Asia Pacific Breastfeeding Accessories Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Focus on Breastmilk Storage & Feeding, Postpartum Recovery Accessories in China, Japan, India, S. Korea, Australia and Thailand

The Asia Pacific breastfeeding accessories market is estimated to reach USD 1.66 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2024 to 2030

The market growth can be accredited to an increasing women's employment rate is expected to surge the demand for breastfeeding accessories, thereby propelling the market growth. For instance, as per a report by National Bureau of Statistics revealed that, as of 2022, in China there were 320 million women in employment, making up 43.2 percent of the workforce. Working women are more likely to purchase breastfeeding accessories, thus, with a surge in the women's employment rate, the market is expected to grow over the forecast period.







In various countries across the Asia Pacific, there's an evolving cultural acceptance of breastfeeding in public spaces. This shift, along with the popularity of sharing breastfeeding experiences on social media platforms, has boosted the need for accessories that allow for discreet and effortless breastfeeding. In addition, healthcare experts and organizations are supporting for exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of a baby's life, further driving the demand for essential breastfeeding aids like nipple shields, nursing pads, and cleaning supplies.

Furthermore, the region's economic growth and rising disposable incomes enable families to purchase breastfeeding accessories, fueling the market's expansion. With higher incomes, parents can opt for premium, high-grade products that provide enhanced safety and convenience.



Many market players are initiating strategies such as product launches, partnerships, collaboration, and awareness campaigns to expand their reach. For instance, various market players such as Medela LLC and Laura & Co. are increasing awareness among the target population by arranging programs and distributing magazines. Thus, the aforementioned factors may help the market grow over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific Breastfeeding Accessories Market Report Highlights

The breastmilk storage and feeding segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 19.01% in 2023, owing to an increase in the women's employment rate

The postpartum recovery accessories segment is expected to register at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. An increase in the number of births is anticipated to have a significant impact on the use of postpartum recovery accessories

India accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023, owing to the presence of a large target population and an increase in the birth rate

Company Profiles

Medela AG

Ameda Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Pigeon Corporation

Spectra Baby

Lavie Mom

Motif Medical

Mayborn Group Limited

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Breastfeeding Accessories Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1. Surge in women employment rates.

3.2.1.2. Growing awareness about the breastfeeding accessories

3.2.1.3. Increasing number of milk banks

3.2.1.4. Presence of favorable demographics

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.2.1. Adoption of breastmilk substitute

3.3. Breastfeeding Accessories Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Breastfeeding Accessories Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Breastfeeding Accessories Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Nipple Care Products

4.4. Breast Shells

4.5. Breast Pads

4.6. Breastmilk Preparation and Cleaning Products

4.7. Breastmilk Storage & Feeding

4.7.1. Breastmilk Storage & Feeding Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.7.2. Coolers

4.8. Perineal Cooling Pads

4.9. Breast Heating Pads

4.10. Breast Cooling Pads

4.11. Baby Weighing Scales

4.12. Maternity/Nursing bras

4.13. Nursing Tank Tops

4.14. Lactation Massager

4.15. Breast Pump Carry/Tote Bags)

4.16. Postpartum Recovery Accessories

4.16.1. Postpartum Recovery Accessories Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.16.2. Disposable Gowns

4.16.3. Nursing Pillow



Chapter 5. Breastfeeding Accessories Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Breastfeeding Accessories Market Share, By Country, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.2. Asia Pacific

5.2.1. Asia Pacific Breastfeeding Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2. China

5.2.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.2.2.2. Regulatory Landscape/Reimbursement Scenario

5.2.2.3. Competitive Insights

5.2.2.4. China Breastfeeding Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.2.3. Japan

5.2.4. India

5.2.5. South Korea

5.2.6. Australia

5.2.7. Thailand



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company Categorization

6.3. Company Market Share Analysis

6.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

6.5. Strategy Mapping

6.5.1. Expansion

6.5.2. Mergers & Acquisition

6.5.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

6.5.4. New Product Launches

6.5.5. Research And Development



