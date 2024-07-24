PainReform Files Patent Covering Highly Scalable Manufacturing Process for PRF-110 Following Successful Completion and Testing

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PainReform Ltd . (Nasdaq: PRFX) ("PainReform" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, today announced it has filed a patent covering its new and highly scalable manufacturing process for PRF-110, its flagship product designed to revolutionize post-operative pain control. The patent filing follows successful completion and testing of the new process. This milestone not only marks a critical step forward in preparation for future potential market launch of PRF-110, allowing a smooth step-wise increase of batch manufacturing, but also underscores the Company's commitment to enhancing manufacturing efficiency and reducing costs.

The key improvements introduced in the manufacturing process include:

Continuous Process Manufacturing : Streamlining production to ensure constant and efficient output, thereby significantly reducing downtime and increasing overall productivity.

: Streamlining production to ensure constant and efficient output, thereby significantly reducing downtime and increasing overall productivity. Single Reactor Manufacturing : Simplifying the manufacturing process by using a single reactor, which not only reduces equipment and maintenance costs but also minimizes the risk of exposure to contamination.

: Simplifying the manufacturing process by using a single reactor, which not only reduces equipment and maintenance costs but also minimizes the risk of exposure to contamination. Enhanced Batch Size: Incorporating additional steps that facilitate larger batch sizes while maintaining the stringent product quality attributes.



These innovative manufacturing techniques are now being protected by a patent application filed by PainReform, highlighting the Company's dedication to intellectual property support. The introduction of these manufacturing improvements is expected to have a positive impact on the production cost of PRF-110, leading to a reduction in the cost of goods sold (COGS).

"We are immensely proud of our team's achievements in enhancing the manufacturing process for PRF-110," said Ehud Geller, Chairman and interim Chief Executive Officer of PainReform. "These advancements are a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and affordability in pain management. As we have completed our bunionectomy Phase 3 trial, we believe that PRF-110 has the potential to set a new standard in post-operative care, offering patients a safer and more effective option for non-opioid pain relief."

About PainReform

PainReform is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics. PRF-110, the Company's lead product is based on the local anesthetic ropivacaine, targeting the postoperative pain relief market. PRF-110 is an oil-based, viscous, clear solution that is deposited directly into the surgical wound bed prior to closure to provide localized and extended postoperative analgesia. The Company's proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system is designed to provide an extended period of post-surgical pain relief without the need for repeated dose administration while reducing the potential need for the use of opiates. For more information, please visit www.painreform.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

