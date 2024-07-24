Fast Simon Launches Merchandising AI Assistant

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon , the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, today announced the launch of its Merchandising AI Assistant . Now, merchandisers can chat with an AI assistant to help create an enticing assortment and display for shoppers in real-time. Merchandising can be based on product attributes, availability, business performance metrics and more, to reflect current trends and branding. This AI Assistant reduces the time and effort required for manual and rule-based merchandising while leaving humans in control of what shoppers see.



According to McKinsey , digital merchandising solutions can yield a 50% faster time to market and an 8% increase in full-price sales. Without digital intelligence, merchandisers must spend time collating information about click-through rates, conversions, product availability and more over weeks, seasons and years. This information must then be contextualized with trends and applied to current products to display them in a way that appeals to shoppers. Fast Simon uses generative AI to automatically aggregate this information and translates merchandisers’ thoughts using natural language into merchandising campaigns — freeing merchandisers to focus on creative display and brand expression.

“Merchandising is both an art and a science,” said Zohar Gilad, founder and CEO of Fast Simon. “We use generative AI to process information about products and performance which lets merchandisers focus on bringing their brand to life through creative displays and online experiences. We believe this innovation is the next frontier for merchandising.”

Features of Fast Simon’s Merchandising AI Assistant include:

Integrated AI chatbot: Merchandisers can deliver prompts and ask the AI questions in natural language directly in the Fast Simon merchandising interface.

Merchandisers can deliver prompts and ask the AI questions in natural language directly in the Fast Simon merchandising interface. Real-time merchandising recommendations: The AI responds to questions and prompts in real time and presents results in the chat. Merchandisers can accept or decline with a single click or drag and drop products into the corresponding collection.

The AI responds to questions and prompts in real time and presents results in the chat. Merchandisers can accept or decline with a single click or drag and drop products into the corresponding collection. Works seamlessly with Fast Simon’s merchandising suite: The Merchandising AI Assistant can be used alongside Fast Simon’s Upsell and Cross-Sell Merchandising Editor and Visual Merchandising Editor so merchants can easily change a product display with a drag-and-drop function, create Promo Tiles, set recommendation rules, view performance in the analytics dashboard and more.



About Fast Simon

Fast Simon leads the industry in AI-powered shopping optimization by dramatically increasing conversion and AOV through search, discovery, merchandising and personalization. It leverages AI to enable new and greatly improved forms of eCommerce and deliver significant productivity gains to merchants while leaving humans in control.

Fast Simon’s scalable self-service solutions integrate with all major eCommerce platforms and power thousands of online brands, including Steve Madden, White Fox Boutique, HEYDUDE and Hoover.

