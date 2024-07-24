Cloudbench Announces Rebranding With Name Change to Intelagen

Saint Petersburg, FL, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbench, a leading vertical AI solutions consultancy, today announced the rebranding of the Company, with a name change to “ Intelagen ”. The rebrand decision was made to reflect the AI integrator’s focus on developing and commercializing end-to-end AI agent-based solutions to optimize outcomes and enhance work productivity across verticals.

The name "Intelagen" is a fusion of two words:



Intel: Short for intelligence, signifying the deep knowledge and expertise the company possesses in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI). It also alludes to the advanced technology and intelligent solutions the company provides.



Agen: Short for agency, implying action, initiative, and representation. It suggests the company's proactive role as a trusted advisor and partner, guiding clients in the successful implementation of AI solutions.



The name Intelagen embodies the following qualities:



Expertise: The company possesses profound knowledge and understanding of AI technology and its applications.



Innovation: The company develops cutting-edge AI solutions that drive transformative change.



Guidance: The company serves as a reliable advisor, guiding clients through the complexities of AI adoption.



Action: The company is proactive and results-oriented, actively working to deliver rapid tangible value to clients.



“Rebranding to Intelagen effectively communicates our company's focus on delivering intelligent, vertical AI agent-based solutions through expert consultation and collaborative partnership, said Tom Richer, Chief Executive Officer of Intelagen. “Intelagen conveys a sense of innovation, expertise, and trustworthiness, making it a compelling and memorable name for a company specializing in vertical AI agent-based solutions consulting.”



Lee Anne Forbes, Intelagen Chief Marketing Officer added, “Our rebrand to Intelagen is more than a name change—it's a reflection of our evolution and commitment to leading the charge in vertical AI solutions. We're excited to embrace this new identity as it embodies our core values of expertise, innovation, guidance, and action. It's a testament to our dedication to empowering businesses with intelligent, tailored AI solutions that truly make a difference.``



For more information about Intelagen’s AI solution offerings, please visit www.intelagen.ai .



About Intelagen

Intelagen (formerly Cloudbench) is an AI integrator and development firm at the forefront of value-driven vertical AI solutions empowering businesses to harness the limitless potential of AI and Data. With a focus on delivering industry-specific, value-driven AI solutions, Intelagen partners with small and medium-sized enterprises to seamlessly integrate AI, data, cloud, Web3, and Work AI technologies into their operations. Their extensive network of strategic partners ensures a comprehensive and tailored approach for each client. With a strong presence across North America, Intelagen is your trusted guide in the world of AI. To learn more about how Intelagen can transform your business, visit www.intelagen.ai .

