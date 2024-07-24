Critical Response Group and Intrado Collaborate to Elevate Emergency Response and Enhance Situational Awareness Nationwide

HAMILTON, N.J. and LONGMONT, Colo., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Response Group (CRG) , the nation’s leader in critical incident mapping data, and Intrado , a global leader in emergency communication services and end-to-end solutions, today announced the integration of CRG within Intrado’s FirstNet® certified Safety Shield application . This integration brings CRG’s critical incident mapping data into Intrado’s comprehensive Safety Suite, an end-to-end incident management solution designed to enhance school and enterprise safety by helping users prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from any type of threat.



Most schools and enterprises have adopted a multi-layered security approach to protect students and staff. However, a critical component of this approach—the first layer of defense—involves having accurate, up-to-date emergency mapping data for first responders.

Intrado Safety Shield now seamlessly integrates with CRG’s mapping data, allowing organizations to leverage detailed, accurate maps during emergencies, providing crucial context, improving response times, and ensuring precise situational awareness. This integration facilitates better coordination among emergency responders by offering a shared visual representation of the incident scene, essential for effective decision-making during critical situations.

Within Safety Shield, CRG’s maps can now display the precise location data of Intrado’s beacons, which are activated when personnel deploy Intrado Wearable Panic Buttons. This ensures that emergency responders and personnel can quickly locate and address incidents, significantly enhancing the safety and security of students and employees.

"Intrado Safety Suite provides organizations with a comprehensive set of incident management and communication tools engineered to protect their people and assets," said Jaz Lin, Head of Product at Intrado. “By integrating CRG’s critical incident mapping data with Safety Shield, we are furthering our commitment to delivering unparalleled situational awareness and response capabilities. Working with CRG empowers our users with the precise mapping information they need to navigate emergencies swiftly and effectively."

FirstNet, Built with AT&T, is the only nationwide high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. Intrado Safety Shield is FirstNet Certified and available in the FirstNet app catalog.

“FirstNet is America’s public safety network and the more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission," said Matt Walsh, assistant vice president, product management and development, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "This collaboration demonstrates the innovative strides being made to enhance campus safety and emergency response. By leveraging these cutting-edge solutions, organizations and first responders are better equipped to handle critical incidents swiftly and effectively."

Through this partnership, Intrado customers in regions covered by CRG’s mapping—approximately 30,000 maps nationwide—will gain access to their critical incident maps within the Safety Shield application. The integration enhances emergency preparedness and supports more effective incident management and resolution.

"This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to reducing response time and saving lives during emergency situations," said CRG co-founder and CEO Mike Rodgers. “By integrating our detailed incident maps with Intrado’s emergency management tools, we are setting a new standard for situational awareness and operational efficiency during critical incidents. Our goal is to provide first responders and security teams with the precise information they need to make swift, informed decisions that can save lives."

For more information about Critical Response Group and Intrado’s Safety Suite, visit crgplans.com and go.intrado.com/safety-suite-for-k12

About Critical Response GroupCritical Response Group, Inc. is the nation's leader in critical incident mapping data producing common operating pictures to enhance command and control efforts during an emergency. CRG's origins are grounded in thousands of real-life direct-action raids conducted by the United States Special Operations Forces (USSOF) over the past two decades and dozens of county-wide deployments domestically over the past five years. The management team's mix of decorated and combat-tested USSOF officers and senior law enforcement executives possess a unique perspective on building and implementing CRGs for domestic first responders, with a focus on CRGs being used when a crisis occurs. For more information, visit https://www.crgplans.com/ or contact us by emailing info@crgplans.com .