PalletTrader Launches Integrated Pallet Sell-Off Program

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PalletTrader , the leading innovator of technology-driven pallet solution, today announced the integration of PalletTrader’s pallet sell-off program into their PalletTrader+ Managed Services console. This enhancement, transforms how businesses manage pallet inventories, offering unprecedented visibility and cost savings across supply chains big and small.

With the updated offering, businesses managed under PalletTrader+ can effortlessly manage direct sales and pickups of pallets to PalletTrader and primary buyers through a single, streamlined system. This functionality allows shippers under management to request pallet pickups directly within the PalletTrader+ platform, facilitating sales to PalletTrader’s supplier network who can collect and repurpose these pallets.

“Our goal is to provide complete transparency and empower businesses with the tools they need to manage their pallet needs more efficiently,” said Jessica Dzugan, Vice President, Technology & Innovation, PalletTrader. “Through our integrated pallet sell-off program, we’re not only helping our customers maximize the value for their scrap pallets and save money but also providing visibility up and down procurement networks.”

The pallet sell-off program provides full transparency and visibility across the entire pallet procurement network. PalletTrader customers now have access to detailed metrics on pallet pickups, cost savings and sustainability initiatives, all through an updated user interface (UI). The inclusion of a landfill avoidance calculator, launching in another release in August, further enhances this transparency, allowing users to see real- time data on their pallet cost and environmental impact before distributing pallets.

“We are creating a circular pallet economy where assets are repaired, reused, or, if necessary, ground into mulch, ensuring minimal waste,” added Dzugan. “Customers pay for pallets supplied by PalletTrader and, in return, receive monetary value back when those pallets are sold off, significantly reducing the total cost of ownership.”

The pallet sell-off program is designed with large-scale operations in mind, particularly those with high density and purchasing power within their supply chains, but also caters to smaller operations with excess pallet supply. Businesses managing multiple locations and purchasing large volumes of pallets weekly will find this program especially beneficial as the ability to see and track all costs and environmental impacts in one place is a game-changer for enterprise level clients.

“This program is designed to help those with large volumes of pallets the most, but anybody with pallets that they’re struggling to unload can benefit,” concluded Dzugan.

PalletTrader provides users with access to custom portals where they can view key performance indicators (KPIs) and other critical metrics through the program. This visibility ensures that businesses can make informed decisions, optimizing their pallet usage and contributing to their green initiatives.

PalletTrader invites businesses to join the revolution in pallet supply management. Experience the benefits of complete transparency, cost savings, and environmental sustainability by taking part in PalletTrader's pallet sell-off program today. For more information, visit: https://go.pallettrader.com/pallet-solution-2024

About PalletTrader

At PalletTrader, we're transforming the way businesses handle pallet procurement. Leveraging advanced technology, we provide comprehensive pallet solutions spanning a wide spectrum of services. Our fully managed solutions offer a seamless experience for our users, simplifying complex processes and enhancing efficiency. More than just a service provider, we've created a centralized marketplace empowering both buyers and sellers of pallets with more control, convenience, and choice. Trust PalletTrader to reshape your pallet needs- where innovation meets practicality.

