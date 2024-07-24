Market Research in China: 2024 Industry Market Research Report Featuring Nielsen, IPSOS, Taylor Nelson Sofres, CTR Market Research, and IMS Market Research Consulting

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Research in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

China's economic growth and expanding business market have created opportunities for market research firms. The Market Research industry has developed rapidly over the past five years. Several specialized local research enterprises have entered the market, fueled partly by increased foreign capital in the industry. Industry revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the five years through 2023 to total $8.3 billion.

This trend includes an anticipated increase of 7.1% in the current year. Although industry profit is high at 15.4% of industry revenue, it has fallen from 17.0% in 2013 due to rising labor costs and increasing competition. Market research firms in China help clients acquire valuable market information, undertake comprehensive market analysis, develop appropriate entry strategies, establish distribution channels and expand their operations.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

Nielsen N.V. (China)

IPSOS China

Taylor Nelson Sofres (TNS)

CTR Market Research Co., Ltd.

IMS Market Research Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON





