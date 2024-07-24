SEER’S MV TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES NEW SYSTEM AND MEDIA REPLACEMENT CONTRACTS FOR $1.4MM AND INCREASES RECURRING ANNUAL MEDIA SUPPLY CONTRACTS

BROOMFIELD, CO, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) (OTCQB: SENR ), a provider of environmental, renewable fuels and industrial waste stream management services, recently had its wholly-owned operating company, MV Technologies, receive several new contracts to design and supply its H 2 S removal systems and also supply media replacement at multiple installations throughout the US.



The large system has been ordered by one of the nation’s largest potato processors with the system being installed in the northwestern US. The large system order totals approximately $600,000 for the design and supply of the equipment for its proprietary H2SPlus H 2 S removal systems. This is the second H2SPlus system purchased by this customer. This system will utilize approximately $200,000 per year of replacement media.

Two other systems, totaling approximately $400,000 are being placed in the dairy industry; one on the West Coast and the other in the Midwestern US. This is the second and third system purchased by this wastewater treatment engineering firm.

MV has also received another purchase order for a $240,000 system from one of the largest wastewater engineering design firms in the world. This is the fifth PO issued by this engineering firm in the last year to MV Technologies. MV’s has a solid, fifteen-year relationship with this organization with numerous H 2 S scrubbers placed into service throughout the US and Canada.

Earlier in the year, MV received a PO for approximately $200,000 from a producer of 100% recycled containerboard. This is the fourth project MV has supplied to this company in the last couple of years.

MV also recently received multiple purchase orders totaling approximately $700,000 over the last several months for its replacement and initial-install media.

As with all MV’s customers, MV engineers analyze the site-specific conditions and gas parameters to ensure the customer has the most efficient and cost-effective solution for their application. MV offers several different iron oxide-based medias in many different configurations and is not reliant on a single media solution or design to address the array of H 2 S management projects.

“Each project becomes a valuable addition to the more than 145 existing projects already in MV Technologies ’ portfolio throughout North America,” said Tom Jones, President of MV. “We are continuing to bid on multiple projects throughout North America and expect to receive additional system during 2024,” said Jones.

“As previously announced, MV has multiple systems currently installed and operating at some of the nation’s largest landfill operations as well as food, beverage and agricultural biogas facilities. These recent orders underscore the efficacy and success of SEER’s proprietary biogas treatment technology,” Jones concluded.

