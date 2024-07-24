Global Menstrual and Vaginal Fluid Panties Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.8% over the Forecast Period (2024 – 2034): states TNR, The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The menstrual and vaginal fluid panties market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing awareness of hygiene, comfort, and sustainability among women globally. These panties are designed to absorb menstrual fluid and vaginal discharge, offering an alternative to traditional sanitary products like pads and tampons. They are generally crafted from materials that absorb moisture and wick away sweat, ensuring leaks are prevented and the wearer stays dry and comfortable all day long. The menstrual and vaginal fluid panties market has expanded rapidly, propelled by rising demand for eco-friendly and convenient menstrual hygiene products. These panties are gaining popularity due to their reusable nature, which aligns with growing environmental concerns and the shift towards sustainable consumer goods. Additionally, their comfort and discreetness appeal to women seeking alternatives to traditional sanitary products.

Global Menstrual and Vaginal Fluid Panties Market: Key Statistics





Market Value in 2023



US$ 139.8 Mn







Market Value Forecast by 2034



US$ 476.7 Mn







Growth Rate







11.8%



Historical Data







2016 – 2022



Base Year







2023



Forecast Data







2024 - 2034

Consumers are increasingly opting for sustainable menstrual hygiene solutions. Menstrual and vaginal fluid panties reduce waste compared to disposable pads and tampons, contributing to environmental sustainability. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to enhance the absorbency, breathability, and durability of these panties. Innovations in fabric technology ensure better comfort and effectiveness, driving market growth. Greater awareness about menstrual health and hygiene is promoting the adoption of menstrual and vaginal fluid panties. Educational initiatives and campaigns are addressing taboos associated with menstruation, encouraging women to explore alternative hygiene products. For instance, in May 2022, Thinx, a prominent brand in period underwear, introduced the "Moist Panties" campaign with the goal of eliminating 'moist panties' both metaphorically and practically. As a part of this initiative, the brand broadened its Air collection, which includes ultra-thin micromesh underwear that is breathable and designed to wick away sweat. These new designs are specifically crafted to ensure dryness and comfort, providing a solution for women during menstruation and beyond.

Developing regions are witnessing increasing acceptance of menstrual hygiene products. Manufacturers can capitalize on these emerging markets by offering affordable and accessible options. There is a growing demand for customizable panties that cater to diverse body types and preferences. Companies can differentiate themselves by offering personalized solutions that address specific needs and comfort levels. Collaborations between manufacturers and healthcare organizations can promote product innovation and educate consumers about the benefits of menstrual and vaginal fluid panties. For instance, in March 2022, Modibodi and PUMA joined forces to introduce a new line of leak-free period underwear and activewear. This collaboration aims to empower women by offering comfortable, high-performance options that support active lifestyles during menstruation. Additionally, the partnership emphasizes sustainability, reflecting a shared commitment to making positive environmental contributions through their products.

Rising awareness about menstrual health and hygiene is a key driver of market growth. Women are prioritizing products that offer comfort, safety, and long-term health benefits. Increasing environmental consciousness is prompting consumers to seek sustainable menstrual hygiene products. Menstrual and vaginal fluid panties fulfill this demand by reducing waste and offering reusable solutions. These panties provide a convenient and comfortable alternative to traditional sanitary products. They are designed to be leak-proof and odor-resistant, enhancing user experience and satisfaction.

The menstrual and vaginal fluid panties market is poised for continued growth, driven by sustainability trends, technological advancements, and increasing awareness. As consumer preferences evolve and educational efforts expand, manufacturers have opportunities to innovate and cater to diverse global markets. Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, the market has shown resilience and adaptability, paving the way for future growth and development in menstrual hygiene solutions.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Synthetic fabrics segment in the menstrual and vaginal fluid panties market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% due to durability, affordability, and technological advancements. These fabrics offer enhanced moisture-wicking properties, ensuring comfort and effective leak protection. Additionally, innovations in synthetic materials are improving their breathability and sustainability, appealing to consumers seeking reliable and cost-effective menstrual hygiene solutions.

Brief segment by product type has dominated the menstrual and vaginal fluid panties market with a significant revenue share of 33.7% due to its traditional appeal and widespread adoption among consumers seeking full coverage and comfort. Briefs provide ample support and security during menstruation, making them a preferred choice for those prioritizing practicality and reliability in menstrual hygiene products.

Daily wear segment by type has become a prominent segment in the menstrual and vaginal fluid panties market, capturing 47.3% market share due to its versatility and suitability for regular use. These panties are designed for all-day comfort, offering a balance of functionality and style. With features like moisture control and seamless designs, they provide reliable protection and ease of wear, appealing to consumers looking for dependable menstrual hygiene solutions without compromising on comfort or fashion.

By usage, reusable menstrual and vaginal fluid panties segment by usage dominated the market due to increasing environmental awareness and a shift towards sustainable menstrual hygiene products. Consumers are opting for reusable options to reduce waste from traditional disposable products like pads and tampons. These panties offer cost-effectiveness, comfort, and effective leak protection, making them a preferred choice for eco-conscious individuals seeking practical and environmentally friendly menstrual solutions.

Teenagers segment by target audience dominated the menstrual and vaginal fluid panties market with a significant revenue share of 50.5% due to increasing awareness and acceptance of menstrual health education among younger demographics. These panties cater specifically to teenagers' needs, offering comfort, discretion, and ease of use during their menstrual cycles. The availability of trendy designs and sizes tailored for teens further enhances their appeal in this market segment.

Online distribution channel segment in the menstrual and vaginal fluid panties market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period due to its convenience, wide product assortment, and increasing digital penetration. Consumers prefer the ease of shopping online for intimate products, coupled with the availability of detailed product information and customer reviews. E-commerce platforms also facilitate discreet purchasing options, making them particularly attractive for purchasing menstrual panties.

In 2023, Asia Pacific strengthened its position as the second-leading region in the global menstrual and vaginal fluid panties market due to increasing awareness of menstrual hygiene, rising disposable incomes, and a growing acceptance of innovative menstrual products. Government initiatives promoting menstrual health education and the expansion of online retail platforms have also contributed to the region's market growth, fostering greater accessibility and adoption of menstrual panties among consumers.

Following are the major companies active within the menstrual and vaginal fluid panties market:



Adira

Anigan

Bambody

Cheeky Wipes

Clovia

Dear Kate

EvaWear

Fannypants

Flux Undies

Hesta Organic

Intimate Portal

Knixwear

Lunapads International Products Ltd.

Modibodi

PantyProp

Period Aisle

Period Panteez

Shenzhen Chunwang Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd.

Thinx Inc.

Yiwu Hoye Crafts Co. Ltd.

Other Industry Participants

Global Menstrual and Vaginal Fluid Panties Market

By Material Type

Organic Cotton

Synthetic Fabrics

By Product Type



Hipsters

Boy Short

Bikini

Brief

Others

By Type



Daily Wear

Menstrual Use High Absorption Moderate Absorption Light Absorption



By Usage



Reusable

Disposable

By Target Audience



Women

Teenagers

By Distribution Channel



Online Company's Website E-Commerce Website

Offline Specialty Stores Retail Stores Others



By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

