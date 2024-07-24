Increasing Demand for Convenient & Hygienic Packaging Solutions in the Pharmaceutical Industry is a Key Growth Driver for the Pharmaceutical Tubes Market; A Report by TNR, The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmaceutical tubes are essential packaging components used extensively in the pharmaceutical industry for storing and dispensing various forms of medications, creams, ointments, and gels. These tubes are typically made from materials such as aluminum, plastic, and laminate, providing durability, protection against contamination, and ease of use for consumers.

There is a growing emphasis on sustainability within the pharmaceutical industry, leading to increased adoption of eco-friendly packaging materials for tubes. Companies are investing in recyclable and biodegradable materials to reduce their environmental footprint. For instance, in January 2024, Hoffmann Neopac introduced its new LowPro Flip-Top Caps, which are designed to minimize material usage. These caps can be used with the company's EcoDesign tubes, which are renewable, biobased, and recyclable, and are suitable for pharmaceutical, beauty, and oral care products. Innovation in tube design and manufacturing processes is enhancing functionality and efficiency.

Advanced barrier coatings and improved sealing technologies are improving product shelf life and safety. Demand for customized packaging solutions is rising, driven by the need for product differentiation and consumer preferences. Pharmaceutical companies are leveraging digital printing technologies to create unique designs and enhance brand recognition. Manufacturers of the pharmaceutical tubes market are focusing on complying with international standards and regulations to maintain product quality and consumer trust.

Global Pharmaceutical Tubes Market: Key Datapoints





Market Value in 2023



US$ 1.4 Bn







Market Value Forecast by 2034



US$ 2.8 Bn







Growth Rate







6.4%



Historical Data







2016 – 2022



Base Year







2023



Forecast Data







2024 - 2034

Rapid urbanization and increasing healthcare infrastructure investments in emerging economies present significant growth opportunities. These regions are witnessing a rise in pharmaceutical consumption, driving demand for quality packaging solutions. Growth in chronic diseases and lifestyle-related disorders is prompting pharmaceutical companies to diversify their product portfolios. This expansion is fueling demand for specialized packaging solutions tailored to specific therapeutic applications. The proliferation of online pharmacies and e-commerce platforms is creating new distribution channels for pharmaceutical products. This shift towards online purchasing is boosting demand for compact, easy-to-ship packaging solutions like pharmaceutical tubes.

Rising healthcare expenditures worldwide, coupled with growing consumer awareness regarding health and wellness, are driving the demand for pharmaceutical products, thereby boosting the need for efficient packaging solutions. The global increase in the elderly population is contributing to higher demand for pharmaceuticals. Elderly individuals often require medications for chronic conditions, creating a steady demand for pharmaceutical tubes for easy dispensing and storage. Continuous advancements in packaging materials and manufacturing processes are enhancing the functionality and reliability of pharmaceutical tubes. Inventions namely child-resistant closures & tamper-evident seals are enhancing product safety & regulatory compliance. For instance, in May 2022, Emballator Tectubes launched a range of six mono-material tubes, made from either PE or aluminum using green electricity. These tubes are designed for small dose applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the pharmaceutical tubes market. Initially, there was a surge in demand for pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, antiviral medications, and personal protective equipment (PPE). This increased demand for pharmaceutical tubes for packaging and dispensing these critical products. However, the pandemic also disrupted global supply chains, leading to temporary shortages of raw materials and logistical challenges. Manufacturers faced delays in production and distribution, impacting the availability of pharmaceutical tubes in some regions. Despite these challenges, the pharmaceutical tubes market demonstrated resilience and adapted to new market dynamics, accelerating trends such as digitalization and remote healthcare solutions.

The pharmaceutical tubes market is poised for continued growth driven by technological advancements, increasing healthcare expenditures, and regulatory compliance. Sustainable packaging solutions, customization, and expansion in emerging markets present significant opportunities for industry players. While the Covid-19 pandemic posed challenges, it also underscored the importance of robust supply chains and adaptive manufacturing practices in ensuring uninterrupted supply of pharmaceutical tubes to meet global healthcare needs. As the industry evolves, innovation and strategic partnerships will be crucial in shaping the future of pharmaceutical packaging solutions.

Key Insights of the Report:

Aluminum segment by material type is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% in the pharmaceutical tubes market due to its superior barrier properties against light, moisture, and gases, which help maintain the stability and effectiveness of pharmaceutical products. They are being widely preferred for their durability, recyclability, as well their ability to protect sensitive formulations which includes creams & ointments. Additionally, advancements in aluminum tube manufacturing processes are enhancing their appeal by offering lightweight yet robust packaging solutions for pharmaceutical applications.

Creams by application dominated the pharmaceutical tubes market with a substantial revenue share of 32.6% due to their widespread use in dermatological treatments and skincare applications. Pharmaceutical tubes provide an ideal packaging solution for creams, ensuring precise dispensing, hygienic storage, and protection against contamination. The growing consumer demand for effective skincare products, coupled with advancements in dermatological formulations, has driven the market for pharmaceutical tubes tailored for creams. This segment's dominance underscores the critical role of reliable and functional packaging in maintaining product efficacy and consumer satisfaction.

In 2023, Latin America is anticipated as fastest growing region in the global pharmaceutical tubes market due to increasing healthcare expenditures, expanding pharmaceutical production capacities, and rising consumer demand for quality healthcare products. The region's growing population, coupled with improving access to healthcare services, is driving the demand for pharmaceutical tubes used in packaging various medications. Additionally, regulatory reforms promoting healthcare infrastructure development and the adoption of international quality standards are further fueling market growth in Latin America.

Global Pharmaceutical Tubes Market



Albea Group

ALLTUB

Almin Extrusion

Antilla Propack

BRK Packwell Private

CCL Industries

EPL LIMITED

Hoffmann Neopac

Huhtamaki

MONTEBELLO PACKAGING

Neelam Global

Prutha Packaging

Romaco Group

Unette Corporation

Other Industry Participants

Global Pharmaceutical Tubes Market



By Material Type

Aluminum Material

Plastic Material Polypropylene Polyethylene

Others

By Application



Gels

Creams

Ointments

Others

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Global Pharmaceutical Tubes Market

