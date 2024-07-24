Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Resin Import Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



From a production and usage perspective, PVC-based materials are essential in numerous industrial sectors, including construction, automotive manufacturing, electrical cables, medical devices, and packaging. According to the publisher, major PVC producers in the Asia-Pacific region include Shin-Etsu Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical, Formosa Plastics Corp, and LG Chem. Important global producers also include Westlake Chemical and Occidental Petroleum and INEOS Group.





In Vietnam, PVC-based materials are widely used in manufacturing industries such as construction and automotive parts manufacturing. The demand for PVC in Vietnam is driven by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and manufacturing growth. The analysis indicates that due to limited domestic production capacity, Vietnam imports large quantities of PVC annually. Overall, PVC is a critical material in the plastic industry, which is interconnected with various other manufacturing sectors, leading to its increased usage as Vietnam's industry and economy develop.



Vietnam's manufacturing sector has seen rapid growth in recent years, with significant expansion potential in the plastic industry and its downstream sectors, such as construction, automotive parts manufacturing, electrical cables, textiles, and consumer goods. According to the publisher, Vietnam currently has around 4,000 plastic enterprises, and the plastic industry is thriving, attracting many international investors. In 2023, Vietnam imported 6.82 million tons of plastic raw materials worth US$ 9.76 billion. The export value of Vietnamese plastic products is expected to reach US$ 3.15 billion in 2024, indicating strong demand for synthetic resins in Vietnam's downstream industries and an increasing market demand for synthetic resins in the country.



According to the publisher, Vietnam's domestic capacity for raw materials in the plastic industry is insufficient, with about 70% of raw materials being imported. In 2023, the total import value of PVC resin in Vietnam was approximately US$ 550 million. Based on the publisher's data, from January to May 2024, the cumulative import value of PVC products in Vietnam reached around US$ 300 million, indicating continuous growth in market demand.



The analysis identifies the main sources of PVC resin imports to Vietnam from 2021 to 2024, including China, Taiwan, and Japan. Key companies exporting PVC to Vietnam include PT. Asahimas Chemical, Formosa Plastics Corp, IVICT, etc.



The main importers of PVC in Vietnam are both local plastic materials and products manufacturers, distributors, and logistics companies, as well as foreign-funded enterprises. Companies such as Vinacompound, JINKA Construction MateriaTechnology, and Vietnam Risesun New Material are significant players in the market.



Overall, with the growth of Vietnam's population and the continuous advancement of its manufacturing industry, the demand for PVC will continue to increase. The publisher predicts that in the coming years, Vietnam's PVC imports will maintain a growth trend.



Topics covered:

The Import and Export of PVC Resin in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume of PVC Resin in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Growth Rate of PVC Resin in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Growth Rate of PVC Resin in Vietnam (January-May 2024)

Average Import Price of PVC Resin in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Sources of PVC Resin Imports in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Import Market of PVC Resin in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Importers of PVC Resin in Vietnam and Their Import Volume

How to Find Distributors and End Users of PVC Resin in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Plastic Raw Material Market of Vietnam

Forecast for the Import of PVC Resin in Vietnam (2024-2033)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $574.21 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $846.01 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Vietnam





Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Plastic Raw Material Market



2 Analysis of Polyvinyl Chloride Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Import Scale of Polyvinyl Chloride in Vietnam

2.1.1 Import Value and Volume of Polyvinyl Chloride in Vietnam

2.1.2 Import Prices of Polyvinyl Chloride in Vietnam

2.1.3 Apparent Consumption of Polyvinyl Chloride in Vietnam

2.1.4 Import Dependency of Polyvinyl Chloride in Vietnam

2.2 Major Sources of Polyvinyl Chloride Imports in Vietnam



3 Analysis of Major Sources of Polyvinyl Chloride Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

3.1 China

3.1.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.1.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.2 Taiwan

3.2.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.2.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.3 Japan

3.3.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.3.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.4 United States

3.5 Thailand

3.6 South Korea



4 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Import Market of Polyvinyl Chloride in Vietnam (2021-2024)

4.1 PT. ASAHIMAS CHEMICAL

4.1.1 Company Introduction

4.1.2 Analysis of Polyvinyl Chloride Exports to Vietnam

4.2 Formosa Plastics Corp

4.2.1 Company Introduction

4.2.2 Analysis of Polyvinyl Chloride Exports to Vietnam

4.3 IVICT

4.3.1 Company Introduction

4.3.2 Analysis of Polyvinyl Chloride Exports to Vietnam



5 Analysis of Major Importers in the Import Market of Polyvinyl Chloride in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5.1 Vinacompound

5.1.1 Company Introduction

5.1.2 Analysis of Polyvinyl Chloride Imports

5.2 JINKA Construction Material Technology

5.2.1 Company Introduction

5.2.2 Analysis of Polyvinyl Chloride Imports

5.3 VIETNAM RISESUN NEW MATERIAL

5.3.1 Company Introduction

5.3.2 Analysis of Polyvinyl Chloride Imports



6. Monthly Analysis of Polyvinyl Chloride Imports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Import Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Import Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting Polyvinyl Chloride Imports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Import Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Import Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Polyvinyl Chloride Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Import of Polyvinyl Chloride in Vietnam, 2024-2033

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3tk3wk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment