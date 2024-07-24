Wabash Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Quarterly revenue of $551 million ; within prior quarterly outlook range

Operating income of $44 million with operating margin of 7.9%

Quarterly diluted earnings per share of $0.64 exceeds prior quarterly outlook range

Total backlog of $1.3B; Q2 sequential reduction slightly more than usual seasonality

2024 revenue and EPS outlook ranges reduced to $2.0B - $2.2B and $1.50 - $1.60, respectively

LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The Company's net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $550.6 million, reflecting a 19.8% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The Company achieved consolidated gross profit of $89.7 million, equivalent to 16.3% of sales. Operating income amounted to $43.8 million, representing 7.9% of sales for the quarter. Second quarter diluted earnings per share was $0.64.

As of June 30, 2024, total Company backlog stood at approximately $1.3 billion, a decrease of 28% compared to the first quarter of 2024 as new order activity slowed. While backlog has sequentially declined during the second quarter in each of the last five years, the reduction in 2024 was slightly more than prior years due to continued freight market weakness. Backlog expected to be shipped within the following 12-months amounted to approximately $1.0 billion as of June 30, 2024.

"While the demand environment has incrementally weakened during the first half of 2024, our team has executed well, as shown by second quarter EPS generation that exceeded our prior outlook range," said Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. "We are in the process of demonstrating a new level of stability within our through-the-cycle financial performance thanks to the enhanced diversity of our first-to-final mile portfolio of transportation solutions and our complementary parts and services business. Our EPS outlook midpoint of $1.55 falls squarely in the middle of the financial performance of peak years like 2018 or 2019, reflecting the resilience we have built within our portfolio and the structural improvements we've made to our base business."

For the full-year ending December 31, 2024, the Company reduced its revenue outlook to a range of approximately $2.0 billion to $2.2 billion with a midpoint of $2.1 billion and reduced its EPS guidance to a range of $1.50 to $1.60 with a midpoint of $1.55.

“With greater information on customers' capital expenditure plans, we feel it's appropriate to reduce our full year guidance," explained Yeagy. "As we have continued to refine our financial outlook for the year, it's important to remember that the overarching theme remains unchanged: Wabash is on track to achieve the best financial performance on record during a correction in our industry. Furthermore, as we look to 2025, we anticipate that there is a wide range of potential market outcomes that will allow Wabash to generate year-on-year EPS growth given the strength we anticipate in TaaS specifically, Parts & Services more broadly, and our truck body business. Wabash has never been better positioned to capitalize on the next period of freight expansion. We are focused on continuing our progress toward achieving outsized strategic growth that is both more resilient and more profitable."

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

Wabash National Corporation Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 New Units Shipped Trailers 9,245 11,825 Truck bodies 3,925 4,025 Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Net sales $ 498,705 $ 630,682 $ 54,901 $ 62,066 Gross profit $ 74,675 $ 133,945 $ 14,969 $ 17,082 Gross profit margin 15.0% 21.2% 27.3% 27.5% Income from operations $ 56,918 $ 115,806 $ 12,087 $ 12,937 Income from operations margin 11.4% 18.4% 22.0% 20.8%

During the second quarter, Transportation Solutions generated net sales of $498.7 million, a decrease of 20.9% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Operating income for the quarter amounted to $56.9 million, representing 11.4% of sales.

Parts & Services' net sales for the second quarter were $54.9 million, a decrease of 11.5% compared to the prior year quarter. Operating income for the quarter amounted to $12.1 million, or 22.0% of sales.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Adjusted EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures minus expenditures for revenue generating assets. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of free cash flow to cash used in operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income and margin, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. Adjusted operating income margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect no adjustments for any period presented. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share to net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share, the most comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income from operations, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Information reconciling any forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EPS to GAAP financial measures is unavailable to us without unreasonable effort. We cannot provide reconciliations of the above noted forward looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to us without unreasonable effort.

Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call

About

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include the highly cyclical nature of our business, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, our backlog may not reflect future sales of our products, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes, costs of indebtedness, and our ability to execute on our long-term strategic plan. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,285 $ 179,271 Accounts receivable, net 243,248 182,990 Inventories, net 272,926 267,635 Prepaid expenses and other 50,506 51,457 Total current assets 643,965 681,353 Property, plant, and equipment, net 331,744 325,444 Goodwill 188,423 188,409 Intangible assets, net 80,269 86,418 Investment in unconsolidated entity — 1,647 Other assets 94,911 79,543 Total assets $ 1,339,312 $ 1,362,814 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ — Accounts payable 175,483 156,608 Other accrued liabilities 147,873 195,601 Total current liabilities 323,356 352,209 Long-term debt 396,800 396,465 Deferred income taxes 13,219 17,013 Other non-current liabilities 55,146 47,028 Total liabilities 788,521 812,715 Commitments and contingencies Noncontrolling interest 366 603 Wabash National Corporation stockholders’ equity: Common stock 200,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 44,225,215 and 45,393,260 shares outstanding, respectively 781 774 Additional paid-in capital 684,504 677,886 Retained earnings 443,734 403,923 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (2,101 ) (428 ) Treasury stock at cost, 33,904,416 and 32,128,755 common shares, respectively (576,493 ) (532,659 ) Total Wabash National Corporation stockholders' equity 550,425 549,496 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,339,312 $ 1,362,814





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 550,610 $ 686,620 $ 1,065,886 $ 1,307,572 Cost of sales 460,952 535,593 899,782 1,040,518 Gross profit 89,658 151,027 166,104 267,054 General and administrative expenses 33,969 37,318 70,642 73,358 Selling expenses 7,936 7,194 14,978 14,078 Amortization of intangible assets 2,993 3,203 6,149 6,406 Impairment and other, net 997 2 997 2 Income from operations 43,763 103,310 73,338 173,210 Other income (expense): Interest expense (4,948 ) (4,987 ) (9,936 ) (9,981 ) Other, net 1,572 475 3,181 862 Other expense, net (3,376 ) (4,512 ) (6,755 ) (9,119 ) Loss from unconsolidated entity (1,415 ) — (2,901 ) — Income before income tax expense 38,972 98,798 63,682 164,091 Income tax expense 9,768 24,324 16,191 38,221 Net income 29,204 74,474 47,491 125,870 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 246 146 366 329 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 28,958 $ 74,328 $ 47,125 $ 125,541 Net income attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 0.65 $ 1.57 $ 1.04 $ 2.64 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 1.54 $ 1.03 $ 2.58 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 44,896 47,452 45,139 47,610 Diluted 45,365 48,373 45,751 48,737 Dividends declared per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.16





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 47,491 $ 125,870 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Depreciation 20,306 13,760 Amortization of intangibles 6,149 6,406 Net loss on sale of property, plant and equipment — 2 Deferred income taxes (3,763 ) 6,653 Stock-based compensation 6,618 5,681 Non-cash interest expense 478 477 Equity in loss of unconsolidated entity 2,901 — Accounts receivable (60,258 ) 23,829 Inventories (5,291 ) (98,600 ) Prepaid expenses and other 995 (9,148 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (25,292 ) 69,793 Other, net 3,278 1,608 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (6,388 ) 146,331 Cash flows from investing activities Cash payments for capital expenditures (36,288 ) (55,820 ) Expenditures for revenue generating assets — (3,244 ) Investment in unconsolidated entity (7,100 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (43,388 ) (59,064 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7 155 Dividends paid (7,775 ) (8,366 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 431 103,731 Payments under revolving credit facilities (431 ) (103,731 ) Debt issuance costs paid (5 ) (102 ) Stock repurchases (43,834 ) (37,896 ) Distribution to noncontrolling interest (603 ) (512 ) Net cash used in financing activities (52,210 ) (46,721 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (101,986 ) 40,546 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 179,271 58,245 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 77,285 $ 98,791 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 9,394 $ 9,545 Net cash paid for income taxes $ 23,664 $ 40,905 Period end balance of payables for property, plant, and equipment $ 5,474 $ 18,362





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Wabash National Corporation Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Units Shipped New trailers 9,245 11,825 New truck bodies 3,925 4,025 Used trailers 20 15 Three Months Ended June 30, Transportation

Solutions Parts &

Services Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2024 New Trailers $ 383,145 $ — $ (681 ) $ 382,464 Used Trailers — 1,144 — 1,144 Components, parts and service — 34,453 — 34,453 Equipment and other 115,560 19,304 (2,315 ) 132,549 Total net external sales $ 498,705 $ 54,901 $ (2,996 ) $ 550,610 Gross profit $ 74,675 $ 14,969 $ — $ 89,644 Income (loss) from operations $ 56,918 $ 12,087 $ (25,242 ) $ 43,763 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 56,918 $ 12,087 $ (25,242 ) $ 43,763 2023 New Trailers $ 523,537 $ — $ (2,002 ) $ 521,535 Used Trailers — 517 — 517 Components, parts and service — 39,794 — 39,794 Equipment and other 107,145 21,755 (4,126 ) 124,774 Total net external sales $ 630,682 $ 62,066 $ (6,128 ) $ 686,620 Gross profit $ 133,945 $ 17,082 $ — $ 151,027 Income (loss) from operations $ 115,806 $ 12,937 $ (25,433 ) $ 103,310 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 115,806 $ 12,937 $ (25,433 ) $ 103,310

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Wabash National Corporation Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Units Shipped New trailers 17,745 23,610 New truck bodies 7,615 7,835 Used trailers 35 30 Six Months Ended June 30, Transportation

Solutions Parts &

Services Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2024 New Trailers $ 749,303 $ — $ (1,501 ) $ 747,802 Used Trailers — 2,488 — 2,488 Components, parts and service — 70,083 — 70,083 Equipment and other 219,830 31,564 (5,881 ) 245,513 Total net external sales $ 969,133 $ 104,135 $ (7,382 ) $ 1,065,886 Gross profit $ 137,800 $ 28,304 $ — $ 166,104 Income (loss) from operations $ 101,173 $ 22,607 $ (50,442 ) $ 73,338 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 101,173 $ 22,607 $ (50,442 ) $ 73,338 2023 New Trailers $ 1,008,785 $ — $ (2,364 ) $ 1,006,421 Used Trailers — 1,056 — 1,056 Components, parts and service — 75,476 — 75,476 Equipment and other 199,968 32,674 (8,023 ) 224,619 Total net external sales $ 1,208,753 $ 109,206 $ (10,387 ) $ 1,307,572 Gross profit $ 237,549 $ 29,505 $ — $ 267,054 Income (loss) from operations $ 202,922 $ 22,146 $ (51,858 ) $ 173,210 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 202,922 $ 22,146 $ (51,858 ) $ 173,210

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENT AND COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Adjusted Operating Income1 Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Transportation Solutions Income from operations $ 56,918 $ 115,806 $ 101,173 $ 202,922 Adjustments: N/A — — — — Adjusted operating income 56,918 115,806 101,173 202,922 Parts & Services Income from operations 12,087 12,937 22,607 22,146 Adjustments: N/A — — — — Adjusted operating income 12,087 12,937 22,607 22,146 Corporate Loss from operations (25,242 ) (25,433 ) (50,442 ) (51,858 ) Adjustments: N/A — — — — Adjusted operating loss (25,242 ) (25,433 ) (50,442 ) (51,858 ) Consolidated Income from operations 43,763 103,310 73,338 173,210 Adjustments: N/A — — — — Adjusted operating income $ 43,763 $ 103,310 $ 73,338 $ 173,210

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Adjusted EBITDA1: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 29,204 $ 74,474 $ 47,491 $ 125,870 Income tax expense 9,768 24,324 16,191 38,221 Interest expense 4,948 4,987 9,936 9,981 Depreciation and amortization 13,719 10,470 26,455 20,166 Stock-based compensation 3,372 2,915 6,618 5,681 Impairment and other, net 997 2 997 2 Other, net (1,572 ) (475 ) (3,181 ) (862 ) Loss from unconsolidated entity 1,415 — 2,901 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,851 $ 116,697 $ 107,408 $ 199,059





Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders2: Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 28,958 $ 74,328 $ 47,125 $ 125,541 Adjustments: Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 28,958 $ 74,328 $ 47,125 $ 125,541





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2: Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 1.54 $ 1.03 $ 2.58 Adjustments: Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 1.54 $ 1.03 $ 2.58 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands) 45,365 48,373 45,751 48,737

1 Adjusted EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

2 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect no adjustments for any period presented.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW1

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 11,022 $ 76,847 $ (6,388 ) $ 146,331 Cash payments for capital expenditures (17,103 ) (24,397 ) (36,288 ) (55,820 ) Expenditures for revenue generating assets — (3,244 ) — (3,244 ) Free cash flow1 $ (6,081 ) $ 49,206 $ (42,676 ) $ 87,267

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures minus expenditures for revenue generating assets. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash (used in) provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA1

AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN1

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income from operations $ 56,918 $ 115,806 $ 12,087 $ 12,937 Depreciation and amortization 12,093 9,379 529 553 Impairment and other, net (4 ) 2 — — Other, net — — (14 ) — Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 69,007 $ 125,187 $ 12,602 $ 13,490 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 13.8 % 19.8 % 23.0 % 21.7 % Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income from operations $ 101,173 $ 202,922 $ 22,607 $ 22,146 Depreciation and amortization 23,411 18,007 1,075 1,049 Impairment and other, net (4 ) 2 — — Other, net 14 — (13 ) — Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 124,594 $ 220,931 $ 23,669 $ 23,195 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 12.9 % 18.3 % 22.7 % 21.2 %

1 Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.