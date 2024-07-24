Wabash Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

| Source: Wabash National Corporation Wabash National Corporation

  • Quarterly revenue of $551 million; within prior quarterly outlook range
  • Operating income of $44 million with operating margin of 7.9%
  • Quarterly diluted earnings per share of $0.64 exceeds prior quarterly outlook range
  • Total backlog of $1.3B; Q2 sequential reduction slightly more than usual seasonality
  • 2024 revenue and EPS outlook ranges reduced to $2.0B - $2.2B and $1.50 - $1.60, respectively

LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The Company's net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $550.6 million, reflecting a 19.8% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The Company achieved consolidated gross profit of $89.7 million, equivalent to 16.3% of sales. Operating income amounted to $43.8 million, representing 7.9% of sales for the quarter. Second quarter diluted earnings per share was $0.64.

As of June 30, 2024, total Company backlog stood at approximately $1.3 billion, a decrease of 28% compared to the first quarter of 2024 as new order activity slowed. While backlog has sequentially declined during the second quarter in each of the last five years, the reduction in 2024 was slightly more than prior years due to continued freight market weakness. Backlog expected to be shipped within the following 12-months amounted to approximately $1.0 billion as of June 30, 2024.

"While the demand environment has incrementally weakened during the first half of 2024, our team has executed well, as shown by second quarter EPS generation that exceeded our prior outlook range," said Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. "We are in the process of demonstrating a new level of stability within our through-the-cycle financial performance thanks to the enhanced diversity of our first-to-final mile portfolio of transportation solutions and our complementary parts and services business. Our EPS outlook midpoint of $1.55 falls squarely in the middle of the financial performance of peak years like 2018 or 2019, reflecting the resilience we have built within our portfolio and the structural improvements we've made to our base business."

For the full-year ending December 31, 2024, the Company reduced its revenue outlook to a range of approximately $2.0 billion to $2.2 billion with a midpoint of $2.1 billion and reduced its EPS guidance to a range of $1.50 to $1.60 with a midpoint of $1.55.

“With greater information on customers' capital expenditure plans, we feel it's appropriate to reduce our full year guidance," explained Yeagy. "As we have continued to refine our financial outlook for the year, it's important to remember that the overarching theme remains unchanged: Wabash is on track to achieve the best financial performance on record during a correction in our industry. Furthermore, as we look to 2025, we anticipate that there is a wide range of potential market outcomes that will allow Wabash to generate year-on-year EPS growth given the strength we anticipate in TaaS specifically, Parts & Services more broadly, and our truck body business. Wabash has never been better positioned to capitalize on the next period of freight expansion. We are focused on continuing our progress toward achieving outsized strategic growth that is both more resilient and more profitable."

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

  Wabash National Corporation    
Three Months Ended June 30,  2024   2023     
New Units Shipped        
Trailers  9,245   11,825     
Truck bodies  3,925   4,025     
         
  Transportation Solutions Parts & Services
Three Months Ended June 30,  2024   2023   2024   2023 
  (Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Net sales $498,705  $630,682  $54,901  $62,066 
Gross profit $74,675  $133,945  $14,969  $17,082 
Gross profit margin  15.0%   21.2%   27.3%   27.5% 
Income from operations $56,918  $115,806  $12,087  $12,937 
Income from operations margin  11.4%   18.4%   22.0%   20.8% 
                 

During the second quarter, Transportation Solutions generated net sales of $498.7 million, a decrease of 20.9% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Operating income for the quarter amounted to $56.9 million, representing 11.4% of sales.

Parts & Services' net sales for the second quarter were $54.9 million, a decrease of 11.5% compared to the prior year quarter. Operating income for the quarter amounted to $12.1 million, or 22.0% of sales.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Adjusted EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures minus expenditures for revenue generating assets. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of free cash flow to cash used in operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income and margin, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. Adjusted operating income margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect no adjustments for any period presented. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share to net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share, the most comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income from operations, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Information reconciling any forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EPS to GAAP financial measures is unavailable to us without unreasonable effort. We cannot provide reconciliations of the above noted forward looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to us without unreasonable effort.

Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Wabash will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, beginning at 12:00 p.m. EDT. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of the Company’s website at www.onewabash.com. The conference call will also be accessible by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 9986205. A replay of the call will be available on the site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include the highly cyclical nature of our business, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, our backlog may not reflect future sales of our products, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes, costs of indebtedness, and our ability to execute on our long-term strategic plan. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

Media Contact:
Dana Stelsel
Director, Communications
(765) 771-5766
dana.stelsel@onewabash.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan Reed
VP, Corporate Development, IR and FP&A
(765) 490-5664
ryan.reed@onewabash.com

    
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
 
 June 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$77,285  $179,271 
Accounts receivable, net 243,248   182,990 
Inventories, net 272,926   267,635 
Prepaid expenses and other 50,506   51,457 
Total current assets 643,965   681,353 
Property, plant, and equipment, net 331,744   325,444 
Goodwill 188,423   188,409 
Intangible assets, net 80,269   86,418 
Investment in unconsolidated entity    1,647 
Other assets 94,911   79,543 
Total assets$1,339,312  $1,362,814 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Current portion of long-term debt$  $ 
Accounts payable 175,483   156,608 
Other accrued liabilities 147,873   195,601 
Total current liabilities 323,356   352,209 
Long-term debt 396,800   396,465 
Deferred income taxes 13,219   17,013 
Other non-current liabilities 55,146   47,028 
Total liabilities 788,521   812,715 
Commitments and contingencies   
Noncontrolling interest 366   603 
Wabash National Corporation stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock 200,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 44,225,215 and 45,393,260 shares outstanding, respectively 781   774 
Additional paid-in capital 684,504   677,886 
Retained earnings 443,734   403,923 
Accumulated other comprehensive losses (2,101)  (428)
Treasury stock at cost, 33,904,416 and 32,128,755 common shares, respectively (576,493)  (532,659)
Total Wabash National Corporation stockholders' equity 550,425   549,496 
Total liabilities, noncontrolling interest, and equity$1,339,312  $1,362,814 
        


    
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
    
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net sales$550,610  $686,620  $1,065,886  $1,307,572 
Cost of sales 460,952   535,593   899,782   1,040,518 
Gross profit 89,658   151,027   166,104   267,054 
General and administrative expenses 33,969   37,318   70,642   73,358 
Selling expenses 7,936   7,194   14,978   14,078 
Amortization of intangible assets 2,993   3,203   6,149   6,406 
Impairment and other, net 997   2   997   2 
Income from operations 43,763   103,310   73,338   173,210 
Other income (expense):       
Interest expense (4,948)  (4,987)  (9,936)  (9,981)
Other, net 1,572   475   3,181   862 
Other expense, net (3,376)  (4,512)  (6,755)  (9,119)
Loss from unconsolidated entity (1,415)     (2,901)   
Income before income tax expense 38,972   98,798   63,682   164,091 
Income tax expense 9,768   24,324   16,191   38,221 
Net income 29,204   74,474   47,491   125,870 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 246   146   366   329 
Net income attributable to common stockholders$28,958  $74,328  $47,125  $125,541 
        
        
Net income attributable to common stockholders per share:       
Basic$0.65  $1.57  $1.04  $2.64 
Diluted$0.64  $1.54  $1.03  $2.58 
Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands):       
Basic 44,896   47,452   45,139   47,610 
Diluted 45,365   48,373   45,751   48,737 
        
Dividends declared per share$0.08  $0.08  $0.16  $0.16 
                


  
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
  
 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023 
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net income$47,491  $125,870 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   
Depreciation 20,306   13,760 
Amortization of intangibles 6,149   6,406 
Net loss on sale of property, plant and equipment    2 
Deferred income taxes (3,763)  6,653 
Stock-based compensation 6,618   5,681 
Non-cash interest expense 478   477 
Equity in loss of unconsolidated entity 2,901    
Accounts receivable (60,258)  23,829 
Inventories (5,291)  (98,600)
Prepaid expenses and other 995   (9,148)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (25,292)  69,793 
Other, net 3,278   1,608 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (6,388)  146,331 
Cash flows from investing activities   
Cash payments for capital expenditures (36,288)  (55,820)
Expenditures for revenue generating assets    (3,244)
Investment in unconsolidated entity (7,100)   
Net cash used in investing activities (43,388)  (59,064)
Cash flows from financing activities   
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7   155 
Dividends paid (7,775)  (8,366)
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 431   103,731 
Payments under revolving credit facilities (431)  (103,731)
Debt issuance costs paid (5)  (102)
Stock repurchases (43,834)  (37,896)
Distribution to noncontrolling interest (603)  (512)
Net cash used in financing activities (52,210)  (46,721)
Cash and cash equivalents:   
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (101,986)  40,546 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 179,271   58,245 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period$77,285  $98,791 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:   
Cash paid for interest$9,394  $9,545 
Net cash paid for income taxes$23,664  $40,905 
Period end balance of payables for property, plant, and equipment$5,474  $18,362 
        


       
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
       
  Wabash National Corporation    
Three Months Ended June 30,  2024  2023    
Units Shipped        
New trailers  9,245  11,825    
New truck bodies  3,925  4,025    
Used trailers  20  15    
         
Three Months Ended June 30, Transportation
Solutions		 Parts &
Services		 Corporate and
Eliminations		 Consolidated
2024        
New Trailers $383,145 $ $(681) $382,464
Used Trailers    1,144     1,144
Components, parts and service    34,453     34,453
Equipment and other  115,560  19,304  (2,315)  132,549
Total net external sales $498,705 $54,901 $(2,996) $550,610
Gross profit $74,675 $14,969 $  $89,644
Income (loss) from operations $56,918 $12,087 $(25,242) $43,763
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $56,918 $12,087 $(25,242) $43,763
         
2023        
New Trailers $523,537 $ $(2,002) $521,535
Used Trailers    517     517
Components, parts and service    39,794     39,794
Equipment and other  107,145  21,755  (4,126)  124,774
Total net external sales $630,682 $62,066 $(6,128) $686,620
Gross profit $133,945 $17,082 $  $151,027
Income (loss) from operations $115,806 $12,937 $(25,433) $103,310
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $115,806 $12,937 $(25,433) $103,310
              

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

       
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
       
  Wabash National Corporation    
Six Months Ended June 30,  2024  2023    
Units Shipped        
New trailers  17,745  23,610    
New truck bodies  7,615  7,835    
Used trailers  35  30    
         
Six Months Ended June 30, Transportation
Solutions		 Parts &
Services		 Corporate and
Eliminations		 Consolidated
2024        
New Trailers $749,303 $ $(1,501) $747,802
Used Trailers    2,488     2,488
Components, parts and service    70,083     70,083
Equipment and other  219,830  31,564  (5,881)  245,513
Total net external sales $969,133 $104,135 $(7,382) $1,065,886
Gross profit $137,800 $28,304 $  $166,104
Income (loss) from operations $101,173 $22,607 $(50,442) $73,338
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $101,173 $22,607 $(50,442) $73,338
         
2023        
New Trailers $1,008,785 $ $(2,364) $1,006,421
Used Trailers    1,056     1,056
Components, parts and service    75,476     75,476
Equipment and other  199,968  32,674  (8,023)  224,619
Total net external sales $1,208,753 $109,206 $(10,387) $1,307,572
Gross profit $237,549 $29,505 $  $267,054
Income (loss) from operations $202,922 $22,146 $(51,858) $173,210
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $202,922 $22,146 $(51,858) $173,210
              

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

    
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENT AND COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
    
Adjusted Operating Income1Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Transportation Solutions       
Income from operations$56,918  $115,806  $101,173  $202,922 
Adjustments:       
N/A           
Adjusted operating income 56,918   115,806   101,173   202,922 
        
Parts & Services       
Income from operations 12,087   12,937   22,607   22,146 
Adjustments:       
N/A           
Adjusted operating income 12,087   12,937   22,607   22,146 
        
Corporate       
Loss from operations (25,242)  (25,433)  (50,442)  (51,858)
Adjustments:       
N/A           
Adjusted operating loss (25,242)  (25,433)  (50,442)  (51,858)
        
Consolidated       
Income from operations 43,763   103,310   73,338   173,210 
Adjustments:       
N/A           
Adjusted operating income$43,763  $103,310  $73,338  $173,210 
                

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

    
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
    
Adjusted EBITDA1:Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net income$29,204  $74,474  $47,491  $125,870 
Income tax expense 9,768   24,324   16,191   38,221 
Interest expense 4,948   4,987   9,936   9,981 
Depreciation and amortization 13,719   10,470   26,455   20,166 
Stock-based compensation 3,372   2,915   6,618   5,681 
Impairment and other, net 997   2   997   2 
Other, net (1,572)  (475)  (3,181)  (862)
Loss from unconsolidated entity 1,415      2,901    
Adjusted EBITDA$61,851  $116,697  $107,408  $199,059 


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders2:Three Months Ended June 30,
 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net income attributable to common stockholders$28,958  $74,328  $47,125  $125,541 
Adjustments:          
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders$28,958  $74,328  $47,125  $125,541 


Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2:Three Months Ended June 30,
 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Diluted earnings per share$0.64  $1.54  $1.03  $2.58 
Adjustments:          
Adjusted diluted earnings per share$0.64  $1.54  $1.03  $2.58 
           
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands) 45,365   48,373   45,751   48,737 
                

1 Adjusted EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

2 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect no adjustments for any period presented.

    
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW1
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
    
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$11,022  $76,847  $(6,388) $146,331 
Cash payments for capital expenditures (17,103)  (24,397)  (36,288)  (55,820)
Expenditures for revenue generating assets    (3,244)     (3,244)
Free cash flow1$(6,081) $49,206  $(42,676) $87,267 
                

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures minus expenditures for revenue generating assets. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash (used in) provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

    
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA1
AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN1
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
    
 Transportation Solutions Parts & Services
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Income from operations$56,918  $115,806  $12,087  $12,937 
Depreciation and amortization 12,093   9,379   529   553 
Impairment and other, net (4)  2       
Other, net       (14)   
Adjusted segment EBITDA$69,007  $125,187  $12,602  $13,490 
        
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 13.8%  19.8%  23.0%  21.7%
        
 Transportation Solutions Parts & Services
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Income from operations$101,173  $202,922  $22,607  $22,146 
Depreciation and amortization 23,411   18,007   1,075   1,049 
Impairment and other, net (4)  2       
Other, net 14      (13)   
Adjusted segment EBITDA$124,594  $220,931  $23,669  $23,195 
        
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 12.9%  18.3%  22.7%  21.2%
        
        

1 Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.