Luna Celebrates One Million In-Home Physical Therapy Visits, Transforming Patient Lives Nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luna , the leading provider of in-home, in-person physical therapy (PT), is proud to celebrate its one-millionth visit since the service was launched in 2019. This milestone underscores the profound difference Luna has made in the lives of more than 70,000 patients nationwide and highlights the unique business model that offers effective care delivery that is attractive to both patients and physical therapists alike. With an impressive 99.75% satisfaction rate, Luna has helped more than 80% of its patients achieve significant improvements in pain relief and functionality.



"By bringing physical therapy to patients' homes, we've saved our patients an estimated 750,000 hours in commuting time—time they can now spend with their families or in recovery,” said Palak Shah, head of clinical services and co-founder of Luna. “Our team now surpasses 3,000 therapists across 55 metropolitan markets and 28 states. This growth emphasizes our commitment to expanding our outreach and delivering exceptional care to patients nationwide.”

Luna collaborates with more than 25 leading healthcare providers such as Emory Healthcare , Providence , Intermountain Health , Adventist Health , MedStar Health and Baylor Medicine while also serving as the exclusive provider of physical therapy for AARP members . These partnerships are pivotal in Luna's mission to revolutionize access to physical therapy and provide essential relief to those experiencing musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions .

Luna’s mission underscores its holistic approach to patient care and enhancing outcomes through tailored therapies and compassionate support. For two consecutive years, Luna has been honored with the " Exceptional Performance Award " from Medicare/CMS MIPS, achieving a perfect score for outstanding performance in outcomes data collection, pain improvement and functional enhancement among outpatient clinic providers.

"The millionth visit milestone is not just a number—it represents countless stories of recovery, resilience and renewed health," Shah emphasized. "It inspires our team to continue enhancing outcomes for every patient we serve."

