LED Lighting, EV Charging Solutions and Maintenance Services Provider Orion Hosts Q1 Call Wed., Aug. 7th at 10am ET

MANITOWOC, Wis., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, and maintenance services, will host a conference call and webcast to review its fiscal 2025 first quarter (Q1’25) results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Orion will release results prior to the market’s opening that day.



Webcast / Call Details Date / Time: Wednesday, August 7th at 10:00 a.m. ET Call Dial-In: (800) 715-9871 (toll free) or (646) 307-1963, ID# 5328422 Webcast / Replay: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r5d8p33v



About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization.



