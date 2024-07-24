NV5 Awarded $10 Million in North Carolina Department of Transportation Infrastructure Contracts

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded $10 million in contracts by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to advance key infrastructure projects throughout the state.



“NV5’s DOT Growth Initiative was launched in 2023 to ensure that our most highly qualified engineers and technical professionals are in direct communication with our clients to provide unmatched technical expertise,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Executive Chairman of NV5. “NV5 has supported NCDOT for over 25 years, and the continued expansion of our relationship with NCDOT is a direct result of our commitment to delivering high-quality solutions to support North Carolina’s transportation infrastructure.”

NV5 was awarded a five-year, $4 million contract for the NCDOT Rail Division’s Raleigh to Richmond (R2R) Roadway Design project. NV5 will deliver roadway and drainage design, utility coordination, and cost estimating services. This contract is partially funded by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant awarded to NCDOT in 2022.

The NCDOT Western Region selected NV5 for a two-year, $4 million contract to support transportation infrastructure development, project plan reviews, and technical report creation. NV5 will also serve as a general engineering consultant, reviewing engineering designs to aid in infrastructure project delivery.

NV5 was also awarded a two-year, $2 million contract to support the NCDOT Comprehensive Environmental Analysis Unit (EAU). This project includes statewide natural environment studies, historic architectural and landscape analyses, public involvement and community studies, and archaeological investigations.

