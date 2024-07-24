Nametag and Tines Bring AI-Powered Automated Identity Verification to Security and IT Teams Globally

SEATTLE, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nametag, Inc. today announced its partnership with workflow automation company Tines, putting Nametag’s AI-powered identity verification (IDV) capabilities into the hands of cybersecurity and information technology (IT) teams worldwide. Nametag’s automated, ultra-secure IDV solutions, combined with Tines drag-and-drop security workflow automation platform, bring powerful benefits in automation, user experience, and security.



As artificial intelligence (AI) transforms IT and security functions, Tines recently announced $50 million in funding to help expand its platform beyond security teams. This partnership with Nametag represents an important step in helping the Dublin-based startup bring time savings, automation and security benefits to information technology teams as well.

“The Nametag-Tines partnership is breaking new ground in combining artificial intelligence with workflow automation for advanced account protection,” said Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag. “Together, Tines and Nametag are giving security and IT teams powerful new AI tools to protect their organizations, streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve experiences for legitimate users.”

Key Features and Benefits

Fast, Intuitive Experience: Nametag verification takes under 30 seconds for first-time users and under 7 seconds for returning users thanks to Nametag’s proprietary AI models and express re-verification experience.

Nametag verification takes under 30 seconds for first-time users and under 7 seconds for returning users thanks to Nametag’s proprietary AI models and express re-verification experience. AI-powered, Cryptographic Security: Nametag’s patented technology uses artificial intelligence, cryptography, and other techniques to stop threat actors from using AI-generated deepfakes and sophisticated digital injection attacks.

Nametag’s patented technology uses artificial intelligence, cryptography, and other techniques to stop threat actors from using AI-generated deepfakes and sophisticated digital injection attacks. Drag-and-Drop Automation: Adding Nametag verification into a Tines workflow can be done in minutes thanks to Nametag’s out-of-the-box functionality and Tines no-code platform.

Adding Nametag verification into a Tines workflow can be done in minutes thanks to Nametag’s out-of-the-box functionality and Tines no-code platform. No Pre-Enrollment Required: Users verify their identity with Nametag using their mobile phone and government-issued photo ID, without needing to download an app.

Users verify their identity with Nametag using their mobile phone and government-issued photo ID, without needing to download an app. Efficiency Gains: Helpdesk agents using Nametag complete tickets 5x faster thanks to automated identity verification that replaces slow, outdated methods like security questions.

Helpdesk agents using Nametag complete tickets 5x faster thanks to automated identity verification that replaces slow, outdated methods like security questions. Cost Savings: Nametag can deflect account recovery tickets away from the helpdesk to self-service, resulting in 30% helpdesk cost savings.

Nametag can deflect account recovery tickets away from the helpdesk to self-service, resulting in 30% helpdesk cost savings. User Experience Improvements: End-users get back into their accounts 60% faster and report that using Nametag is a 2x better experience than other ways of verifying themselves.



Using AI to Help Resource-Strapped Security and IT Teams Address Today’s Cyber Threats

Prior to this integration, IT and security teams often relied on external processes for user verification. Meanwhile, as threat actors increasingly use AI deepfakes and social engineering to impersonate legitimate users and bypass traditional authentication factors, employees are often required to contact their IT helpdesk to reset their MFA or passwords––resulting in lengthy, expensive, frustrating support tickets.

Nametag’s integration with Tines solves these problems by putting Nametag’s automated, ultra-secure identity verification directly into Tines workflows. Nametag’s technology delivers the assurance needed for high-risk functions like workforce account recovery. By partnering with Nametag, Tines enables security teams to prevent social engineering and AI deepfake attacks that lead to breaches, while freeing IT teams from time-consuming processes like visual identity verification calls.

IT and security teams use Nametag to automate new employee onboarding and account provisioning, password and MFA resets, account changes, step-up authentication for transaction authorization, and other actions.

How to Get Started with Nametag + Tines

Nametag is available today for use by Tines customers. Search for Nametag in the Tines library or visit the example story, “ Verify user identities using Nametag and Tines. ” Free trials of Nametag are available at getnametag.com , and free trials of Tines are available at tines.com .

About Nametag

Nametag is the first identity verification platform built for helpdesks. Nametag’s out-of-the-box solutions quickly and securely verify that employees and customers are who they say they are during critical moments like onboardings, account recoveries, and high-risk transactions. The company’s unique identity verification technology shuts down critical, overlooked threats like injection attacks, while detecting deepfakes and presentation attacks in real time. Nametag combines the security of mobile cryptography and facial biometrics with the agility of proprietary AI models through an intuitive agent console and delightful mobile user flows. Leading organizations and technology innovators already trust and rely on Nametag to prevent account takeovers, data breaches and ransomware attacks, increase their helpdesk’s efficiency, and resolve lockouts more quickly. For more information, visit getnametag.com .