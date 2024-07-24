Global Hearing Protection Market Forecast Report, 2024-2029 - North America Accounted for Over 31% Total Revenue in 2023; Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest CAGR (6%) During the Forecast Period

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hearing Protection Market - Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hearing Protection Market was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.01%.

North America holds the largest share of the global hearing protection devices market, accounting for a share of over 31% of global revenue in 2023. The high share can be attributed to the stringent government regulations mandating workers to provide workplace safety and rising awareness regarding hearing health among individuals. Also, North America dominates the market owing to a developed industrial platform and the extensive adoption of products in various sectors.

Furthermore, in Europe, most core industries, such as metal manufacturing, oil & gas, automotive, and petroleum refining, are boosting the demand for hearing protection for safety purposes. The rising number of workplace hearing loss cases and growing demand for products with Bluetooth connectivity in the region encourage the use of smart hearing protection, fueling the growth of the hearing protection devices market. The major European country markets include the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France. Other markets, such as Finland, Denmark, and Poland, are expected to be promising due to the rising industrial growth and growing awareness about hearing health.



APAC is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the global hearing protection devices market, with an estimated CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the region's significant economic development and industrialization. Factors such as the high cost of compensation and an increasing number of workforce fatalities are accepted to drive employers in various industries to adopt PPE, thereby supporting the demand for hearing protection in the region.

The hearing protection devices market by product type is segmented into earplugs and earmuffs. In 2023, the earplug market is dominating the global market. The growing use of earplugs in construction and mining activities is primarily driven by a heightened awareness of the health risks associated with prolonged exposure to high noise levels. The earplugs are available in different sizes and specifications, including material, fit, price range, attachment style, etc. Earplugs are mainly used for industries, mining operations, sleeping, swimming, surfing, attending live music concerts, etc. However, the earmuff market is growing at a high CAGR rate of more than 5% as it offers more consistent protection than plugs, high usage in short jobs, and the consistent and reliable fit are the major factors driving the segment market.



The hearing protection devices market by protection type is segmented into passive and active. In 2023, the passive hearing protection segment dominated the market as these devices are popular among consumers for uniform attenuation, irrespective of noise levels. Passive hearing protection works by physically blocking sound waves from entering the ear canal. Foam earplugs, solid custom-fit earpieces, and plain, non-electrical earmuffs are all examples of passive hearing protection; all these products have no electrical or digital components that actively work to help suppress or amplify any sounds from surroundings. Additionally, the active hearing protection segment is growing at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for electronic hearing protection, which can tackle and reduce loud impulse noise and automatically bring them to non-hazardous levels.



The hearing protection devices market by decibel range is segmented into less than 60, 60-120, and more than 120. The less than 60 segment holds the most prominent global market share in 2023. Hearing protection designed for noise levels below 60 decibels is specifically manufactured to attenuate or reduce sound levels within this range. These are intended to provide effective noise reduction and protection for individuals working or residing in environments with relatively low ambient noise levels. However, the 60-120 dB is growing at a high CAGR rate as people become more health-conscious and prioritize quality sleep; the demand for comfortable and effective earplugs for this purpose is increasing.



The reusable usability segment dominated the global hearing protection devices market in 2023, owing to various features, such as being repeated several times and being sustainable. Furthermore, the penetration of smart hearing protection that uses smart technology to help workers hear their environment and communicate with others in noise is reusable. Many global organizations have also taken steps toward a cleaner future, and most hearing protection is manufactured in reusable varieties as it provides cost benefits to customers through repeated use. Also, reusable hearing protection offers the same protection without aggravating the waste problem.



The hearing protection devices market by application is segmented into defense, manufacturing industries, construction, aviation, and other applications. The defense application segment holds the most significant global market share and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The demand for hearing protection is increasing as the different industries expand with more exit advanced weapons and equipment used by the soldiers, and hearing become even more critical. Additionally, high-end awareness of the long-term effects of noise exposure has contributed to the growing demand for hearing protection across other sectors, including the manufacturing industry, construction, and aviation.



The offline distribution channel holds the most significant share of the global hearing protection devices market 203. Factors such as the broader reach in areas that lack better connectivity and high consumer trust associated with touching and experiencing the quality of products are driving the growth of this segment. Furthermore, although the online channel holds a relatively lower market share, it is expected to grow faster than the offline distribution channel during the forecast period.



The global hearing protection devices market consists of several large-scale and small-scale manufacturers that hold most of the market share. Various firms spend significantly on comprehensive R&D activities to develop technologically advanced products. For instance, in 2022, ISOtunes, a Bluetooth hearing protection manufacturer, launched its three new models: AIR DEFENDER, LINK 2.0, and FREE Aware. These are user-friendly hearing protection technologies at low prices. Furthermore, a few global hearing protection devices market vendors include Honeywell International Inc (AlliedSingal), 3M, Amplifon, MSA Safety Incorporated, and others. Also, customers focus on factors such as pricing, performance, efficiency, and variety offered by different vendors and make their purchase decisions accordingly. The manufacturers emphasize efficient ways of developing, manufacturing, and marketing newer products launched, catering to customers' different needs and requirements.



