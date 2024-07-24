Drawer Slides - Global Market Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029 by Type of Extension, Mounting, Mechanism, Motion, Load, Material, Application, End-user, and Region

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drawer Slides Market - Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Drawer Slides Market was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 3.51 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.13%.



Demand for cabinets globally will be spurred by a strong rebound in residential building construction and design trends promoting more cabinets. Kitchen cabinets continue to claim a large share of square footage in new housing, boosting demand for cabinets as these rooms are the areas of a home where cabinets are most often installed. Additionally, the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) reports overall kitchen and bath market forecasts for the latter part of 2023 and into 2024 show cautious optimism regarding sales. Current expectations for NKBA's US Home Remodeling Index point to a Q2 2023 growth rating of 65.5, compared to the year-over-year ratings of 62 in Q2 2022. Thus supporting the growth of the advanced drawer slides market.





Increasing Demand for Full Extension Drawer Slides



Drawer slides form the backbone of efficient cabinetry; full-extension drawer slides reign supreme among these. Unlike traditional drawer slides, full extension drawer slides provide unparalleled access to the entire drawer's depth. This means no more rummaging around for items tucked away at the back. Moreover, full extension drawer slides bring many advantages to storage solutions. These slides go beyond mere accessibility; they redefine organization and convenience. By capitalizing on the entire drawer's depth, drawer slides of the full extension variety amplify storage capacity.

INSIGHTS BY EXTENSION TYPE



The global drawer slides market by extension type is segmented into full extension, over travel, partial extension, and two-way extension. In 2023, the full extension segment dominated the segmental market share. Full extension slides allow drawers to fully extend out of the cabinet, providing easy access to all drawer contents. This makes them highly convenient and user-friendly compared to partial extension or non-extension slides. Also, with space being a premium in modern living and work environments, the ability to fully utilize drawer space is crucial. Full extension slides maximize usable space by extending drawers completely, enabling better organization and storage efficiency.



Segmentation by Extension Type

Full Extension

Over Travel

Partial Extension

Two-way Extension

INSIGHTS BY MOUNTING TYPE



Based on mounting type, the side mount segment held the most significant share of the global drawer slides market in 2023. The versatility of side mount drawer slides further contributes to their escalating demand on a global scale. Available in various sizes, materials, and weight capacities, these slides cater to various furniture designs and functionalities, ranging from kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities to bedroom dressers and office storage units.



Segmentation by Mounting Type

Side Mount

Undermount

Other Mounting Type

INSIGHTS BY MECHANISM TYPE



In 2023, the ball-bearing mechanism type segment dominated the global drawer slides market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. There is a rising demand for smooth and efficient drawer systems in various applications. Ball-bearing drawer slides offer superior gliding motion and load-bearing capacity, making them ideal for residential and commercial use.



Segmentation by Mechanism Type

Ball Bearing

Roller Slides

Other Mechanisms

INSIGHTS BY MOTION TYPE



The global drawer slides market by motion type is segmented into soft closing, self-closing, and push-to-open. The soft closing segment dominated the global market share in 2023. The soft closing drawer slide is growing significantly in today's fast-paced world; consumers highly value convenience. Soft close drawer slides offer the convenience of effortless closing, eliminating the need for users to exert force to shut drawers fully. This convenience factor appeals to many customers, from busy professionals to elderly individuals seeking ease of use in everyday tasks. Further, soft close drawer slides contribute to a safer living environment by reducing the risk of injuries, particularly in households with children or pets. Further, as technology advances and manufacturing processes become more efficient, the cost of soft close drawer slides has become increasingly affordable. This accessibility has made them more accessible to a broader market segment, driving their widespread adoption in residential and commercial applications.



Segmentation by Motion Type

Soft Closing

Self Closing

Push-to-Open

INSIGHTS BY LOAD TYPE



Based on load type, light-duty drawer slides dominate the global drawer slides market and account for an absolute growth rate of around 36% during the forecast period. Demand for these drawer slides is rising as they are commonly used in applications such as kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, home office furniture, and retail displays. They provide smooth and reliable operation for lightweight drawers and storage compartments.



Segmentation by Load Type

Light Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty

INSIGHTS BY MATERIAL TYPE



The global drawer slides market by material type is segmented into steel, aluminum, wood, and other materials. The steel segment held the most significant share of the market in 2023. The demand for steel drawer slides is increasing due to several factors that reflect the evolving needs of industries and businesses. One of the leading factors is steel's robust and durable nature, making it an ideal solution for manufacturing drawer slides. The robust nature of steel allows it to withstand substantial weight for a long term. However, the aluminum segment is growing at a high CAGR due to convenient, cost-effective, and light solutions. Due to the increased prevalence of house ownership, customers often seek storage alternatives that ease the organization and transfer of equipment.



Segmentation by Material Type

Steel

Aluminum

Wood

Other Materials

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The global drawer slides market by application is segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. In 2023, the industrial application segment of major contributors, such as manufacturing facilities and warehouses, generated the maximum revenue in the market. The scenario is expected to remain consistent throughout the forecast period due to the rising industry demands for storage solutions. Industrial facilities, from manufacturing plants to data centers, require efficient, organized, and reliable systems to store and access tools, equipment, and components. Drawer slides, or drawer runners, are crucial in these systems, providing smooth, controlled linear movement that enhances productivity and safety. However, renovation, retrofit, and DIY activities are expected to drive the drawer slides market in the residential and commercial segments.



Segmentation by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

INSIGHTS BY END-USERS



The global drawer slides market by end-users is segmented into furniture manufacturing, interior designers, and DIY enthusiasts. In 2023, the furniture manufacturing industry generated the maximum revenue in the global market. This industry encompasses various activities, from the initial design and material selection to the final assembly and finishing of furniture pieces. The furniture market leverages different types of drawer slides to enhance the user experience, ensure durability, and meet aesthetic preferences. By incorporating advanced features and customizing drawer slides to suit specific applications, furniture manufacturers can provide high-quality, reliable, and attractive furniture solutions for various settings.



Segmentation by End-user

Furniture Manufacturing

Interior Designers

DIY-Enthusiasts

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS



APAC dominated the global drawer slides market in 2023 due to the large-scale construction industry and rising disposable income. The booming real estate sector and the growing demand for home and office furniture, where drawer slides are extensively used, contributed significantly to the market's growth. As the world's manufacturing hub, China has many companies producing drawer slides, further boosting the country's market. Furthermore, the urbanization of developing countries in APAC is expected to boost retail sales and the growth of industries. All such factors are expected to propel construction activities in the region. Thus, with the rise in commercial and residential construction, the demand for furnishing products will also grow by supporting the drawer slides market.



Europe holds a significant position in the global drawer slides market. The major markets in Europe include the U.K., Germany, Italy, Spain, and France. Other markets, such as Finland and Poland, are expected to be promising for drawer slides due to the rising purchasing power and increased industrial growth. The growing popularity of DIY in European home improvement projects is also expected to drive the demand. Manufacturers have also introduced lightweight drawer slides to cater to the diverse consumer base in the region. Furthermore, the market in North America is projected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the increasing demand for premium and high-quality furniture from the residential sector, rising living standards, and growing home renovation trends.



Segmentation by Geography

APAC China Japan India South Korea Australia

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The U.K. France Italy Netherlands Spain Belgium Sweden

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



A diverse range of large and small players characterizes the global drawer slides market. These companies actively develop innovative products and invest in research and development initiatives to expand their product offerings. As international players expand their presence in various regions, local manufacturers may face competing challenges. The regional players often focus on specific geographical markets or niche segments where they can offer specialized solutions and personalized services. For instance, Grass GmbH & Co. is a European specialist known for its cutting-edge drawer slide systems, which are offered primarily to the European market.

Further, significant players competing in the global drawer slides market are Titus Group, Blum Inc, Crestveiw Partners (Accuride International Inc), The Hettich Group, Hafele GMBH & CO KG, King Slide, and others. These companies use development strategies to expand their consumer base worldwide, including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaboration, and product launches.



Key Company Profiles

Titus Group

Crestview Partners (Accuride International Inc.)

Blum Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

The Hettich Group

Grass GmbH & Co.

Hafele GmbH & Co KG

Formenti & Giovenzana S.p (FGV)

King Slide Works Co. Ltd.

Chambrelan

Guangdong Taiming Metal Products Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Dongtai Hardware Group

Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company

ITW Proline (Prestige)

SALICE

General Devices

Jonathan Engineered Solutions (JLL Partners)

Sugatsune Kogyo Co.

Maxave Group

Fulterer AG & CO KG

Meaton

King Slide Works Co. Ltd.

Formenti & Giovenzana

SISO Denmark

Italik Metalware Pvt. Ltd.

V N Enterprises

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. Which region dominates the global drawer slides market share?

2. What are the significant trends in the drawer slide market?

3. What is the growth rate of the global drawer slides market?

4. How big is the global drawer slides market?

5. Who are the key players in the global drawer slides market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 334 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

