, are ongoing. Procurement monitoring of some equipment (tanks), instruments, and valves is ongoing.



Lower Facilities Platform and Tailing Storage Facility – Excavation for the tailing storage facility embankment key trench was over 95% complete, and the Lower Platform area was nearly 50% complete. Concrete work on the lower platform is scheduled to start in early Q3.



Procurement – Bulk materials purchase orders have been released, and lead times are aligned with the current schedule. The Procurement team has focused on critical path purchases, such as electrical components and transfer chutes, and reducing bulk material lead times to increase schedule float.



Onsite Personnel – At the end of Q2, the workforce increased to over 190 Endeavour employees and over 700 contractor workers.



Community Relations – Local community support continues to be a major commitment. A plant-operator training program for local community members has been established. The Company is also preparing a comprehensive training and support services plan for groups and individuals seeking to form businesses that can provide local goods and services.



Environmental – Environmental and social impact assessment initiatives continue and will be presented in early Q3 (July 2024), with a 3-month delay compared to the schedule outlined under the Equator Principles requirements for project loan financing.



Next Steps and Planning

The Terronera Project remains on track for commissioning in Q4 2024.

For Q3 2024, surface construction will continue to focus on mechanical, piping, and electrical installations. Completing the Lower Platform excavation is anticipated to be no later than mid-Q3 2024. Concrete work for the tailing and concentrate filtration areas is expected to begin in early Q3 2024, with the LNG and power generation areas to follow. The Company anticipates commissioning using temporary power with the LNG and power generation to be operational subsequent to commissioning. The temporary power has been planned and is expected to be available for Q4. Concentrate and tailing filtration structural, mechanical, and electrical installations will commence as concrete work is completed.

Mine development in Portals 1, 2, and 4 declines will continue, with a test long-hole stop being developed in Q3 2024. Initial long-hole production is planned for early Q4, followed by cut-and-fill mining; ore will be stockpiled for mill ramp-up. At La Luz, development activities are anticipated to begin in Q3, with the portal being constructed and the ramp to ore access being advanced in Q4.

The critical path remains the TSF, Lower Platform construction, and the advancing underground mine.

Visit www.terronera.com, our dedicated project website, to stay informed on the ongoing development at Terronera. Explore updates, learn about our commitment to environmental stewardship, and discover the positive impacts on local communities.

About Endeavour Silver: Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company committed to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco State, the Company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile, and the United States, which has helped it achieve its goal of becoming a premier senior silver producer.

Footnote:

Financial figures are based on a preliminary estimate. Final unaudited figures will be released with the Q2 2024 financial statements on August 1, 2024. Project commitments include total project expenditures.

