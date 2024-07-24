UNITY Biotechnology Reports Granting of New Employment Inducement Award

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) granted a stock-based award to a new employee, the company’s chief strategy officer, effective as of July 22, 2024, covering an aggregate of 115,000 shares of UNITY common stock, including options to purchase an aggregate of 100,000 shares of UNITY common stock and 15,000 Restricted Stock Units of UNITY common stock. The stock-based awards were granted pursuant to the UNITY 2020 Employment Inducement Incentive Plan, as amended, which was approved by the Board in March 2020 to provide for grants to newly hired employees as a material inducement for them to commence employment with UNITY in accordance with Nasdaq Stock Market Rule 5635(c)(4).



About UNITY

UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY’s current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

