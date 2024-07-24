Getty Images Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (“Getty Images”) (NYSE: GETY) a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, announced today that the company intends to release its second quarter 2024 results after the market close on Friday, August 9, 2024. The company will conduct a conference call on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s results.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-800-245-3047, or for international callers, 1-203-518-9765. The conference ID for the call is GETTYQ2. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 11156500.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.gettyimages.com/. The webcast will also be available for replay shortly following the call.

About Getty Images:

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images , iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 564,000 content creators and more than 320 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news , sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

Through its best-in-class creative library and Custom Content solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end-to-end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content that include indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights, Getty Images and iStock customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.

