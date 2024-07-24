Increasing Complexity of Corporate Travel Needs & the Demand for Streamlined Expense Management are Key Growth Drivers of the Global Travel Management Software Market; says TNR, The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel management software (TMS) is a specialized tool designed to streamline and optimize the process of managing corporate travel activities within organizations. It encompasses a range of functionalities that enable businesses to efficiently plan, book, track, and manage travel arrangements for employees. This software is crucial for businesses aiming to enhance cost control, compliance with travel policies, and overall operational efficiency in managing travel-related expenses.

The travel management software market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by increasing globalization, the proliferation of business travel, and the rising adoption of digital solutions in corporate environments. Integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics capabilities within TMS platforms has revolutionized travel planning and management. These technologies enable predictive analytics for better decision-making, personalized travel recommendations, and real-time expense tracking. Businesses are increasingly focusing on cost reduction and efficient resource allocation. TMS helps achieve this by automating travel booking processes, negotiating better rates with suppliers, and enforcing travel policies to minimize unauthorized expenses. With stricter regulatory requirements and heightened security concerns, TMS provides tools for ensuring compliance with travel policies and regulations. It also helps in tracking employee whereabouts for safety and security purposes, particularly during emergencies.

Global Travel Management Software Market: Key Datapoints





Market Value in 2023



US$ 4.1 Bn







Market Value Forecast by 2034



US$ 11.2 Bn







Growth Rate







9.6%



Historical Data







2016 – 2022



Base Year







2023



Forecast Data







2024 - 2034

Cloud computing has become integral to TMS offerings, providing scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based TMS solutions offer real-time updates, remote access, and seamless integration with other enterprise systems. The proliferation of smartphones has led to increased demand for mobile-friendly TMS applications. Mobile integration enables travelers to manage bookings, access itinerary details, and submit expense reports conveniently from their devices. There is a growing emphasis on enhancing user experience through personalized travel recommendations, intuitive interfaces, and proactive notifications. TMS providers are leveraging AI to deliver tailored travel options based on user preferences and past behavior.

As global business activities expand, the volume of corporate travel continues to rise, necessitating efficient travel management solutions to handle increasing complexities Businesses are prioritizing operational efficiency and cost containment. TMS enables organizations to streamline processes, reduce administrative burdens, and achieve greater transparency in travel expenditures. Integration of TMS with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems enhances data synchronization and financial reporting capabilities, providing a holistic view of travel-related expenses and budget allocations.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the travel industry, leading to widespread cancellations and travel restrictions. Consequently, the TMS market experienced a downturn as businesses reduced travel budgets and implemented remote work policies. However, the pandemic also accelerated digital transformation initiatives, prompting increased adoption of TMS for managing virtual meetings, tracking travel credits, and ensuring compliance with health regulations during essential travel.

The travel management software market is poised for continued growth, driven by technological innovation, cost-saving imperatives, and the need for enhanced operational efficiency in managing corporate travel. As businesses navigate the evolving landscape of travel management, investing in advanced TMS solutions will be crucial for achieving sustainable growth and competitive advantage in the global marketplace.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

On premises segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% in the travel management software market due to the persistent preference among some enterprises for maintaining control over their data security and compliance through localized IT infrastructure. Certain industries with stringent regulatory requirements or data sensitivity concerns opt for on-premises solutions, ensuring they can customize and manage their travel management software internally while meeting specific operational needs effectively.

due to the persistent preference among some enterprises for maintaining control over their data security and compliance through localized IT infrastructure. Certain industries with stringent regulatory requirements or data sensitivity concerns opt for on-premises solutions, ensuring they can customize and manage their travel management software internally while meeting specific operational needs effectively. Large enterprises segment by organization size dominated the travel management software market with a substantial revenue share of 65.3% due to their extensive travel needs and complex organizational structures. Large enterprises require robust TMS solutions to manage multiple employees' travel itineraries, expenses, and compliance with corporate policies efficiently. They prioritize scalable, feature-rich platforms that integrate seamlessly with existing systems, ensuring comprehensive management capabilities and cost-effectiveness across their global operations.

with a substantial revenue share of 65.3% due to their extensive travel needs and complex organizational structures. Large enterprises require robust TMS solutions to manage multiple employees' travel itineraries, expenses, and compliance with corporate policies efficiently. They prioritize scalable, feature-rich platforms that integrate seamlessly with existing systems, ensuring comprehensive management capabilities and cost-effectiveness across their global operations. Government travel management segment by application is anticipated to be the second largest with a revenue share of 38.5% in 2023 , due to the stringent regulations and budget oversight inherent in public sector operations. Governments require specialized travel management software to ensure transparency, compliance with fiscal policies, and efficient use of public funds. These solutions offer features tailored to government needs, such as policy enforcement, audit trails, and centralized booking systems, enabling effective management of travel expenses and enhancing accountability across agencies.

, due to the stringent regulations and budget oversight inherent in public sector operations. Governments require specialized travel management software to ensure transparency, compliance with fiscal policies, and efficient use of public funds. These solutions offer features tailored to government needs, such as policy enforcement, audit trails, and centralized booking systems, enabling effective management of travel expenses and enhancing accountability across agencies. In 2023, North America dominated the global travel management software market due to its robust corporate sector, extensive business travel activities, and high adoption of technological innovations. Companies in North America prioritize efficiency and compliance in travel management, driving the demand for sophisticated TMS solutions. Additionally, the region's strong economy and significant investments in digital infrastructure further support the growth of the market, positioning North America as a leader in the adoption and advancement of travel management software solutions.

Following are the major companies active within the travel management software market



Abacus Labs Inc.

Apptricity Corp

Basware Corp.

BCD Travel

Chrome River Technologies Inc.

Expensify Inc.

Fingage

Fraedom Holdings Limited

Fyle Technologies

Happay

Infor Inc.

Nexonia Inc.

Paychex Inc.

Rydoo

TravelBank

Xpenditure

Zoho Corporation

Other Industry Participants

Global Travel Management Software Market

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On Premises

By Organization Size



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Application



Corporate Travel Management

Government Travel Management

Others

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

