U.S. Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers (Serum, Hepatic Fibrosis, Apoptosis) Market Research 2024-2030: Increasing Prevalence of Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes, and Metabolic Syndrome Fueling Demand

The U.S. non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.84 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing prevalence of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome contribute to the growing incidence of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the U.S. population, which is fueling the demand for biomarkers. According to the National Library of Medicine, Cirrhosis and chronic liver disease (CLD) are major worldwide health burdens leading to 1.1 million deaths yearly, and CLD ranks as the eleventh most common cause of death worldwide.







The market is experiencing significant innovation, primarily focused on developing novel biomarkers to accurately diagnose and monitor NASH, a liver disease caused by fat accumulation. These biomarkers are crucial for early detection, disease progression monitoring, and assessing treatment response in NASH patients. Companies and research institutions are actively developing these biomarkers to address the limitations of existing diagnostic tools and provide more accurate information about the disease status.



Digital health technologies such as mobile apps, wearable devices, and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms are being used to develop novel biomarkers for NASH diagnosis and monitoring. The use of extensive clinical data sets and the latest advancements in AI applications have created a strong potential to increase diagnostic accuracy. In June 2023, the Kinetix Group's NASHNET network of excellence published a white paper that explored current perspectives and potential future applications of biomarkers for diagnosing and staging non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and NASH.



Based on the type, the serum biomarkers segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 32.5% in 2023. The ability of serum biomarkers to provide valuable insights into disease progression and treatment response has made them indispensable tools for healthcare professionals

The hepatic fibrosis biomarkers is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the rising number of obesity, people following sedentary lifestyles, and metabolic syndromes

The pharma & CRO industry in end-use segment dominated the market in 2023. This growth is attributable to the increasing healthcare expenditure and awareness in the U.S., particularly for chronic and complex diseases

GENFIT

Prometheus Laboratories

Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

AstraZeneca

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Pfizer, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $629.47 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2840 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.9% Regions Covered United States



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. U.S. Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market by Type Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.4.1. Serum Biomarkers

4.4.2. Hepatic Fibrosis Biomarkers

4.4.3. Apoptosis Biomarkers

4.4.4. Oxidative Stress Biomarkers



Chapter 5. U.S. Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market by End-use Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.4.1. Pharma & CRO Industry

5.4.2. Hospitals

5.4.3. Diagnostic Labs

5.4.4. Academic Research Institutes



Chapter 6. U.S. Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.2. U.S. Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market by Region Outlook

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:

6.3.1. West

6.3.2. Midwest

6.3.3. Northeast

6.3.4. Southwest

6.3.5. Southeast



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.3.2. Key Customers

7.3.3. Key Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Financial Performance

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

