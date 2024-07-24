E-Bike Market to Surpass $138.44 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford,USA, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the E-Bike market will attain a value of $138.44 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period (2024-2031). An E-bike is a power-assisted bike integrated with an electric motor. It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in the automotive industry. This bike can be run with less effort than normal bikes.

The E-bike market is driven by changes in consumer preferences toward an efficient and cheaper mode of transportation as compared to traditional vehicles. E-bikes are very popular, especially among urban dwellers, as they are easy to maneuver through traffic jams and cost little to operate. For instance, Cannondale and Stella McCartney debuted a new range of Stella Shared 3x Cannondale-customized bicycles. In addition, increase in the proliferation of technological development drives the market forward. For instance, even when the e-bikes are not connected to a smartphone, data transmission and reception over the cloud are made possible by SIM modules on connected bikes. These motorcycles come equipped with connectivity features including automated emergency calling, social media integration, anti-theft, remote technical assistance, and integrated navigation.

E-Bike Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $60.51 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $138.44 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Class, Speed, Mode, Component, Battery Type, Battery Capacity, Motor Type, Motor Weight, Motor Power, Ownership, Usage, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information/Product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Technological Advancements Key Market Drivers Rise in consumer preferences, Government support and initiatives

Lithium-ion Battery Segment Registered the Highest Market Share Due to Enhanced Energy Density

The lithium-ion battery segment is predicted to have the largest market share, at over 60%. This is attributed to factors such as enhanced energy density, power-to-weight ratio, efficient charging, improved lithium-ion battery chemistry, and battery life cycle. Furthermore, there has been notable progress in the technology of lithium-ion batteries, leading to a notable decrease in expenses and an increase in availability. Two important qualities customers consider are their increased dependability and robustness. They don't lose effectiveness even after multiple charging cycles.

Throttle-assisted Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth During the Projection Period due to its Advantageous Features

The throttle-assisted segment isestimated to expand at a CAGR of 14.6%. The rise in popularity of throttle-assisted e-bikes, which supply power directly to the motor and eliminate the need for manual pedaling, is responsible for the segment's expansion. Throttle mode offers continuous speed control, which makes it appropriate for short travels with many stops and starts in cities. This market is therefore expected to continue growing quickly as it caters to a wide range of consumer preferences and makes it easier for people to use electric bicycles worldwide. This is due to improvements in battery efficiency in new technologythat hasbeen adjusted to better suit the bikes that use it.

North America was the Largest Shareholder in the Market Due to rise in Consumer Demand for Cargo E-bikes

The e-bike industry's infrastructural growth, traffic congestion, and high fuel prices in urban areas for moving freight are the main causes of the expansion of cargo e-bikes. Cargo e-bikes are far faster and more environmentally friendly than regular vehicles when it comes to moving items and goods across cities. They consume less energy, are less expensive, subsidized, and in certain cases, may even be eligible for tax incentives. Customers continue to have a strong interest in e-bike aftermarket kits and other products connected to environmentally friendly transportation, even though sales are slightly down in 2023. The United States is the greatest market for these goods, which go by the name Micromobility-as-a-Service and are mainly connected to North American businesses like Lime, Bird, and Lyft.

Asia-Pacificis Anticipated to Dominate the Market due to rise in the Popularity Of E-bikes

The region that contributes to the global revenue growth is Asia-Pacific, where growth is predicted to occur at a CAGR of 10% throughout the projection period. E-bikes are becoming more and more popular in Asia and the Pacific than conventional forms of transportation due to their low cost, minimal impact on the environment, and low electricity use. Additionally, the development of pertinent infrastructure and rise in government initiatives to promote bicycles and eco-friendly vehicles are expected to accelerate the expansion of the e-bike market.

E-Bike Market Insights

Drivers:

Rise in environmental concerns

Government initiatives

Increase in traffic congestion

Restraints:

Infrastructure limitations

Supply chain disruptions

High upfront costs

Leading players in the E-Bike market:

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Stromer AG (Switzerland)

Accell Group N.V. (Netherlands)

BH Bikes Europe (Spain)

Giant Bicycles, Inc. (Taiwan)

Riese & Muller GmbH (Germany)

Fuji-ta Bicycle Co. Ltd. (China)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Key Questions Covered in the E-Bike Market Report

What factors hamper the growth of the market?

What segments are covered in this report?

Who are the key players operating in the market?

This report provides the following insights:

Drivers, challenges

Analysis of key drivers (rise in consumer preferences, government support and initiatives), restraints (supply chain disruptions), opportunities (technological advancements), and challenges (high upfront costs) influencing the growth of the e-bike market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the e-bike market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the e-bike market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

