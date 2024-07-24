China Jewelry Manufacturing Industry Market Report 2024: Forecasts, Growth Rates, Key Players and Market Shares 2023-2028

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jewelry Manufacturing in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Revenue for the Jewelry Manufacturing industry is expected to rise at an annualized 5.2% over the five years through 2023, to $126.9 billion. This includes anticipated revenue growth of 9.6% in the current year. China is the second largest manufacturer and consumer of jewelry in the world, supplying a vast domestic market and markets in many foreign countries. Export revenue is anticipated to total $21.5 billion in 2023, accounting for an estimated 17.0% of industry revenue. Competing imports are estimated to be worth $18.6 billion in 2023, and account for 15.0% of domestic demand.

Profit is set to account for 3.2% of industry revenue in the current year. Industry firms manufacture a range of jewelry products, including necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, brooches, diamond jewelry, cultured pearl jewelry, precious or semi-precious stone jewelry, and jewelry parts and components. The industry's products are made from precious metals (gold, silver and platinum), precious metal alloys, diamonds, emeralds, pearls, jade and other precious and semi-precious stones.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Zhejiang Ming Jewelry Co., Ltd.

Goldleaf Jewelry Co., Ltd.

Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Limited

Lao Feng Xiang Co., Ltd.

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON



