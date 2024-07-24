GPS Capital Markets CEO Gives Companywide 2nd Quarter Update

SALT LAKE CITY, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, received a companywide update from the company's CEO regarding the 2nd quarter matters of GPS.



The CEO quarterly updates for GPS Capital Markets provide employees with company highlights and news, and recognition of employees whose notable performance over the quarter embodies GPS' annual motto of striving to be 'Better Every Day'.

For the 2nd quarter, President and CEO, Brandon Parke touched on several items including providing further details into the definitive agreement for GPS Capital Markets to be acquired by Corpay.

Highlights included a record 2nd quarter for new client revenue and total number of new clients enrolled.

“We want to be the world’s best FX brokerage and honestly, it is an honor for me to sit here and talk to you through this Q2 update. As we get to be a bigger organization and now in five different countries, it never ceases to amaze me that the culture that has been perpetuated at GPS for a long period of time remains,” said Brandon Parke, President, and CEO of GPS Capital Markets.

GPS continues to operate with business as usual until the announced acquisition is complete, which is estimated for early 2025.

ABOUT GPS CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risk and execute foreign currency transactions. Founded in 2002, GPS brings together a senior management team rich in international banking experience from the world's leading financial institutions. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. It combines competitive exchange rates with a host of tailored international financial solutions for its clients. For more information, visit www.gpsfx.com.

