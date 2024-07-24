ZayaAI Partners with Spores Network to Pioneer New Frontiers in Healthcare with Upcoming IDO

Bucharest, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZayaAI, a trailblazer in AI-powered pathology diagnostics, has announced a strategic partnership with Spores Network, a premier multi-chain launchpad for IDOs and INOs of Web3 projects.

ZayaAI's advanced AI software provides pathologists and researchers in clinical laboratories with tools to significantly reduce diagnosis times, lower costs, decrease human error, and improve patient outcomes. By incorporating blockchain technology, ZayaAI enhances data security, transparency, and collaborative efforts within the healthcare sector.

This partnership features an upcoming Initial DEX Offering (IDO) for $ZAYA, facilitated by Spores Network. Known for its multi-chain integrations and successful project launches, Spores Network will be critical in advancing the reach and impact of ZayaAI’s innovative diagnostic solutions. The IDO, set to launch in September 2024, presents a unique opportunity for early investors to support ZayaAI’s vision and partake in a transformative journey in medical diagnostics.

Cristian Mogodici, CEO of ZayaAI, expressed his enthusiasm, “Partnering with Spores Network is a significant step forward for ZayaAI. Their expertise in multi-chain IDOs and their strong investor community align perfectly with our mission to drive healthcare innovation through advanced digital technologies.”

The partnership announcement has already generated substantial interest, underscoring the community’s support.









About ZayaAI:

ZayaAI equips pathologists and researchers in clinical labs with powerful deep-learning artificial intelligence software for translating images into discoveries, decisions, and diagnoses. The cloud-based ZayaAI products and services aim to improve the efficiency and precision of pathology diagnosis and image analysis beyond current capabilities across various fields, from oncology to dermatopathology.





Media contact:

oceane@lunapr.io