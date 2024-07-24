Mammoth Solar Wins the 2024 Dual-Use Plan of the Year at the North American Agrivoltaics Awards

Knox, Indiana, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Solar, the Doral Renewables’ 1.3-gigawatt project across Starke and Pulaski counties in northwest Indiana, was awarded the Dual Use Plan of the Year award in the first edition of the North American Agrivoltaics Awards in a ceremony during the Solar Farm Summit. The project has been recognized for outstanding excellence in innovation for its dual-use solar development design. This prestigious recognition highlights the project's groundbreaking approach to combining large-scale renewable energy generation with sustainable agricultural practices. Mammoth Solar is set to become one of the largest solar renewable energy facilities in the United States. Mammoth Solar is supported by significant investments in science, agronomy, and local farming communities.



"The recognition of the Mammoth Solar Project as a leader in dual-use solar development is a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability," said Ed Baptista, Doral Renewables Director of Development and Agrivoltaics. "By integrating renewable energy generation with agricultural practices, we are not only providing clean energy but also promoting heritage farming practices."

The Mammoth Solar Project is garnering community support by reviving traditional farming practices. With the integration of 1,500 sheep, Kune Kune pigs, dozens of alpacas, donkeys, and other animals, the project is managing vegetation in an environmentally friendly manner, while allowing local farmers to continue their farming operations, maximizing land use and generating additional revenue streams. Crops such as corn, hay, melons, blueberries, and honey are currently in various stages of implementation or research. Additionally, the project has tied some of its power purchase agreements to pollinator habitat commitments within and around the solar field, promoting biodiversity and sustainable farming.

“We were honored to celebrate some of the ambitious projects and incredible professionals leading the charge to implement best agrivoltaics practices,” said Dan French, Executive Producer of the Solar Farm Summit and Emcee of the North American Agrivoltaics Awards. "We received many thousands of votes and were very heartened to see so many folks supporting these next-generation solar farms, such as the Mammoth Solar Project, which are redefining what’s possible when pairing solar power and various agricultural practices in the field.

Pictured: Ed Baptista and Michelle Frees of Doral Renewables accept the award from Dan French, the Summit's Executive Producer

Upon completion, the Mammoth Solar Project will generate 1.3 gigawatts (GW) of power, providing clean energy to approximately 250,000 homes. The project is divided into three phases: Mammoth North, set to begin operations in the upcoming months, and Mammoth South and Mammoth Central, which have both begun early construction work and will be fully mobilized later this year. Upon completion, it will become one of the largest solar projects in the U.S. while acting as an agrivoltaics proving ground. Mammoth North hosted a commercial operations ceremony on July 9, 2024, attended by key Indiana and Industry officials, stakeholders, farmers, and local leaders. As a result, Gov. Holcomb signed an official proclamation declaring July 9 to be Agrivoltaics Day in the State of Indiana, which First Lady Janet Holcomb presented during the ceremony.

The North American Agrivoltaics Awards ceremony was held during the second annual Solar Farm Summit in Chicago, the country’s largest agrivoltaics conference, bringing together hundreds of solar developers, manufacturers, designers, policymakers, and farmers to network, brainstorm, and share the best practices for agricultural operations and the rapidly expanding solar industry. The awards ceremony was co-hosted by the National Renewable Energy Lab, the America Solar Grazing Association, and the American Farmland Trust.

About Doral Renewables:

Doral Renewables is a Philadelphia-based renewable energy developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy assets, operating all over the United States. It has a solar and storage development portfolio of over 13 GW, including 1.3 GW under construction, and is operating in 20 states and across 10 electricity markets. Doral Renewables has over $2.5 billion in long-term wholesale power purchase agreements with U.S. customers. The company has a global management and leadership that includes the Doral Group (TASE: DORL), an international leader in renewable energy and agrivoltaics research, development and implementation, Migdal Group (TASE: MGDL), Israel’s top insurance and pension fund manager, Clean Air Generation, with further financial backing from Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO), one of the US’ leading asset management firms

What is Agrivoltaics

Agrivoltaics pairs solar with agriculture, creating energy and providing space for crops, grazing, and native habitats under and between panels.



