Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call for August 6, 2024

LONDON, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) announced today that it will issue second quarter financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 5, 2024, and will host the quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



To join via phone:

Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI13217e2c34d24a3384eaac756b699a70

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:

A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wczmto79

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit https://investor.ferroglobe.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alex Rotonen, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig

Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs

corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com

Source: Ferroglobe PLC