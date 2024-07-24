China Jewelry Manufacturing Industry Market Report 2024: Forecasts, Growth Rates, Key Players and Market Shares 2023-2028

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jewelry Manufacturing in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Revenue for the Jewelry Manufacturing industry is expected to rise at an annualized 5.2% over the five years through 2023, to $126.9 billion. This includes anticipated revenue growth of 9.6% in the current year. China is the second largest manufacturer and consumer of jewelry in the world, supplying a vast domestic market and markets in many foreign countries. Export revenue is anticipated to total $21.5 billion in 2023, accounting for an estimated 17.0% of industry revenue. Competing imports are estimated to be worth $18.6 billion in 2023, and account for 15.0% of domestic demand.
Profit is set to account for 3.2% of industry revenue in the current year. Industry firms manufacture a range of jewelry products, including necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, brooches, diamond jewelry, cultured pearl jewelry, precious or semi-precious stone jewelry, and jewelry parts and components. The industry's products are made from precious metals (gold, silver and platinum), precious metal alloys, diamonds, emeralds, pearls, jade and other precious and semi-precious stones.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited
- Zhejiang Ming Jewelry Co., Ltd.
- Goldleaf Jewelry Co., Ltd.
- Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Limited
- Lao Feng Xiang Co., Ltd.
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON
