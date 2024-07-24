HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending December 31, 2024 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) ("Company" or "HomeTrust"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the second quarter of the year ending December 31, 2024 and approval of its quarterly cash dividend.



For the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024:

net income was $12.4 million compared to $15.1 million;

diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.73 compared to $0.88;

annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.13% compared to 1.37%;

annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 9.58% compared to 11.91%;

net interest margin was 4.08% compared to 4.02%;

provision for credit losses was $4.3 million compared to $1.2 million;

tax-free death benefit proceeds from life insurance were $0 compared to $1.1 million;

The Company repurchased 23,483 shares of its outstanding common stock during the quarter at an average price of $27.48; and

quarterly cash dividends continued at $0.11 per share totaling $1.9 million for both periods.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023:

net income was $27.5 million compared to $21.8 million;

diluted EPS were $1.61 compared to $1.30;

annualized ROA was 1.25% compared to 1.06%;

annualized ROE was 10.73% compared to 9.65%;

net interest margin was 4.05% compared to 4.43%;

provision for credit losses was $5.4 million compared to $9.2 million;

tax-free death benefit proceeds from life insurance were $1.1 million compared to $0; and

cash dividends of $0.22 per share totaling $3.7 million compared to $0.20 per share totaling $3.4 million.

Results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 include the impact of the merger of Quantum Capital Corp. ("Quantum") into the Company effective February 12, 2023. The addition of Quantum contributed total assets of $656.7 million, including loans of $561.9 million, and $570.6 million of deposits, all reflecting the impact of purchase accounting adjustments. Merger-related expenses of $4.7 million were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2023, while a $5.3 million provision for credit losses was recognized during the same period to establish allowances for credit losses on both Quantum's loan portfolio and off-balance-sheet credit exposure.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share payable on August 29, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 15, 2024.

“Our financial results for the second quarter continue to reflect our goal of high performance combined with our strategy of being a best place to work,” said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance remained strong, aided by the expansion of our top quartile net interest margin which remains was again above 4.00%, while noninterest income and expense were both in line with the prior quarter. The decrease in our net income this quarter is reflective of an allowance build for potential credit losses on individual equipment finance and SBA loans that are in the early stages of collateral and collectability evaluation.

“As previously announced, HomeTrust was recently named a 2024 Best Place to Work in South Carolina by the Best Companies Group, supplementing our prior quarter Newsweek certification as a 2024 Most Loved Workplace. This is further validation of the culture we have developed at HomeTrust, which directly impacts our ability to continue as a high-performing, regional community bank.”

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024

Net Income. Net income totaled $12.4 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $15.1 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 17.6%. Results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were negatively impacted by an increase of $3.1 million in the provision for credit losses. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income. The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans receivable(1) $ 3,885,222 $ 62,161 6.43 % $ 3,864,258 $ 59,952 6.24 % Debt securities available for sale 134,334 1,495 4.48 126,686 1,313 4.17 Other interest-earning assets(2) 140,376 1,758 5.04 131,495 2,090 6.39 Total interest-earning assets 4,159,932 65,414 6.32 4,122,439 63,355 6.18 Other assets 266,983 298,117 Total assets $ 4,426,915 $ 4,420,556 Liabilities and equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 586,396 $ 1,445 0.99 % $ 590,738 $ 1,426 0.97 % Money market accounts 1,298,177 10,221 3.17 1,281,340 9,664 3.03 Savings accounts 188,028 41 0.09 191,747 43 0.09 Certificate accounts 902,864 9,976 4.44 887,618 9,185 4.16 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,975,465 21,683 2.93 2,951,443 20,318 2.77 Junior subordinated debt 10,054 234 9.36 10,029 236 9.46 Borrowings 87,315 1,331 6.13 103,155 1,571 6.13 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,072,834 23,248 3.04 3,064,627 22,125 2.90 Noninterest-bearing deposits 769,016 810,114 Other liabilities 63,503 36,945 Total liabilities 3,905,353 3,911,686 Stockholders' equity 521,562 508,870 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,426,915 $ 4,420,556 Net earning assets $ 1,087,098 $ 1,057,812 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 135.38 % 134.52 % Non-tax-equivalent Net interest income $ 42,166 $ 41,230 Interest rate spread 3.28 % 3.28 % Net interest margin(3) 4.08 % 4.02 % Tax-equivalent(4) Net interest income $ 42,520 $ 41,579 Interest rate spread 3.32 % 3.32 % Net interest margin(3) 4.11 % 4.06 %

(1) Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.

(2) Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $354 and $349 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.





Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased $2.1 million, or 3.2%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, which was driven by a $2.2 million, or 3.7%, increase in loan interest income primarily due to changes in interest rates. Accretion income on acquired loans of $678,000 and $715,000 was recognized during the same periods, respectively, and was included in interest income on loans.

Total interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased $1.1 million, or 5.1%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was the result of both increases in the average cost of funds, due to increased market rates, and average balances across interest-bearing deposit types, partially offset by a decline in average borrowings outstanding.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

Increase / (Decrease)

Due to Total

Increase /

(Decrease)



(Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Interest-earning assets Loans receivable $ 325 $ 1,884 $ 2,209 Debt securities available for sale 79 103 182 Other interest-earning assets 141 (473 ) (332 ) Total interest-earning assets 545 1,514 2,059 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts (10 ) 29 19 Money market accounts 127 430 557 Savings accounts (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) Certificate accounts 158 633 791 Junior subordinated debt 1 (3 ) (2 ) Borrowings (241 ) 1 (240 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 34 1,089 1,123 Increase in net interest income $ 936



Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses model.

The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 $ Change % Change Provision for credit losses Loans $ 4,300 $ 1,145 $ 3,155 276 % Off-balance-sheet credit exposure (40 ) 20 (60 ) (300 ) Total provision for credit losses $ 4,260 $ 1,165 $ 3,095 266 %



For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, in addition to net charge-offs of $2.6 million during the quarter:

$0.1 million provision driven by changes in the loan mix.

$0.4 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast and changes in qualitative adjustments.

$2.0 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans which was proportional to the increase in the associated loan balances which increased from $8.3 million to $16.3 million quarter-over-quarter, concentrated in the equipment finance and SBA portfolios. Further information on the change in nonperforming loans may be found in the "Asset Quality" section.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $2.3 million during the quarter:

$0.1 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.

$0.9 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.

$0.2 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.

For the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, the amounts recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure were the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments, loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above.





Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $698,000, or 7.9%, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 $ Change % Change Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 2,354 $ 2,149 $ 205 10 % Loan income and fees 647 678 (31 ) (5 ) Gain on sale of loans held for sale 1,828 1,457 371 25 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income 807 1,835 (1,028 ) (56 ) Operating lease income 1,591 1,859 (268 ) (14 ) Loss on sale of premises and equipment — (9 ) 9 100 Other 886 842 44 5 Total noninterest income $ 8,113 $ 8,811 $ (698 ) (8 )%

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts: The change was due to a $154,000 increase in debit card fees quarter-over-quarter.

Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The increase was primarily driven by HELOCs sold during the period. There were $32.9 million of HELOCs sold for a gain of $457,000 compared to $7.8 million sold with gains of $16,000 in the prior quarter. There were $21.3 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale which were sold during the current quarter with gains of $351,000 compared to $15.3 million sold with gains of $316,000 in the prior quarter. There were $12.7 million in sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $1.1 million for the quarter compared to $12.9 million sold and gains of $1.1 million for the prior quarter. Our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a loss of $58,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 versus a gain of $55,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

BOLI income: The decrease was due to $1.1 million in tax-free gains on death benefit proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies recognized during the prior quarter. No death benefit proceeds were recognized during the current quarter.

Operating lease income: The decrease was the result of an increase of $497,000 in losses incurred on previously leased equipment, partially offset by an increase of $228,000 in contractual earnings on a larger average outstanding balance.





Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $346,000, or 1.2%, when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 $ Change % Change Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,608 $ 16,976 $ (368 ) (2 )% Occupancy expense, net 2,419 2,437 (18 ) (1 ) Computer services 3,116 3,088 28 1 Telephone, postage and supplies 580 585 (5 ) (1 ) Marketing and advertising 606 645 (39 ) (6 ) Deposit insurance premiums 531 554 (23 ) (4 ) Core deposit intangible amortization 567 762 (195 ) (26 ) Other 5,783 4,817 966 20 Total noninterest expense $ 30,210 $ 29,864 $ 346 1 %

Core deposit intangible amortization: The intangible recorded associated with the QNB merger is being amortized on an accelerated basis, so the rate of amortization slowed quarter-over-quarter.

Other: The increase quarter-over-quarter was primarily the result of $279,000 of additional depreciation expense on equipment subject to operating leases in addition to smaller increases across several other expense categories.

Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 were 21.4% and 20.8%, respectively. The increase was primarily driven by $1.1 million of tax-free gains on BOLI death benefit proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies during the prior quarter.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023

Net Income. Net income totaled $27.5 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $21.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $5.7 million, or 26.4%. The results for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were positively impacted by a decrease of $3.7 million in the provision for credit losses and a $4.7 million decrease in merger-related expenses. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income. The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans receivable(1) $ 3,874,740 $ 122,113 6.34 % $ 3,592,527 $ 104,030 5.84 % Debt securities available for sale 130,510 2,808 4.33 160,462 2,521 3.17 Other interest-earning assets(2) 135,936 3,848 5.69 131,310 3,246 4.98 Total interest-earning assets 4,141,186 128,769 6.25 3,884,299 109,797 5.70 Other assets 282,550 262,118 Total assets $ 4,423,736 $ 4,146,417 Liabilities and equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 588,567 $ 2,870 0.98 % $ 642,115 $ 2,124 0.67 % Money market accounts 1,289,758 19,885 3.10 1,197,856 10,877 1.83 Savings accounts 189,887 84 0.09 224,373 97 0.09 Certificate accounts 895,242 19,162 4.30 578,639 7,428 2.59 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,963,454 42,001 2.85 2,642,983 20,526 1.57 Junior subordinated debt 10,042 470 9.41 7,640 327 8.63 Borrowings 95,235 2,902 6.13 133,962 3,594 5.41 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,068,731 45,373 2.97 2,784,585 24,447 1.78 Noninterest-bearing deposits 789,565 855,041 Other liabilities 50,224 52,480 Total liabilities 3,908,520 3,692,106 Stockholders' equity 515,216 454,311 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,423,736 $ 4,146,417 Net earning assets $ 1,072,455 $ 1,099,714 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.95 % 139.49 % Non-tax-equivalent Net interest income $ 83,396 $ 85,350 Interest rate spread 3.28 % 3.92 % Net interest margin(3) 4.05 % 4.43 % Tax-equivalent(4) Net interest income $ 84,100 $ 85,938 Interest rate spread 3.32 % 3.95 % Net interest margin(3) 4.08 % 4.46 %

(1) Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.

(2) Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $704 and $588 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.





Total interest and dividend income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $19.0 million, or 17.3%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023, which was driven by an $18.1 million, or 17.4%, increase in interest income on loans and an increase of $602,000, or 18.5%, in interest income on other interest-earning assets. The overall increase in average yield on interest-earning assets was the result of both higher average balances and rising interest rates.

Total interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $20.9 million, or 85.6%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily the result of increases in the average balances and cost of funds across all funding sources driven by higher market interest rates, as well as the inclusion of Quantum's portfolio for the entire period, unlike last year.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

Increase / (Decrease)

Due to Total

Increase /

(Decrease)

(Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Interest-earning assets Loans receivable $ 8,510 $ 9,573 $ 18,083 Debt securities available for sale (463 ) 750 287 Other interest-earning assets 125 477 602 Total interest-earning assets 8,172 10,800 18,972 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts (169 ) 915 746 Money market accounts 890 8,118 9,008 Savings accounts (15 ) 2 (13 ) Certificate accounts 4,117 7,617 11,734 Junior subordinated debt 104 39 143 Borrowings (1,031 ) 339 (692 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,896 17,030 20,926 Decrease in net interest income $ (1,954 )



Provision for Credit Losses. The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 $ Change % Change Provision for credit losses Loans $ 5,445 $ 9,270 $ (3,825 ) (41 )% Off-balance-sheet credit exposure (20 ) (105 ) 85 81 Total provision for credit losses $ 5,425 $ 9,165 $ (3,740 ) (41 )%

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, in addition to net charge-offs of $4.9 million during the period:

$1.3 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.

$1.8 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans which was proportional to the increase in the associated loan balances which increased from $8.1 million to $16.3 million during the six month period, concentrated in the equipment finance and SBA portfolios. Further information on the change in nonperforming loans may be found in the "Asset Quality" section.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, in addition to net charge-offs of $1.3 million during the period:

$4.9 million provision to establish an allowance on Quantum's loan portfolio.

$2.1 million provision driven by loan growth and changes in the loan mix.

$0.9 million provision due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.

$0.1 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, the amounts recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure were the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments, loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above.





Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $1.7 million, or 11.4%, when compared to the same period last year. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 $ Change % Change Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 4,503 $ 4,649 $ (146 ) (3 )% Loan income and fees 1,325 1,354 (29 ) (2 ) Gain on sale of loans held for sale 3,285 2,920 365 13 BOLI income 2,642 1,095 1,547 141 Operating lease income 3,450 2,730 720 26 Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment (9 ) 982 (991 ) (101 ) Other 1,728 1,468 260 18 Total noninterest income $ 16,924 $ 15,198 $ 1,726 11 %

Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The increase in the gain on sale of loans held for sale was primarily driven by HELOCs and SBA loans sold during the period. During the six months ended June 30, 2024, there were $40.7 million of HELOCs sold for a gain of $473,000 compared to $35.2 million sold and gains of $354,000 for the corresponding period in the prior year. There were $25.6 million of sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $2.1 million compared to $28.8 million sold and gains of $1.9 million for the corresponding period in the prior year. There were $36.6 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale which were sold during the current period with gains of $667,000 compared to $28.4 million sold with gains of $382,000 for the corresponding period in the prior year. Our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a loss of $3,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 versus a gain of $268,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

BOLI income: The increase was due to the combined effect of $1.1 million in tax-free gains on death benefit proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies recognized and higher yielding policies as a result of restructuring the portfolio at the end of the prior calendar year.

Operating lease income: The increase was the result of $1.2 million in additional contractual earnings on a higher average outstanding balance of the associated contracts, partially offset by losses incurred on previously leased equipment, where we recognized net losses of $787,000 and $262,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment: During the six months ended June 30, 2023, two properties were sold for a combined gain of $982,000. No material disposal activity occurred during the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Other: The increase was driven by a $270,000 increase in investment services income recognized period-over-period.

Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $3.7 million, or 5.8%, when compared to the same period last year. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 $ Change % Change Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 33,584 $ 32,922 $ 662 2 % Occupancy expense, net 4,856 5,067 (211 ) (4 ) Computer services 6,204 6,213 (9 ) — Telephone, postage and supplies 1,165 1,290 (125 ) (10 ) Marketing and advertising 1,251 1,068 183 17 Deposit insurance premiums 1,085 1,161 (76 ) (7 ) Core deposit intangible amortization 1,329 1,465 (136 ) (9 ) Merger-related expenses — 4,741 (4,741 ) (100 ) Other 10,600 9,817 783 8 Total noninterest expense $ 60,074 $ 63,744 $ (3,670 ) (6 )%

Marketing and advertising: The increase was the result of differences in the timing of when expenses were incurred quarter-over-quarter.

Merger-related expenses: The prior period included expenses associated with the Company's merger with Quantum. No such expenses were incurred in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Other: The increase period-over-period was primarily driven by $1.0 million of additional depreciation expense on equipment subject to operating leases, partially offset by a decrease of $314,000 in fraud losses.

Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 were 21.1% and 21.3%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased by $1.8 million to $4.7 billion and total liabilities decreased by $25.5 million to $4.1 billion, respectively, at June 30, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023. The majority of these changes were the result of an increase in deposits, which, combined with the collection of BOLI redemption proceeds, were used to fund growth in loans and pay down borrowings.

Stockholders' equity increased $23.7 million to $523.6 million at June 30, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023. Activity within stockholders' equity included $27.5 million in net income, partially offset by $3.7 million in cash dividends declared. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

Asset Quality

The ACL on loans was $49.2 million, or 1.33% of total loans, at June 30, 2024 compared to $48.6 million, or 1.34% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. The drivers of the changes between periods are discussed in the "Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 – Provision for Credit Losses" section above.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $4.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $1.3 million for the same period last year. As discussed in previous quarters, the increase in net charge-offs has been concentrated in our equipment finance portfolio, primarily smaller over-the-road truck loans, with net charge-offs of $3.4 million during the identified period. In response, during the first quarter of calendar year 2024 the Company elected to cease further originations within the transportation sector of equipment finance loans. In spite of the increase, annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average assets were 0.25% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, in line with the Company's historical experience, as compared to 0.07% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Nonperforming assets, made up entirely of nonaccrual loans for both periods, increased by $5.9 million, or 30.7%, to $25.3 million, or 0.54% of total assets, at June 30, 2024 compared to $19.3 million, or 0.41% of total assets, at December 31, 2023. Consistent with the change in net charge-offs, equipment finance loans made up the largest portion of nonperforming assets at $10.6 million and $6.5 million, respectively, at these same dates; however, the increase between these two dates was mainly the result of a $3.1 million medical equipment relationship where a loss is not currently anticipated. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.68% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.53% at December 31, 2023.

The ratio of classified assets to total assets increased to 0.91% at June 30, 2024 from 0.90% at December 31, 2023 as classified assets increased $696,000, or 1.7%, to $42.7 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $42.0 million at December 31, 2023. The largest portfolios of classified assets at June 30, 2024 included $11.8 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate (NOO CRE) loans, $10.6 million of equipment finance loans, $8.1 million of SBA loans, and $5.2 million of 1-4 family residential real estate loans.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had assets of $4.7 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte and Raleigh/Cary), South Carolina (Greenville and Charleston), East Tennessee (Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville and Morristown), Southwest Virginia (the Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to the impact of bank failures or adverse developments involving other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the remaining effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic and financial market conditions and on public health, both nationally and in the Company's market areas; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at www.htb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023(1) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023(1) Assets Cash $ 18,382 $ 16,134 $ 18,307 $ 18,090 $ 19,266 Interest-bearing deposits 275,808 364,359 328,833 306,924 284,231 Cash and cash equivalents 294,190 380,493 347,140 325,014 303,497 Certificates of deposit in other banks 32,131 33,625 34,722 35,380 33,152 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 134,135 120,807 126,950 134,348 151,926 FHLB and FRB stock 19,637 13,691 18,393 19,612 20,208 SBIC investments, at cost 15,462 14,568 13,789 14,586 14,927 Loans held for sale, at fair value 1,614 2,764 3,359 4,616 6,947 Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 224,976 220,699 198,433 200,834 161,703 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 3,701,454 3,648,152 3,640,022 3,659,914 3,658,823 Allowance for credit losses – loans (49,223 ) (47,502 ) (48,641 ) (47,417 ) (47,193 ) Loans, net 3,652,231 3,600,650 3,591,381 3,612,497 3,611,630 Premises and equipment, net 69,880 70,588 70,937 72,463 73,171 Accrued interest receivable 18,412 16,944 16,902 16,513 14,829 Deferred income taxes, net 10,512 11,222 11,796 9,569 10,912 BOLI 89,176 88,369 88,257 106,059 106,572 Goodwill 34,111 34,111 34,111 34,111 34,111 Core deposit intangibles, net 7,730 8,297 9,059 9,918 10,778 Other assets 66,667 67,183 107,404 56,477 53,124 Total assets $ 4,670,864 $ 4,684,011 $ 4,672,633 $ 4,651,997 $ 4,607,487 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Deposits $ 3,707,779 $ 3,799,807 $ 3,661,373 $ 3,640,961 $ 3,601,168 Junior subordinated debt 10,070 10,045 10,021 9,995 9,971 Borrowings 364,513 291,513 433,763 452,263 457,263 Other liabilities 64,874 69,473 67,583 64,367 67,899 Total liabilities 4,147,236 4,170,838 4,172,740 4,167,586 4,136,301 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized(2) 175 175 174 174 174 Additional paid in capital 172,907 172,919 172,366 171,663 171,222 Retained earnings 357,147 346,598 333,401 321,799 308,651 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares (4,232 ) (4,364 ) (4,497 ) (4,629 ) (4,761 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,369 ) (2,155 ) (1,551 ) (4,596 ) (4,100 ) Total stockholders' equity 523,628 513,173 499,893 484,411 471,186 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,670,864 $ 4,684,011 $ 4,672,633 $ 4,651,997 $ 4,607,487

(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

(2) Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 17,437,326 at June 30, 2024; 17,444,787 at March 31, 2024; 17,387,069 at December 31, 2023; 17,380,307 at September 30, 2023; and 17,366,673 at June 30, 2023.





Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 62,161 $ 59,952 $ 122,113 $ 104,030 Debt securities available for sale 1,495 1,313 2,808 2,521 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits 1,758 2,090 3,848 3,246 Total interest and dividend income 65,414 63,355 128,769 109,797 Interest expense Deposits 21,683 20,318 42,001 20,526 Junior subordinated debt 234 236 470 327 Borrowings 1,331 1,571 2,902 3,594 Total interest expense 23,248 22,125 45,373 24,447 Net interest income 42,166 41,230 83,396 85,350 Provision for credit losses 4,260 1,165 5,425 9,165 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 37,906 40,065 77,971 76,185 Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,354 2,149 4,503 4,649 Loan income and fees 647 678 1,325 1,354 Gain on sale of loans held for sale 1,828 1,457 3,285 2,920 BOLI income 807 1,835 2,642 1,095 Operating lease income 1,591 1,859 3,450 2,730 Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment — (9 ) (9 ) 982 Other 886 842 1,728 1,468 Total noninterest income 8,113 8,811 16,924 15,198 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 16,608 16,976 33,584 32,922 Occupancy expense, net 2,419 2,437 4,856 5,067 Computer services 3,116 3,088 6,204 6,213 Telephone, postage and supplies 580 585 1,165 1,290 Marketing and advertising 606 645 1,251 1,068 Deposit insurance premiums 531 554 1,085 1,161 Core deposit intangible amortization 567 762 1,329 1,465 Merger-related expenses — — — 4,741 Other 5,783 4,817 10,600 9,817 Total noninterest expense 30,210 29,864 60,074 63,744 Income before income taxes 15,809 19,012 34,821 27,639 Income tax expense 3,391 3,945 7,336 5,892 Net income $ 12,418 $ 15,067 $ 27,485 $ 21,747





Per Share Data

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income per common share(1) Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.88 $ 1.61 $ 1.31 Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.88 $ 1.61 $ 1.30 Average shares outstanding Basic 16,883,028 16,859,738 16,871,383 16,400,370 Diluted 16,904,098 16,872,840 16,888,550 16,427,587 Book value per share at end of period $ 30.03 $ 29.42 $ 30.03 $ 27.13 Tangible book value per share at end of period(2) $ 27.73 $ 27.10 $ 27.73 $ 24.69 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 Total shares outstanding at end of period 17,437,326 17,444,787 17,437,326 17,366,673

(1) Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.

(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.





Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Performance ratios(1) Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 1.13 % 1.37 % 1.25 % 1.06 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) 9.58 11.91 10.73 9.65 Yield on earning assets 6.32 6.18 6.25 5.70 Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 3.04 2.90 2.97 1.78 Average interest rate spread 3.28 3.28 3.28 3.92 Net interest margin(2) 4.08 4.02 4.05 4.43 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 135.38 134.52 134.95 139.88 Noninterest expense to average total assets 2.74 2.72 2.73 3.10 Efficiency ratio 60.08 59.69 59.88 63.40 Efficiency ratio – adjusted(3) 59.66 60.64 60.14 58.91

(1) Ratios are annualized where appropriate.

(2) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.





At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Asset quality ratios Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 0.54 % 0.43 % 0.41 % 0.25 % 0.18 % Nonperforming loans to total loans(1) 0.68 0.55 0.53 0.32 0.23 Total classified assets to total assets 0.91 0.80 0.90 0.76 0.53 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans(1) 194.80 235.18 251.60 400.41 567.56 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.33 1.30 1.34 1.30 1.29 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.27 0.24 0.29 0.27 0.13 Capital ratios Equity to total assets at end of period 11.21 % 10.96 % 10.70 % 10.41 % 10.23 % Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2) 10.44 10.18 9.91 9.60 9.39 Average equity to average assets 11.78 11.51 11.03 10.84 10.79

(1) Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans and REO. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At June 30, 2024, $8.3 million, or 32.9%, of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments as of that date.

(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.





Loans

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Commercial real estate loans Construction and land development $ 316,050 $ 304,727 $ 305,269 $ 352,143 $ 356,674 Commercial real estate – owner occupied 545,631 532,547 536,545 526,534 529,721 Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied 892,653 881,143 875,694 880,348 901,685 Multifamily 92,292 89,692 88,623 83,430 81,827 Total commercial real estate loans 1,846,626 1,808,109 1,806,131 1,842,455 1,869,907 Commercial loans Commercial and industrial 266,136 243,732 237,255 237,366 245,428 Equipment finance 461,010 462,649 465,573 470,387 462,211 Municipal leases 152,509 151,894 150,292 147,821 142,212 Total commercial loans 879,655 858,275 853,120 855,574 849,851 Residential real estate loans Construction and land development 70,679 85,840 96,646 103,381 110,074 One-to-four family 621,196 605,570 584,405 560,399 529,703 HELOCs 188,465 184,274 185,878 185,289 187,193 Total residential real estate loans 880,340 875,684 866,929 849,069 826,970 Consumer loans 94,833 106,084 113,842 112,816 112,095 Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 3,701,454 3,648,152 3,640,022 3,659,914 3,658,823 Allowance for credit losses – loans (49,223 ) (47,502 ) (48,641 ) (47,417 ) (47,193 ) Loans, net $ 3,652,231 $ 3,600,650 $ 3,591,381 $ 3,612,497 $ 3,611,630





Deposits

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Core deposits Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 683,346 $ 773,901 $ 784,950 $ 827,362 $ 825,481 NOW accounts 561,789 600,561 591,270 602,804 611,105 Money market accounts 1,311,940 1,308,467 1,246,807 1,195,482 1,241,840 Savings accounts 185,499 191,302 194,486 202,971 212,220 Total core deposits 2,742,574 2,874,231 2,817,513 2,828,619 2,890,646 Certificates of deposit 965,205 925,576 843,860 812,342 710,522 Total $ 3,707,779 $ 3,799,807 $ 3,661,373 $ 3,640,961 $ 3,601,168





Non-GAAP Reconciliations

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Noninterest expense $ 30,210 $ 29,864 $ 60,074 $ 63,744 Less: merger expense — — — 4,741 Noninterest expense – adjusted $ 30,210 $ 29,864 $ 60,074 $ 59,003 Net interest income $ 42,166 $ 41,230 $ 83,396 $ 85,350 Plus: tax-equivalent adjustment 354 349 704 588 Plus: noninterest income 8,113 8,811 16,924 15,198 Less: BOLI death benefit proceeds in excess of cash surrender value — 1,143 1,143 — Less: gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment — (9 ) (9 ) 982 Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted $ 50,633 $ 49,256 $ 99,890 $ 100,154 Efficiency ratio 60.08 % 59.69 % 59.88 % 63.40 % Efficiency ratio – adjusted 59.66 % 60.64 % 60.14 % 58.91 %





Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:

As of (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Total stockholders' equity $ 523,628 $ 513,173 $ 499,893 $ 484,411 $ 471,186 Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes 40,063 40,500 41,086 41,748 42,410 Tangible book value $ 483,565 $ 472,673 $ 458,807 $ 442,663 $ 428,776 Common shares outstanding 17,437,326 17,444,787 17,387,069 17,380,307 17,366,673 Book value per share $ 30.03 $ 29.42 $ 28.75 $ 27.87 $ 27.13 Tangible book value per share $ 27.73 $ 27.10 $ 26.39 $ 25.47 $ 24.69





Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:

As of (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Tangible equity(1) $ 483,565 $ 472,673 $ 458,807 $ 442,663 $ 428,776 Total assets 4,670,864 4,684,011 4,672,633 4,651,997 4,607,487 Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes 40,063 40,500 41,086 41,748 42,410 Total tangible assets $ 4,630,801 $ 4,643,511 $ 4,631,547 $ 4,610,249 $ 4,565,077 Tangible equity to tangible assets 10.44 % 10.18 % 9.91 % 9.60 % 9.39 %

(1) Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.

