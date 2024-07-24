OKX Explorer Becomes First Official Blockchain Search Engine and Web3 Analytics Platform for the AggLayer

OKX Explorer and Polygon Labs collaborate to provide developers with streamlined access to onchain data and developer tools for efficient development across all AggChains

With the addition of AggLayer support, OKX Explorer will support the majority of AggLayer-integrated chains. This expands OKX Explorer’s existing coverage of 44 public chains (including all live Polygon chains and popular ones like BTC, EVM L1 and L2 chains, Tron and Solana)

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Explorer , a leading blockchain search engine and Web3 analytics platform, today announced that it is the first official blockchain explorer platform to support the AggLayer, a neutral protocol being developed by core contributors at Polygon Labs. This integration will provide developers with streamlined access to onchain data and developer tools across all AggLayer-integrated chains.

The AggLayer is a neutral interoperability protocol that connects sovereign chains together, unifying liquidity, users and state across a fragmented landscape, but with the feel of a single chain. It aims to provide a more unified experience through innovative features like a single bridge smart contract that ensures assets on AggChains are always native and never wrapped. The protocol is a key component of Polygon’s broader strategy to build an aggregated network powered by ZK technology.

As the first blockchain search engine and Web3 analytics platform to support the AggLayer, OKX Explorer aims to deliver the following benefits to developers:

Streamlined access to onchain data and developer tools - including powerful blockchain APIs - for efficient development across all AggChains

Advanced data visualization tools and functionalities specifically designed to optimize development workflows

Comprehensive support for AggLayer and bridge transactions, providing a holistic view of blockchain activities



The wider Web3 community will also benefit from using OKX Explorer for the following reasons:

Enhanced transparency and trust within the Polygon landscape through comprehensive onchain data

A user-friendly interface that makes complex blockchain data accessible to users of all experience levels

Ability to track transactions, analyze network behavior and make informed decisions based on reliable data



Looking ahead, this close collaboration will not only provide access to additional unified bridge data for each AggChain, but also see the introduction of an aggregated and statistical blockchain data dashboard developed by OKX Explorer. Unified bridge data enables secure and trustless transfers of assets and inter-chain communication, facilitating composability across different Layer 2 chains; the addition of unified bridge data will provide a more holistic view of the AggLayer and cross-bridge landscape.

OKX Explorer will also be available for Polygon CDK (Polygon Chain Development Kit) chains, which enables teams to build their own ZK-powered Layer 2 custom-fitted to their needs. With OKX Explorer as an available integration, Polygon CDK-built chains will be able to use OKX Explorer out-of-the-box.

OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau said: “OKX Explorer already delivers powerful onchain data for 44 networks, including Polygon PoS and Polygon zkEVM. We're excited to bring the AggLayer into the fold. By making AggLayer data easily accessible to casual users and developers, we're extending our deep support for the Polygon ecosystem even further.”

Polygon Labs CEO Marc Boiron said: “The AggLayer is being built with contributions from some of the best minds in the space, all with the goal of providing seamless interoperability and enhanced performance across multiple networks. OKX is a key contributor to the AggLayer, and today's announcement underscores its dedication to empowering developers with onchain data and tools across the interconnected chains of AggLayer.”

OKX Explorer is a leading blockchain search engine and Web3 analytics platform that provides extensive coverage of over 44 public chains, including all live Polygon chains and popular ones like BTC, EVM L1 and L2 chains, Tron and Solana, as well as comprehensive onchain data and developer tools. Its collaboration with Polygon Labs marks a significant milestone for OKX Explorer, further streamlining developers' and the wider Web3 community's access to blockchain data.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 100 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 100 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX : A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur. Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains. OKX Explorer : A leading blockchain search engine and Web3 analytics platform providing extensive coverage of over 44 public chains, as well as comprehensive on-chain data and developer tools.



OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn . These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies , including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices .

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com