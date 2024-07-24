EMI Shielding Market Size Anticipated to Increase to New Heights in the Future

Chicago, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global EMI shielding market was valued at USD 7.0 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Growing industrialization and increasing demand for consumer electronics has driven the demand for EMI shielding. Also, the stringent government regulations in various industries such as automotive, consumer electronics and telecom, and incrasing investments by the manufacturers for expansion are fueling the market growth.

Major EMI Shielding Companies Include:

Parker Hannifin Corp (US),

PPG Industries Inc. (US),

3M (US),

Hankel (Germany),

Laird Technologies Inc. (US),

Leader Tech Inc. (US),

MG Chemicals (Canada),

Nolato AB (Sweden),

Tech Etch Inc. (US),

RTP Company (US),

Schaffner Holding AG (Switzerland).

Segmentation Analysis for EMI Shielding Market:

Based on method, radiation segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period.

Radiation-based shielding methods have emerged as a dominant force in the EMI shielding market due to their versatility, effectiveness, and cost-effectiveness. These methods, which involve the use of electromagnetic waves to block or attenuate unwanted electromagnetic interference (EMI), can be applied to a wide range of materials and surfaces, making them a suitable choice for a diverse array of applications. They offer exceptional shielding capabilities, effectively protecting sensitive electronic components from EMI, and are often more cost-effective than other shielding methods, particularly in high-volume applications. Additionally, radiation-based shielding methods are relatively simple to implement and maintain, further contributing to their widespread adoption.

Based on industry, the consumer electronics segment is projected to have largest market share during the forecast period

The consumer electronics dominates in EMI shielding market. This is driven by the proliferation of compact consumer electronics devices that house sensitive electronic components. These components are susceptible to electromagnetic interference (EMI), which can disrupt their proper functioning and lead to performance degradation. As consumer electronics continue to evolve, with smaller form factors, higher data transfer rates, and an array of advanced features, the demand for sophisticated EMI shielding solutions intensifies.

Based on region, India is projected to grow fastest in Asia Pacific for the EMI shielding market

The EMI shielding market in India is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by India's burgeoning electronics manufacturing industry. India has experienced a remarkable surge in the production of electronic devices, encompassing consumer electronics, telecommunications equipment, and IoT devices. This surge has resulted in a substantial increase in demand for EMI shielding solutions to protect these devices from electromagnetic interference.

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rapid industrialization across the globe

As industries modernize and expand, they increasingly rely on electronic and wireless devices to improve productivity, efficiency, and automation. However, this proliferation of electronic equipment and machinery can lead to a denser electromagnetic environment within industrial settings. With numerous devices operating simultaneously, the risk of electromagnetic interference (EMI) also escalates. EMI can disrupt the proper functioning of critical industrial equipment, potentially causing operational inefficiencies, data corruption, and even safety hazards. To mitigate these risks and ensure the uninterrupted operation of industrial machinery, EMI shielding becomes essential.

Restraint: Limited effectiveness of traditional methods

Traditional EMI shielding methods, which typically involve adding layers of shielding materials like metal or conductive coatings, are proving inadequate for protecting contemporary electronic devices from electromagnetic interference (EMI). These conventional approaches face challenges in the field of modern electronics for several reasons. These factors may hamper the growth of the market.

Opportunity: Rising adoption of innovative electronics in various sectors

The widespread adoption of cutting-edge electronics across diverse industries presents a substantial opportunity for the EMI shielding market to expand. For instance, the growing prevalence of digital healthcare solutions, including medical devices and telemedicine, opens doors for EMI shielding providers. As the healthcare sector becomes increasingly dependent on electronic systems, the demand for effective EMI shielding to safeguard patient safety and data integrity becomes paramount. Additionally, the increasing integration of components, such as integrated circuits (ICs) and antennas, within the same semiconductor package, drives the need for package-level EMI shielding solutions. This trend creates opportunities for EMI shielding providers to develop innovative materials and technologies to address the evolving needs of the electronics industry.

Challenge: Increasing complexity due to miniaturization

As electronic devices shrink in size and complexity, traditional EMI shielding methods, often involving the addition of bulky shielding materials, encounter limitations due to the restricted space available in these miniature devices. The compactness of components and their close proximity make it challenging to identify and mitigate EMI issues within these devices. Conventional EMI shielding solutions, such as metal sheets, prove unsuitable for these smaller devices as they cannot be seamlessly integrated into existing designs. This constraint necessitates the development of innovative and space-efficient EMI shielding solutions that can effectively protect smaller electronic devices from electromagnetic interference without compromising their form factor or functionality. This demand for innovative shielding solutions drives up the product cost in the EMI shielding market.